wymt.com
High school basketball scores from around the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the high school basketball scores from across the mountains on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Magoffin County, 74, Lawrence County, 52, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments. McCreary Central, 71, Whitley County, 66, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournament. Ashland Blazer, 80, Johnson Central, 50. Betsy Layne,...
wymt.com
Harlan County outlasts South Laurel 71-63 in WYMT Game of the Week
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Starting off the new year right on 2023′s first edition of the WYMT Game of the Week. It was an Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten matchup Thursday night between the No. 7 South Laurel Cardinals and the No. 9 Harlan County Black Bears. A...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hawks win back-to-back 2A Sectional games
Pike County Central punched its ticket to the Kentucky 2A Sectional championship game following a 56-53 win over Floyd Central on Wednesday night. Jaylon Rigdon finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawks improved to 9-4. He also went over 2,000 career points. Jaden Stewart followed with 19...
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wymt.com
Great Health Divide | EKY addiction recovery ecosystem is strong, but gaps, high demand remain
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Before he led Addiction Recovery Care, Tim Robinson was in need of addiction recovery care. “I almost drank myself to death,” Robinson told WKYT’s Garrett Wymer on a recent winter day inside Corbin City Hall. “I was a prosecutor, but I was also a raging alcoholic.”
wymt.com
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
wymt.com
State releases county unemployment data for 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS) said unemployment rates increased in 84 counties between November 2021 and November 2022. State data showed nine of the top ten highest unemployment rates were in Eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9.2%....
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
wpsdlocal6.com
First Kentucky Powerball winner of 2023 claims $1 million
LOUISVILLE, KY — A Louisville man’s New Year started off with a bang after he won $1 million in the Monday Powerball drawing. The first Kentucky Powerball winner of the year, who wishes to remain anonymous, called the Kentucky Lottery’s winning numbers hotline Tuesday morning. As he listened to the numbers being called off, he noticed they matched the ones on his ticket. His winning ticket matched the first five white ball numbers but not the Powerball, winning the $1 million prize.
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated
Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
Jason Bailey: Regressive Kentucky laws are bringing back the bad old days for the Commonwealth
Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more?. Instead of tackling...
wymt.com
Kentucky gubernatorial candidates officially file to run as deadline approaches
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - As the deadline to file for the 2023 governor’s race quickly approaches, the race continues to grow crowded. “I think right now, it’s like a Kentucky basketball game. You walk in the arena, the score is 0-0, and it’s whoever is gonna be working the hardest and reaching the most Kentuckians,” said former UN ambassador and gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft.
rmef.org
Changes Coming to Kentucky’s 2023 Elk Hunt
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources released updated information about proposed fish and wildlife-related regulation amendments related to fishing and hunting elk, deer and waterfowl. Those regulations are now in effect after receiving final legislative approval. This administrative regulation codifies the requirements for the elk permit drawing and...
Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit.
FRANKFORT — In his fourth State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke glowingly of Kentucky’s economy and optimistically of its future, while calling on lawmakers to approve 5% raises for teachers, a proposal that got a cold reception from Republican leaders. Speaking to a joint-session of the General Assembly, the Democratic governor highlighted […] The post Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
fox56news.com
Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test
Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip. Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety …. Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next week
If you're a fan of juicy cheeseburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to learn that a highly-anticipated new local restaurant will be opening in Kentucky next week. Read on to learn more.
