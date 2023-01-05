Read full article on original website
Related
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Truck driver charged in deadly crash on I-25 that killed family of 5
A truck driver has been arrested and charged in a deadly crash in Weld County that killed a family of five from Wyoming. Jesus Puebla, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday evening. Puebla has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, careless driving, reckless driving, commercial vehicle safety violation and driving without a commercial driver license. The Godines family killed in the crash included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming.They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66 on June 13. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it.
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
Fentanyl and methamphetamine discovered in Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. - On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call regarding a potential harassment incident in the Hatch Circle area.
International Business Times
3 People Found Dead In Colorado Residence; Suspect In Custody
A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after three people were found dead at a house in Aurora, Colorado. Police responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street in the Willow Park neighborhood in Aurora on Saturday evening. Responding officers said they didn't find anything suspicious at the scene on arrival that would have suggested a forced entry, so eventually left the home, KKTV reported.
FedEx driver strangled, killed 7-year-old after accidentally hitting her with van, warrant says
The driver of a FedEx truck admitted to strangling and killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas after accidentally hitting her with his van while delivering a package, according to an arrest warrant.
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
First person reported missing in new indigenous alert system found dead
The first person who was reported missing in the state's new indigenous alert system has been found dead, according to the Denver Police Department.Wanbli Vigil was the first Indigenous Missing Persons alert sent out to the state after he was seen last Thursday around 2 p.m. near the 3400 block of South Knox Court.Authorities say he was located on the 3400 block of W Conejos Place on Thursday night and was pronounced dead on the scene. The death did not seem suspicious as Denver police announced an investigation is underway.
Colorado woman killed in hit-and-run crash after rideshare driver kicks her out for being 'ill'
A Colorado woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on an interstate on New Year's Day after her rideshare driver made her get out for allegedly becoming ill.
Colorado Funeral Home Operator Sentenced to 20-Years In Federal Prison For Illegally Selling Body Parts
2020 was a very insane year in the news cycle but one story stuck out more so than the others. A Colorado Funeral Home operator went viral after being charged with allegedly selling human body parts. Authorities allege Megan Hess and her mother Shirley Koch stole body parts from deceased victims. Both worked at the Sunset Mesa Funeral home in Colorado. Prosecutors allege the two stole body parts from hundreds of victims. Allegedly some families received ashes that didn’t come from their loved ones due to the scheme. After the arrest, it was revealed Hess started a nonprofit which did business as a Donor Service and operated body broker services out of the funeral home. Hess was initially charged with illegal transportation of hazardous materials and mail fraud. Then several charges were dropped in a plea agreement.
Kyree Brown sentenced for murdering couple he met on Letgo app
Kyree Brown was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole on Wednesday. Brown, 20, was convicted in August 2022 of two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, theft and arson for the crime.Joseph and Jossline Roland were robbed and killed after responding to an online advertisement for a used car on Aug. 14, 2020.Investigators say Brown admitted to stealing the 2017 Toyota RAV4 and posting it for sale on the "Letgo" app. When the Rolands met him to buy the car, with thousands of dollars in cash, Brown allegedly pulled a gun -- and shot them...
Aurora police seize 80,000+ fentanyl pills, arrest suspect
Police in Aurora arrested a suspected drug dealer and also seized more than 80,000 pills of fentanyl-laced counterfeit Oxycodone along with suspected Xanax and more than $1,800 in cash last week. Hernan Soria Ramirez, 24, was arrested Dec. 29 on charges of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, both felonies. The arrest comes after a 4-months long investigation into the distribution of counterfeit Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. Police said that the investigation began last September when narcotics investigators received information that Ramirez was advertising illicit drugs for sale on social media. Last week,...
Colorado Man Drives Up To Bull Elk, Says “You Wanna Fight?” And Immediately Gets His Tire Popped
Seeing a beautiful bull elk on the side of the road is awesome. Such majestic, regal, beautiful creatures… sure, it’s great to arrow one and fill up the freezer, but just watching them is pretty special in itself. However, for Tyler and Sheena Terryberry, they had a much different elk experience in Parshall, Colorado. According to Meateater, Tyler, a veteran hunting guide, and his wife were taking a drive through the snow in January, when they had a close encounter with […] The post Colorado Man Drives Up To Bull Elk, Says “You Wanna Fight?” And Immediately Gets His Tire Popped first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Woman charged with vehicular homicide after man dies in Longmont crash
A woman is accused of DUI and causing a crash in Longmont that left a man dead. Fiona Alspaugh, 22, has been charged with vehicular homicide, the Boulder County District Attorney's office confirmed Wednesday. Alspaugh also faces child abuse charges, as her 2-year-old child was in her car at the time of the crash, according to an affidavit. The child was not harmed, officials said.
Family of missing Lakota man pleads with him to come home
For the past five days, Jennifer Black Elk has been searching for her nephew Wanbli Oyate Vigil. The 27-year-old Lakota man has been missing since Dec. 29. He was last seen near West 13th Avenue and Knox Court in Denver. On Tuesday, Vigil's family and community members held a search party to try to find Vigil."It feels surreal," Black Elk told CBS News Colorado. "We've checked hospitals, jails, whatever leads we can think of… friends, relatives. We've been putting the word out."Surveillance video shared with CBS News Colorado shows the last time Vigil was seen at his apartment building off...
JonBenét Ramsey's Father Pleads The 'Time For Answers Is Running Out' In Heartfelt Letter To Colorado Governor
Even after more than 25 years, John Ramsey hasn't given up hope on solving daughter JonBenét Ramsey's brutal murder, but according to the still-grieving father, he is running out of time. JonBenét was found strangled to death in the basement of her parents' Colorado home on December 26, 1996, and despite police efforts, there have been no arrests made in connection with the slaying that has become one of the most well-known cold cases in the United States. John penned a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading with him to meet with him in person to discuss taking further...
A Blind Woman Is Flying A Plane Herself 2,000 Miles Across The US After Losing Her Sight Due To An Autoimmune Disease
Kaiya Armstrong is a 21-year-old who tragically lost her vision seven years ago due to an autoimmune disease. Kaiya learned of the autoimmune disease when she received the life-changing diagnosis in 2014. [i]
Comments / 0