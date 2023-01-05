ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Construction to begin on Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in Naples

DeAngelis Diamond is set to begin work on the Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in downtown Naples. The Damn Good Hospitality Group signed for their second Warren location to be the anchor restaurant of The Collective at the beginning of last year. Located in Naples’ Design District, DeAngelis Diamond previously managed the construction of The Collective. Described as a scratch kitchen with a world-class whiskey collection, Warren, which also has a location in Delray Beach, will feature a lounge space to house its private cocktail club.
NAPLES, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida

Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida?. If you're looking for a steakhouse in Miami, then Bourbon Steak is the place to go. This restaurant has an outstanding wine and beer selection, and their steaks are some of the best in town. You're sure to have an enjoyable meal with a menu that offers steak, seafood, and farm-fresh sides. In addition, the wine list is impressive and has several wines from across the country and beyond. One of the most exciting aspects of the experience at Bourbon Steak is its location. The restaurant is inside the JW Marriott Turnberry Isle Resort & Spa, offering a sophisticated environment perfect for dining. You can book a table with Open Table or make a reservation via the hotel's website.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Precautionary boil water notice in Lee County

There is a precautionary boil water notice in Lee County on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, the boil water notice in the McGregor Reserve Area is still in effect. The City of Fort Myers expects the boil water notice to be “rescinded soon”.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man throws beer on 5-month-old baby during drunken outburst

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police are looking for a man who allegedly threw his beer on a five-month-old baby girl during a drunken rampage. “As he stormed out, he proceeded to throw an entire beer on my five-month-old baby who was in her stroller doing absolutely nothing wrong,” said “D,” the mother of the child, who requested to remain anonymous for concerns over her safety.
NAPLES, FL
The Daily Scoop

These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You Away

Looking for some new food to try in Fort Myers? These restaurants have you covered with some of the best food on the coast!Photo byEmerson VieiraonUnsplash. If you are like anyone in Fort Myers, you enjoy a great steak dinner, or some fancy seafood on a warm evening. If you are in Fort Myers and have been looking for some new food picks to try out, this list has you covered.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

FBI, police raid Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Authorities raided a home early Thursday on Embers Parkway West in Cape Coral. Our crew on scene saw unmarked FBI units, along with the Cape Coral Police Department. Investigators were walking in and out of the home all morning long. NBC2 has reached out to...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Jan. 4

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman arrested for killing man with pipe in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested for allegedly killing a man with a pipe at an old gas station on Summerlin Drive and San Carlos Park Boulevard in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff Office (LCSO), Jennifer Richards said she was living in a campsite at the abandoned gas station. She was drinking a beer in bed when she noticed a man staring at her with his pants down on Dec. 30, LCSO said.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy