Maricopa County, AZ

Valley couple hit while trying to change a tire

By Ashley Holden
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
A Valley couple spoke to ABC15 weeks after being hit by a car on the side of the freeway while changing a tire.

It happened along I-17 and Union Hills Drive just days before the holidays.

Amanda Araiza calls the crash a nightmare that has changed her life forever.

"I told him hey, you think you could come help change my tire babe I’m stuck on the freeway," said Araiza.

On December 17th Araiza called Elbie after blowing a tiring on a way to her early morning shift.

"He said I’m on my way baby," said Araiza.

Robert was able to reach his fiancé, but before they could change the tire.

"I saw her car hit his car, and his car ran him over," said Araiza. "And then next thing I end up on the other side of the barrier, and I hit my head and I slid."

Another driver slammed into the couple.

First responders were eventually able to get him to the hospital where he’s been ever since.

DPS told ABC15 he had leg injuries, but Amanda said his injuries are much more extensive.

She told ABC15, her fiance eventually had to have part of his leg amputated.

"He has a severe brain injury and he’s just all over the place," said Araiza.

According to ADOT, there were 88 crashes on state highways in 2022 when a parked vehicle was hit.

They said of those 88, seven were fatal.

Arizona, like many other states, has the move-over law. That law requires drivers to move over if a car is pulled off with their flashing lights on. If moving over isn't possible, drivers must slow down.

On January 6, DPS announced it is submitting charges against the other driver, a 26-year-old woman, who is said to be at fault in the incident. Detectives are recommending charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office of DUI, assault, aggravated assault, endangerment, and criminal damage.

"We had plans and I’ve been in the hospital every since," said Araiza.

The couple was planning to get married in August, but now they don't know what the future holds.

Araiza said she had to quit her job to stay with Elbie in the hospital.

"This is a nightmare that I can’t wake up from, and every day I’m thankful he’s here but I know he’s suffering," said Araiza.

The couple has created an online fundraiser for those who would like to donate.

