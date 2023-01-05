ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Minha D.

Florida Residents, Don't Miss Out On Hurricane Ian Tax Relief!

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents. The state of Florida was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian, one of the worst hurricanes in the state's history. In response, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents who were affected by the storm. The deadline to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments is February 15th, 2023.
Orlando Weekly

In Florida, gentrification and increased property values follow hurricanes, says new study

After a hurricane, according to a new study, wealthier people tend to sweep into impacted communities, purchasing homes even at the increased purchase price following a storm. The study, "How Hurricanes Sweep Up Housing Markets: Evidence from Florida," uses data from county tax assessments, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the real-estate marketplace website Zillow to assess housing-market conditions and population turnover in the Sunshine State from 2000...
Succex.O

Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.

With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
iheart.com

Glenn: DeSantis speech is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for Republicans

Why is it that so many D.C. Republicans seem entirely unwilling to LEARN? During the 2022 elections, a ‘Red Wave’ never occurred like we thought it would. But there was one, significant exception: Ron DeSantis won the race to become Florida’s governor (again) by 19 POINTS! His win represents Florida’s largest margin of victory in 40 years. In this clip, Glenn reads from DeSantis’ recent inauguration speech, which Glenn says is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for other Republicans. So, why then isn’t the GOP studying, learning, and following in the Florida Governor’s footsteps?
wqcs.org

Pandemic Relief - Florida Businesses Took $50.1 Billion in Federal PPP Funds; 31st in the Nation

Florida - Thursday January 5, 2023: The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis caused unprecedented financial strain throughout the U.S., prompting the federal government to offer economic relief packages at every level, from stimulus checks for personal use to local fiscal recovery funds at the state level. But the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is one of the most memorable.
allears.net

Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
The Daily South

These Florida Towns Are Better In The Winter

As the winter approaches here in Florida, two things happen: Temperatures (finally!) begin to cool off around the state, and a lot of popular destinations around the Sunshine State are quieter…until schools are out for the holidays, that is. In a state as geographically diverse as Florida, average high...
wflx.com

DeSantis activates Florida National Guard amid influx of migrants

Florida's governor signed an executive order Friday activating the state's National Guard as the Florida Keys manages a major influx of people fleeing Cuba and other Caribbean nations. The order also directs state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to...
Beach Beacon

Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market

From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
WESH

Florida electric bills to increase this month

Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
