Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objectsRoger MarshNaples, FL
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Related
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $19.5 Million, This One of A Kind Luxury Port Royal Estate in Naples, Florida has A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area
3170 Gordon Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3170 Gordon Drive, Naples, Florida is a Mediterranean estate Just steps to the beach and only minutes to the fine shopping and cuisine of historic old Naples, amazing outdoor area include a large pool, several outdoor seating areas, and a state of the art outdoor kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3170 Gordon Drive, please contact Rachael Schaaf (Phone: 239-770-1735) at H2 Home Services Network LLC for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: 75 restaurants launch in Naples area in 2022
More than 75 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Collier County, including more than 30 restaurants in North Naples. Some of the hottest new places in the area launched in North Naples within the last year. The 239 Naples, which draws attention to its local food sources, opened in May at Mercato. Food and Thought 2, an all-organic restaurant, took over the former Founders Bistro site last summer in Fountain Park off Airport-Pulling Road.
Beachgoers enjoy sunshine as Collier County reopens beach access points
A number of beach access points have reopened — 14 to be exact. Marking the first time they’ve been open since Hurricane Ian.
10NEWS
Southwest Florida's eagle couple welcomes second hatchling
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida's beloved eagle couple, Harriet and M15, welcomed their second hatchling overnight Friday into Saturday. Egg 2, or E22, began to show its first pip, another term for crack, Thursday signaling the hatching process had begun. The official hatch time is still unknown at this time, Dick Pritchett Real Estate explained on its website that hosts the eagle cam.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction to begin on Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in Naples
DeAngelis Diamond is set to begin work on the Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in downtown Naples. The Damn Good Hospitality Group signed for their second Warren location to be the anchor restaurant of The Collective at the beginning of last year. Located in Naples’ Design District, DeAngelis Diamond previously managed the construction of The Collective. Described as a scratch kitchen with a world-class whiskey collection, Warren, which also has a location in Delray Beach, will feature a lounge space to house its private cocktail club.
Florida Weekly
Construction Has Started at Metropolitan Naples, Downtown’s Newest Luxury Address
While some real estate projects have been placed on hold or cancelled altogether in recent months, there’s one major new community which is changing the face of downtown Naples and fulfilling the promise the experienced developers made during its historic launch last year. That new mixed-use community is Metropolitan...
Florida Weekly
Naples housing inventory on the rise
According to the November 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors (NABOR), which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island), there were 552 overall closed sales in November, which is a 41.4 percent decrease from 942 closed sales recorded in November 2021. The post-pandemic home buying surge that took place when mortgage rates were historically low has ended. Housing inventory in Naples is on the rise but remains low at just 2.8 months of inventory reported in November (a balanced market has a six-month supply of inventory). As expected, the limited inventory environment in Naples is restricting sales and increasing prices. Though broker analysts reviewing the report pointed out that cash sales accounted for 62.3 percent of closed sales in November; it is an indication that the Naples housing market remains a solid investment.
WINKNEWS.com
Speeding boats a concern for boaters in Naples Bay
Boats are speeding by with no one to keep other boaters safe. This is what some people say is going on in Naples Bay. People there say they have seen boats going by faster than they should, and there should marine sheriffs and FWC there, but since Ian, they are nowhere to be found.
Water hyacinth taking over Cape Coral canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It might have beautiful flowers, but an aquatic plant is taking over the freshwater canals of Cape Coral. Water hyacinth was introduced into Florida in the 1880s, but by the 1960s, it had covered more than 120,000 acres of public lakes and rivers – that’s 25 percent of Lake Okeechobee.
macaronikid.com
Allow me to re-introduce myself
Since starting this Fort Myers - Fort Myers Beach edition of Macaroni KID, we've significantly grown both in subscribers and social media following! I think it's high time that I reintroduce myself to you all. I am a real person and a local parent, just like you! I thought I'd put a face to the name, to help you get to know me. As always, if you need to contact me, you can do so via email, Facebook or Instagram!
“Endless stream” of hogs continue terrorizing Estero community
ESTERO, Fla. — The hogs are back and still wreaking havoc in the Fountain Lakes community. But, even after addressing the problem with community leaders, neighbors say the problem is much bigger than that. “I feel like I’m sending one soldier into battle when they’re trapping these pigs,” says...
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel owner on Ian recovery: 'It's like playing 3D chess with one eye closed'
Progress is slow, but happening, on Southwest Florida beaches. 1. The rebuilding process for many Southwest Florida businesses post-Hurricane Ian began to pick up speed at the end of 2022. As of mid-December, for example, 62% of Lee County’s hotel guest rooms had reopened — some 8,900 rooms, according to Visit Fort Myers, the Lee County Visitors & Convention Bureau. Many of those rooms were occupied by people helping with and assisting displaced residents, in addition to cleanup and restoration tasks.
Many survivors still struggling 100 days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. — It has been 100 days since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's southwest coast with such ferocity whole neighborhoods were destroyed. Many survivors are still struggling and are left without a home. Charlotte Hinger was working at Sarasota Memorial Hospital when the Category 4 hurricane rolled through...
seminoletribune.org
Immokalee Trading Post opens for business
IMMOKALEE — The long-awaited Immokalee Trading Post opened for business Oct. 28. The idea for the Trading Post had been percolating at the Seminole Tribe of Florida Inc. (STOFI) for about 10 years before ground was finally broken in May 2021. “It’s awesome,” said tribal member Mary Lou Alvarado,...
Mechanics find bunny hiding in car’s undercarriage at Naples dealership
NAPLES, Fla. — Mechanics working on a routine oil change found a bunny that was hiding in the undercarriage of a car. It started as a normal service call for the crew working at the Germain BMW of Naples location on David Boulevard in East Naples. It’s after they...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bonita Springs commercial property sells for $3.75M
Bonita Lots LLC purchased an 11.43-acre commercial property at 13090 Bonita Beach Road SE and 27951, 27865 and 27869 Bonita Grande Drive in Bonita Springs from DHMAL LLC for $3.75 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyers and seller.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida?. If you're looking for a steakhouse in Miami, then Bourbon Steak is the place to go. This restaurant has an outstanding wine and beer selection, and their steaks are some of the best in town. You're sure to have an enjoyable meal with a menu that offers steak, seafood, and farm-fresh sides. In addition, the wine list is impressive and has several wines from across the country and beyond. One of the most exciting aspects of the experience at Bourbon Steak is its location. The restaurant is inside the JW Marriott Turnberry Isle Resort & Spa, offering a sophisticated environment perfect for dining. You can book a table with Open Table or make a reservation via the hotel's website.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction progresses at new Grandview high-rise on Estero Island
London Bay Development is continuing construction on Grandview at Bay Beach, creating the new high-rise’s 58 residences and on-site amenities. On the southern tip of Estero Island, the 11-story tower is now nearly 70% sold. Residences in Grandview start from the low $1 millions. Designer-furnished models by Clive Daniel Home and Romanza Interior Design are slated for completion in early spring 2023.
WINKNEWS.com
Long waits for Cape Coral permits upsetting roofing company customers
People are giving a roofing company negative reviews after they say it’s taking the roofer too long to get the work done. The roofing company in Cape Coral said it’s not their fault. Even before Ian hit, Cape Coral permits were hard to come by. Now, a roofing...
Mysuncoast.com
Boil water notice issued in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire service area of the Englewood Water District due to a loss of pressure at the district’s water treatment plant. Pressure has been restored and bacteriological testing has begun, the district said. The district encompasses...
Comments / 1