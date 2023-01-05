ZANESVILLE, OH – The annual Ethnic Food Fair hosted by Zane State College is back. Everybody is invited to the Zane State Ethnic Food Fair on Friday, January 13th. The Food Fair allows people from all different backgrounds to come together to socialize and have a meal. The menu appreciates diversity and consists of Italian, German, Indian, and Soul food which has been prepared by Zane State’s culinary students taught by Chef Marco Adornetto.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO