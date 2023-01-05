Read full article on original website
Amsterdam native inducted into NYS Baseball Hall of Fame
Amsterdam native, Brian Spagnola, was inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Spagnola not only played but coached at the collegiate level for St. Rose and coached in other areas of the Capital Region.
Michael Baer shines for Siena in front of terminally ill father; Saints top defending MAAC champ Saint Peter’s
With his terminally ill father in attendance, Michael Baer produced a special night that he won’t soon forget. Baer posted career-highs of 13 rebounds, six assists, and was a +21 for surging Siena Basketball which won its fifth straight with a 70-60 triumph over reigning MAAC Tournament Champion and Elite Eight Cinderella Saint Peter’s at MVP Arena.
Saratoga Springs honors local author Joseph Bruchac
Saratoga Springs will be honoring storyteller, author, and poet, Joseph Bruchac as the first poet laureate of Saratoga Springs. The NYS writers institute explains Bruchac explores his Abenaki ancestry and Native American storytelling traditions in his work.
South End Grocery in Albany debuts discount program
Albany's new South End Grocery has begun offering a discount program to help those that qualify. The discounts can be combined for a maximum 30% off.
Christina Arangio and Cassie Hudson visit Her Strength in Latham
LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If getting fit is one of your goals for 2023, Her Strength Studio Founder Nora Matthew and her team of coaches want to help you find your inner strength. Because working out is more fun with a partner, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson teamed up with Christina Arangio to give them a visit […]
Remember Albany Bear? Sadly, He was found 140 Miles from Release Point
How awful is this? I can't lie - it bummed me out when I read about it on Saturday morning. Remember that bear in Albany - seen by many in late May making its way around Washington Park? He set up shop high in a tree a few hundred yards from my house, and I was one of the many who spent a few hours watching and waiting for him to come down.
New Baby Café opens in Albany Housing Authority building
A new café is opening in Albany, but this time, it allows pregnant and nursing moms to get together and share techniques they have learned as a new parent.
Bike from Buffalo to Albany in Cycle the Erie Canal 2023
Registration is open for Parks & Trails New York's 25th annual Cycle the Erie Canal Tour. The eight-day tour allows cyclists to bike across NYS from Buffalo to Albany taking in the history and canal that transformed America.
Buffalo Wild Wings GO to open in Schenectady
Buffalo Wild Wings GO, a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant focusing on takeout and delivery, is set to open in Schenectady. The restaurant will have its grand opening on January 13 in Crosstown Plaza at 2330 Watt Street.
Old Glenville firehouse to become gaming studio
The former Glenville Fire Station is getting a makeover.
Get a little cheesy at the Cohoes Mac-n-Cheese Bowl
This may sound cheesy but the Annual Mac-n-Cheese Bowl sounds like a grate time! Celebrate the 13th year of this delicious event on March 25 in Cohoes.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Troy Stewart’s Shops
A lucky Stewart's Shop customer purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000. The ticket was sold at the Stewart's at 8 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.
Gun violence in Schenectady: A 2022 timeline
Gun violence rattled Schenectady, Albany, and Troy throughout 2022. At the end of the year, Schenectady was left with six homicide deaths, four of which were gun related.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Jan. 6-8
The weekend is almost here! From hikes to concerts to celebrations, there are several things happening on January 6, 7 and 8.
Elderly couple formerly from Queensbury murdered in Florida
An elderly couple that used to live in Queensbury was killed in their Central Florida home this past weekend. Daryl Getman and his wife, Sharon Getman, were found dead in their Florida home, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. The couple lived in a retirement community in...
Rensselaer restaurant reopening under new ownership
Casey's Restaurant, located on Washington Avenue in Rensselaer, is set to reopen after changing owners. The restaurant will be reopening on Saturday, January 7 at 4 p.m.
Victim injured in road rage incident in Albany
Police say the suspect caused injury to the victim and also damaged the victim's window.
CVS Pharmacy to close on Central Ave in Albany
A CVS representative explains the pharmacy at 153 Central Avenue in Albany will close as of January 12. All prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 16 New Scotland Avenue which is about a mile away from the central avenue location.
Albany cabbies rush to help fellow driver under attacked
Police say it is not unusual for cab drivers to get swindled by non-paying patrons, but one rider went even further.
The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..
We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
