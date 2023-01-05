Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
The Death of Eternal Truths and the New Paganism
Last week, Pope Benedict XVI died at the age of 95, nearly a decade after stepping down as head of the Catholic Church. His life was marked by adherence to a belief in an eternal truth above all. As he stated in a 2008 meeting with Catholic educators at the Catholic University of America, “Truth means more than knowledge: knowing the truth leads us to discover the good… (W)e observe, with distress, the notion of freedom being distorted. Freedom is not an opting out. It is an opting in — a participation in Being itself. Hence authentic freedom can never be attained by turning away from G od.”
The Jewish Press
Dear Dr. Yael
I loved your column on December 8th on staying married. I am married for over 20 years and when we were younger we had issues. You probably don’t remember us, but you helped us stay happily married. Some of our friends did get divorced, and we see the trauma in their children. Some children went off the derech, others are struggling with various issues, and some are struggling with addiction. While some of their children did build beautiful homes, we know those children worked on themselves tremendously to build those marriages. If there is serious abuse in a marriage, then there may be no choice but to divorce. Other extreme issues like a spouse who is no longer religious or who may want a totally different lifestyle also may not be reparable. However, with the letter that you printed, the marriage seemed to be salvageable with a lot of hard work. Marriage is always hard work, but nothing good comes easy.
The Jewish Press
How To Be Free (Part One)
Rabbi Yehoshuah ben Levi said… And it says, “And the tablets were the work of G-d, and the writing was the writing of G-d, graven upon the tablets” (Exodus 32:16). Read not haruth [‘graven’] but heruth [ ‘freedom’]. For there is no free man but one that occupies himself with the study of the Torah. And whoever regularly occupies himself with the study of the Torah he is surely exalted, as it is said, “And from Mattanah to Nahaliel; and Nahaliel to Bamoth” (Numbers 21:19). (Avot 6:2)
The Jewish Press
The Ultimate Gift for a Departed Loved One
There are so many Jews who, during their lifetime had a strong desire to live in Israel but who were prevented from doing so by myriad practical considerations. Nothing could be more appropriate than to respect the wishes of those Jews and provide them with their greatest desire: burial in the Holy Land, all the more so if they have children or grandchildren living in Israel who will be able to visit their grave.
The Jewish Press
Avot 1:10 – Love Work
Shemaiah and Avtalion received from them. Shemaiah used to say: love work (ehov et ha-melacha), hate acting the superior (u-senah et ha-rabanut), and do not attempt to draw near to the ruling authority (ve-al titvadeh le-rashut). While some believe that business success leads to happiness, it is more accurate to...
The Jewish Press
Yankel and Leah – Chapter 4
It was with a mixture of dread, self-coercion and, dare he say, anticipation, that he again dialed the number, only this time Leah answered the phone. He tried to picture her but for the life of him couldn’t remember how she looked. A flash of pale skin, dark hair, brown eyes – or were her eyes green? How could a man sit in front of a woman for two hours and not remember her face? He had a moment of panic and papered it over with a formal tone. “A frelichen un a lichtege’n Chanukah,” he said. A happy Chanukah.
The Jewish Press
Q & A: The Connection Between Hallel And The Shacharit Amida
Question: Why, if on Rosh Hashana the shofar is blown during Musaf, is Hallel on the festivals and Rosh Chodesh read during Shacharit?. Answer: Your question relates to the Mishna and Gemara (Rosh Hashana 32b) where this is discussed. The Mishna states: Of those who pass before the Ark [to lead the services – the Ba’al Shacharit and the Ba’al Musaf], it is during the latter’s service that we blow the shofar. On days when we recite Hallel, it is recited by the first [the Ba’al Shacharit] who reads it aloud [with the congregation in tow].
The Jewish Press
Are You A Maccabi?
Way past the night that the final Chanukah flame has lingered and dimmed, we must ask ourselves this question: “Am I a Maccabi?” In this upside down world of ours that is spinning out of control in front of our eyes, fortitude is required. The courage and strength of the Maccabi’s remain as a lighthouse, beaming a path for us all.
The Jewish Press
Parshat Vayechi – Tribes United for a Mission
Only as a “kingdom of priests and holy nation” that reveals HaShem’s Oneness over all spheres of life can Israel fully express His Ideal and lead mankind to experience a world of total blessing. “All these are the tribes of Israel – twelve – and this is...
The Jewish Press
Letters Reveal A Family Saga Before The Shoah
On September 7, 1938, Dr. Seligman Weinberg, who was living in Bad Nauheim, Germany, penned an emotional letter to his nephew, Julius, in Chicago. Having had his medical license rescinded by the Nazis, he saw no other recourse than to immigrate to the United States. But in order to do so, a sponsor was required as a financial guarantor. At the time, Dr. Weinberg, married to Kaethe, was the father of three small children, ages eight, six, and three months. Although he planned to re-train in America, the most important step was to leave Germany as quickly as possible and thus save his family.
The Jewish Press
Your Jewish Observance Is Between You And G-d
My husband Daniel and I often host non-religious Jews for Friday night dinner. Many of them have never done Shabbat before. They also don’t keep kosher or celebrate all the holidays. “I’m a bad Jew,” some of them say, as if they’re in a confession booth with us....
The Jewish Press
Jewish Values: The Real Issue
Ben Shapiro’s exposure of the failures of Modern Orthodoxy has generated a lot of waves. Most of those who define themselves as such, he opined, fall into one of three classes: the Secular Orthodox, whose values are almost exclusively engendered by Western progressivism – which they conflate with Torah; the Nervous Orthodox, who try to maintain Jewish values but without attracting attention and, so, issue statements that require careful scrutiny to understand what they mean – and then issue clarifications after people understand what they mean; and the Clumsy Orthodox, who are faithful to Jewish values but fear the progressive reaction in maintaining them publicly; they try to have it both ways and end up satisfying no one.
The Jewish Press
His Ways Are Beyond Comprehension
Continuing with the previously mentioned theme that G-d’s ways are unfathomable to our human minds, we find another example that Rebbe Nachman speaks about in Sichos HaRan #64. The Rebbe tells us: “One act of goodness can result in a position of prominence that endures for generations.” But often...
Comments / 0