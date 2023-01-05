ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio high school basketball: 4 Court Press returns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s premier high school basketball show returned Friday on NBC4 for the 2022-23 season alongside 270 Hoops. You can watch the full show in the video player above. Eight games were featured on 4 Court Press on January 6: 270 Hoops co-founder Zach Fleer also broke down several power polls […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Frank W. Buck Jr.

Frank W. Buck Jr., 89 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2023 at his home of 42 years, the Cambridge Developmental Center. Frank was born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio on February 20, 1933, son to Frank W. and Katherine (Abels) Buck. Frank lived at Cambridge Developmental Center since...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Gertrude L. (Kirby) Morgan

Gertrude Louise (Kirby) Morgan, 91, of Zanesville, Ohio, went to be with The Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Born September 10, 1931, Gertrude was the daughter of the late Mary (Viney) and James H. Kirby, of Glouster, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Gertrude is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Morgan; siblings, Dwight Viney, Mary Bernadine Keels, James Kirby and Shirley Wilson.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Zane State College’s Ethnic Food Fair is Back

ZANESVILLE, OH – The annual Ethnic Food Fair hosted by Zane State College is back. Everybody is invited to the Zane State Ethnic Food Fair on Friday, January 13th. The Food Fair allows people from all different backgrounds to come together to socialize and have a meal. The menu appreciates diversity and consists of Italian, German, Indian, and Soul food which has been prepared by Zane State’s culinary students taught by Chef Marco Adornetto.
ZANESVILLE, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat

The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wife shoots husband in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Woman Wins 20,000 on 2 Dollar Scratch Off Ticket

CARROLL – Cynthia Huhn of Pickerington has claimed a $20,000 top prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $2 Winter Winnings scratch-off. She purchased her winning ticket at Speedway #9226, located at 6005 Winchester Road in Carroll. As of Jan. 4, the Ohio Lottery has six prizes of $20,000 remaining...
CARROLL, OH
WHIZ

Winter Weather and Local Flooding

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Winter in Ohio brings dreary skies and weary weather, with temperatures that fluctuate between freezing and thawing the majority of the season.. Along with the dreary skies precipitation can come as rain or snow that eventually drains into the area creeks and rivers. Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Travis Roach discussed seasonal weather patterns that can lead to flooding.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Return

On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes received some great news about a key player. Running back Miyan Williams, who came up big for the Buckeyes after TreVeyon Henderson went down with injury, is coming back for another season. In a post on Twitter, Williams confirmed he'll be back for Ohio State in 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bills CB: Damar Hamlin awake at hospital

Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September of 2020. Woman hospitalized after being shot in head, leg. A woman was taken to a local hospital after being...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Anthony “Tony” Rose Jr.

Anthony “Tony” Rose Jr., 60 of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on January 4, 2023, at Genesis Hospital. He was born on October 3, 1962, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Anthony W. Rose Sr. and Virginia Dickson. He worked as a truck driver for Coshocton Trucking. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in the garage and watching sports. Above all, he enjoyed his time spent with his family.
ZANESVILLE, OH

