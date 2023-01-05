ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MD

districtadministration.com

District CEO Goldson: ‘I’m stepping away from dysfunctional school board’

A dysfunctional school board appears to be a leading factor in Chief Executive Officer Monica Goldson’s decision to leave Prince George’s County Public Schools at the end of 2022-23. Goldson, who has worked in the nation’s 20th-largest school district for 32 years, criticized the board of education’s “inability to work together in the best interest of our students” in announcing her resignation this week.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Three New Tenants Sign On at 12301 Old Columbia Pike

Edge has brokered three new leases at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in the area between White Oak, Fairland, and Calverton (all considered Silver Spring) in Montgomery County. Dance Silver Spring, LLC, an upscale dance studio for children and adults that operates more than 300 studios worldwide, was represented by Jonathan Hamburger of CBRE. Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents more than 60,000 workers in all craft and skill areas in the printing and publishing industries, and Habesha Spring Driving School, a professional driving school that offers a variety of driving classes for students of all ages were self-represented and are among the new tenants in the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years

A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
BALTIMORE, MD
BlackAmericaWeb

USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia

The United States Postal Services is looking for new hires in the region! USPS will be holding several hiring fairs in the Greater Baltimore area and Virginia. RELATED: Get Your A$$ Out Of Bed, Here’s Your Next Job Those interested must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug-screening test, Below are the dates […] The post USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia appeared first on 92 Q.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
a-z-animals.com

The 8 Oldest Train Stations In The US

Train stations are a staple in transportation history and have played a crucial role in connecting communities and facilitating the movement of goods and people. In the United States, train stations have been around for centuries, with some of the oldest dating back to the early 1800s. From the grand...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
fox5dc.com

'Lorton: Prison of Terror' documentary sheds light on Virginia prison's history

A new documentary is putting the spotlight on the long and dark history of a prison in Lorton, Virginia. "Lorton: Prison of Terror' uses firsthand accounts of life inside the prison to explain what went on there, and why the correctional institution was eventually shut down. To get a preview ahead of the film's Saturday screening at Prince George's Community College, FOX 5 spoke with PG County councilmember Calvin Hawkins and the makers of the film, Karim Mowatt, Eyone Williams, and Sean Branch.
LORTON, VA
mocoshow.com

Two MoCo Giant Pharmacy Locations Now Offering On-Site Flu and Strep Throat Testing with Results in 10 Minutes

Giant Food, the regional grocery chain, recently announced that 14 Giant Pharmacy locations throughout Maryland and Virginia, including two Montgomery County locations, are now offering on-site testing for flu A and B strains and strep throat for individuals three years of age and older. Testing is administered by Giant’s certified in-store pharmacists or certified technicians and results will be received within 10 minutes. If further consultation is needed, Giant Pharmacy offers an optional telehealth visit with a healthcare provider through Physician 360 ($29.95 fee applies payable to Physician 360 with discount code “GIANT”) to receive a consultation and any needed prescriptions, without ever leaving the pharmacy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland town ranked among best places in U.S. to find a job

BALTIMORE, MD—With the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent and employers planning to hire 15 percent more new graduates from the Class of 2023 than they did from the Class of 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Find a Job. One Maryland town made the list.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?

It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
WASHINGTON, DC

