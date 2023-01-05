Read full article on original website
districtadministration.com
District CEO Goldson: ‘I’m stepping away from dysfunctional school board’
A dysfunctional school board appears to be a leading factor in Chief Executive Officer Monica Goldson’s decision to leave Prince George’s County Public Schools at the end of 2022-23. Goldson, who has worked in the nation’s 20th-largest school district for 32 years, criticized the board of education’s “inability to work together in the best interest of our students” in announcing her resignation this week.
wypr.org
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is law, but what does that mean for the average student?
Editor's Note: Please click on the audio above to listen. It’s been years in the works. Countless hours of meetings. Days worth of impassioned testimony. Late night community listening sessions. Thousands of people using their voices to all ask for one plan, one path forward. Everyone in the room...
talbotspy.org
First Baby of 2023 Arrives at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton Birthing Center
The first baby of 2023 arrived just after midnight, January 1, at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton. The baby girl was born at 12:40 am to Lakeisha Alston and Durell E. Hyland Sr., both of Fruitland. Luvenia Lee Hyland...
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor says Ivan Bates has it right, "If you come in wrong, bring your toothbrush'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday night with Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, and Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming. A common theme throughout the Town Hall...
Bay Net
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Recognizes Tony Brooks As A Patient Safety Hero!
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join us in congratulating Tony B., Security, who was recently recognized as a Patient Safety Hero! Elected by our hospital’s Patient Safety Council, Tony was lauded for his commitment to our High Reliability Organization principles last fall. Tony and the Security team recently observed a...
Builder
Walton Global Sells 80 Acres Outside Washington, D.C., to D.R. Horton
Real estate investment and land asset management company Walton Global sold 80 acres in Prince George’s County, Maryland, to D.R. Horton. The land will be used for D.R. Horton’s Spring Hills master plan community, according to Walton. “This has been a highly anticipated initial phase of Spring Hills,...
mocoshow.com
Three New Tenants Sign On at 12301 Old Columbia Pike
Edge has brokered three new leases at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in the area between White Oak, Fairland, and Calverton (all considered Silver Spring) in Montgomery County. Dance Silver Spring, LLC, an upscale dance studio for children and adults that operates more than 300 studios worldwide, was represented by Jonathan Hamburger of CBRE. Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents more than 60,000 workers in all craft and skill areas in the printing and publishing industries, and Habesha Spring Driving School, a professional driving school that offers a variety of driving classes for students of all ages were self-represented and are among the new tenants in the building.
Ex-Lorton inmate turned community leader hosts screening of documentary on infamous prison system
LORTON, Va. — A screening of the documentary "Lorton: Prison of Terror" will be held at Prince George's Community College Saturday evening. Former inmate and At-Large Council Member for Prince George's County Calvin S. Hawkins, II is hosting the screening of the film that reveals what he calls the tortured history of the Lorton prison system.
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County Schools CEO Monica Goldson announces retirement plans
Prince George's County Schools CEO announces retirement. PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) will be looking for a new chief executive officer starting next school year. On Thursday, current CEO Dr. Monica Goldson announced she plans to retire from PGCPS at the end of the...
WBAL Radio
Mayor calls for resignation of CEO for BOPA following cancelation of MLK Day parade
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday called for the resignation of the CEO for the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. The news comes just two days after BOPA announced the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Baltimore was canceled for 2023. BOPA issued a statement, in which...
Wbaltv.com
Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years
A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia
The United States Postal Services is looking for new hires in the region! USPS will be holding several hiring fairs in the Greater Baltimore area and Virginia. RELATED: Get Your A$$ Out Of Bed, Here’s Your Next Job Those interested must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug-screening test, Below are the dates […] The post USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
a-z-animals.com
The 8 Oldest Train Stations In The US
Train stations are a staple in transportation history and have played a crucial role in connecting communities and facilitating the movement of goods and people. In the United States, train stations have been around for centuries, with some of the oldest dating back to the early 1800s. From the grand...
fox5dc.com
'Lorton: Prison of Terror' documentary sheds light on Virginia prison's history
A new documentary is putting the spotlight on the long and dark history of a prison in Lorton, Virginia. "Lorton: Prison of Terror' uses firsthand accounts of life inside the prison to explain what went on there, and why the correctional institution was eventually shut down. To get a preview ahead of the film's Saturday screening at Prince George's Community College, FOX 5 spoke with PG County councilmember Calvin Hawkins and the makers of the film, Karim Mowatt, Eyone Williams, and Sean Branch.
mocoshow.com
Two MoCo Giant Pharmacy Locations Now Offering On-Site Flu and Strep Throat Testing with Results in 10 Minutes
Giant Food, the regional grocery chain, recently announced that 14 Giant Pharmacy locations throughout Maryland and Virginia, including two Montgomery County locations, are now offering on-site testing for flu A and B strains and strep throat for individuals three years of age and older. Testing is administered by Giant’s certified in-store pharmacists or certified technicians and results will be received within 10 minutes. If further consultation is needed, Giant Pharmacy offers an optional telehealth visit with a healthcare provider through Physician 360 ($29.95 fee applies payable to Physician 360 with discount code “GIANT”) to receive a consultation and any needed prescriptions, without ever leaving the pharmacy.
Nottingham MD
Maryland town ranked among best places in U.S. to find a job
BALTIMORE, MD—With the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent and employers planning to hire 15 percent more new graduates from the Class of 2023 than they did from the Class of 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Find a Job. One Maryland town made the list.
fox5dc.com
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
'Mega Millions' Ticket Worth $1M Sold At Maryland Liquor Store
For the second time in a week, a Maryland lottery player won a cool million dollars playing "Mega Millions” on an unclaimed ticket that was sold in a Prince George's County liquor store.No grand prize winner matched all five numbers plus the “Mega Ball" in the latest drawing on Friday, Jan. 6 to cl…
