I loved your column on December 8th on staying married. I am married for over 20 years and when we were younger we had issues. You probably don’t remember us, but you helped us stay happily married. Some of our friends did get divorced, and we see the trauma in their children. Some children went off the derech, others are struggling with various issues, and some are struggling with addiction. While some of their children did build beautiful homes, we know those children worked on themselves tremendously to build those marriages. If there is serious abuse in a marriage, then there may be no choice but to divorce. Other extreme issues like a spouse who is no longer religious or who may want a totally different lifestyle also may not be reparable. However, with the letter that you printed, the marriage seemed to be salvageable with a lot of hard work. Marriage is always hard work, but nothing good comes easy.

