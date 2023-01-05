Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
New 2023 laws on homeowners insurance aim to strengthen protection, for consumers and for insurers
When Florida's new laws go into effect January 1 regarding property insurance, many will wonder who will benefit the most -- the insurer or the insured?. Alejandro Perez-Duque, CEO of the Key Biscayne-based PVG Insurance Group, said it's a matter of timing and patience. "It's difficult to say it's a...
Florida Residents, Don't Miss Out On Hurricane Ian Tax Relief!
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents. The state of Florida was recently impacted by Hurricane Ian, one of the worst hurricanes in the state's history. In response, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a tax extension for eligible residents who were affected by the storm. The deadline to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments is February 15th, 2023.
These are the most popular U.S. vacation spots, study finds
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A recent study found that Florida is the most popular state for U.S. vacationers. The study by vacation rental marketplace FloridaRentals.com analyzed Google searches for each state on vacation packages, rentals and tourist attractions to determine which states are the most popular among those planning vacations in the U.S.
In Florida, gentrification and increased property values follow hurricanes, says new study
After a hurricane, according to a new study, wealthier people tend to sweep into impacted communities, purchasing homes even at the increased purchase price following a storm. The study, "How Hurricanes Sweep Up Housing Markets: Evidence from Florida," uses data from county tax assessments, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the real-estate marketplace website Zillow to assess housing-market conditions and population turnover in the Sunshine State from 2000...
'Don't Say Gay' feud advances with new proposed legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World's private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed "Don't Say Gay." The notice posted on the Osceola County website...
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.
With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
iheart.com
Glenn: DeSantis speech is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for Republicans
Why is it that so many D.C. Republicans seem entirely unwilling to LEARN? During the 2022 elections, a ‘Red Wave’ never occurred like we thought it would. But there was one, significant exception: Ron DeSantis won the race to become Florida’s governor (again) by 19 POINTS! His win represents Florida’s largest margin of victory in 40 years. In this clip, Glenn reads from DeSantis’ recent inauguration speech, which Glenn says is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for other Republicans. So, why then isn’t the GOP studying, learning, and following in the Florida Governor’s footsteps?
Florida moves to curtail Disney World's powers as "Don't Say Gay" feud advances
Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World's private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over what law critics have dubbed "Don't Say Gay." The notice posted on the Osceola County website says the Republican-controlled statehouse will take up...
wqcs.org
Pandemic Relief - Florida Businesses Took $50.1 Billion in Federal PPP Funds; 31st in the Nation
Florida - Thursday January 5, 2023: The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis caused unprecedented financial strain throughout the U.S., prompting the federal government to offer economic relief packages at every level, from stimulus checks for personal use to local fiscal recovery funds at the state level. But the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is one of the most memorable.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: New Proposal Aims to Create State Board to Run Reedy Creek Improvement District, Disney to Pay Debts
A new proposal by the Florida legislature would create a state board to run Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District but ensure Disney pays all its debts. Osceola County posted this notice of legislation today:. Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature, during a...
WESH
Central Florida economists give advice on how to prepare for possible recession
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Concerns are building that we’re possibly headed toward a recession. WESH 2 spoke with some people in Central Florida on how they are planning and asked some experts for advice. “Some people are ready and some people aren’t. And if you aren’t, you got...
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
Florida COVID hospitalizations skyrocket as case counts become unreliable
For the first time since COVID-19 hit Florida, case counts are showing the opposite of reality. Health officials logged a decreasing number of COVID infections in the past week. But hospitalizations are soaring. Florida logged about 2,000 fewer cases this week compared to the previous one, the U.S. Centers for...
A Florida Man Won $15M From A Convenience Store Scratch-Off & Here's How Much He Takes Home
A 50-year-old Florida man named Bryan Allen just made one of the best $30 investments of his life. He purchased a scratch-off and won the top prize the ticket has to offer at $15 million. He went to a Cumberland Farms convenience store located at 405 East Nine Mile Road...
Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida; jackpot now at $1.1 billion
The Mega Millions jackpot has once again risen above $1 billion for the fourth time in its history.
The Daily South
These Florida Towns Are Better In The Winter
As the winter approaches here in Florida, two things happen: Temperatures (finally!) begin to cool off around the state, and a lot of popular destinations around the Sunshine State are quieter…until schools are out for the holidays, that is. In a state as geographically diverse as Florida, average high...
Venue that hosted the drag show may be at risk of losing its liquor license and ability to operate in Florida
The venue that held the Drag Race show recently could potentially lose its liquor license and its ability to operate in Florida following an investigation by Governor DeSantis' administration.
wflx.com
DeSantis activates Florida National Guard amid influx of migrants
Florida's governor signed an executive order Friday activating the state's National Guard as the Florida Keys manages a major influx of people fleeing Cuba and other Caribbean nations. The order also directs state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to...
Beach Beacon
Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market
From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
WESH
Florida electric bills to increase this month
Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
