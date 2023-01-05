Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Beachgoers enjoy sunshine as Collier County reopens beach access points
A number of beach access points have reopened — 14 to be exact. Marking the first time they’ve been open since Hurricane Ian.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction to begin on Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in Naples
DeAngelis Diamond is set to begin work on the Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in downtown Naples. The Damn Good Hospitality Group signed for their second Warren location to be the anchor restaurant of The Collective at the beginning of last year. Located in Naples’ Design District, DeAngelis Diamond previously managed the construction of The Collective. Described as a scratch kitchen with a world-class whiskey collection, Warren, which also has a location in Delray Beach, will feature a lounge space to house its private cocktail club.
Florida Weekly
Construction Has Started at Metropolitan Naples, Downtown’s Newest Luxury Address
While some real estate projects have been placed on hold or cancelled altogether in recent months, there’s one major new community which is changing the face of downtown Naples and fulfilling the promise the experienced developers made during its historic launch last year. That new mixed-use community is Metropolitan...
Many survivors still struggling 100 days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. — It has been 100 days since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's southwest coast with such ferocity whole neighborhoods were destroyed. Many survivors are still struggling and are left without a home. Charlotte Hinger was working at Sarasota Memorial Hospital when the Category 4 hurricane rolled through...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida?. If you're looking for a steakhouse in Miami, then Bourbon Steak is the place to go. This restaurant has an outstanding wine and beer selection, and their steaks are some of the best in town. You're sure to have an enjoyable meal with a menu that offers steak, seafood, and farm-fresh sides. In addition, the wine list is impressive and has several wines from across the country and beyond. One of the most exciting aspects of the experience at Bourbon Steak is its location. The restaurant is inside the JW Marriott Turnberry Isle Resort & Spa, offering a sophisticated environment perfect for dining. You can book a table with Open Table or make a reservation via the hotel's website.
“Endless stream” of hogs continue terrorizing Estero community
ESTERO, Fla. — The hogs are back and still wreaking havoc in the Fountain Lakes community. But, even after addressing the problem with community leaders, neighbors say the problem is much bigger than that. “I feel like I’m sending one soldier into battle when they’re trapping these pigs,” says...
Connecticut Man Wanted For Vehicular Manslaughter Arrested Playing Bingo In Florida
A getaway wasn’t in the cards for a 24-year-old man wanted by Connecticut authorities for vehicular manslaughter after Collier County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him playing bingo on Marco Island on Thursday. Deputies from the Fugitive Warrants Bureau received information that Michael Matthew Talbot of Greenwich,
Fort Myers Beach man spends 12 days in coma after falling from three-story hotel balcony
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach man is still in the hospital after he fell from the outside of a hotel on the island. Tyler Marshall, 24, was staying at the Harbour House at the Inn on First Street and San Carlos Boulevard. He lost everything in the storm, including his home, his belongings and his job.
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
WINKNEWS.com
Precautionary boil water notice in Lee County
There is a precautionary boil water notice in Lee County on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, the boil water notice in the McGregor Reserve Area is still in effect. The City of Fort Myers expects the boil water notice to be “rescinded soon”.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape Coral
Cape Coral might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cape Coral.
Man throws beer on 5-month-old baby during drunken outburst
NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police are looking for a man who allegedly threw his beer on a five-month-old baby girl during a drunken rampage. “As he stormed out, he proceeded to throw an entire beer on my five-month-old baby who was in her stroller doing absolutely nothing wrong,” said “D,” the mother of the child, who requested to remain anonymous for concerns over her safety.
Drunk Collier County man arrested for throwing beer on 5-month-old baby
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– The Naples Police Department arrested a man who allegedly threw an open cup of beer at a baby while drunk. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man throws beer on 5-month-old baby during drunken outburst. A victim told deputies her family was on the sidewalk on 5th Avenue South when...
Are you eligible for Habitat's Affordable Homeownership program?
Habitat for Humanity is helping people get into affordable homes. A local mom was given the keys to her new house today. She wants you to know, with some hard work, you can become a homeowner too.
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You Away
Looking for some new food to try in Fort Myers? These restaurants have you covered with some of the best food on the coast!Photo byEmerson VieiraonUnsplash. If you are like anyone in Fort Myers, you enjoy a great steak dinner, or some fancy seafood on a warm evening. If you are in Fort Myers and have been looking for some new food picks to try out, this list has you covered.
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA subcontractor seriously injured, family asking community for birthday cards
A man contracted by FEMA suffered severe head and face fractures after falling from a roof just days ahead of a milestone birthday. Matt Little will be 40 next week and his sister is asking for birthday cards. Little knows how to brighten up a room even in the darkest...
FBI, police raid Cape Coral home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Authorities raided a home early Thursday on Embers Parkway West in Cape Coral. Our crew on scene saw unmarked FBI units, along with the Cape Coral Police Department. Investigators were walking in and out of the home all morning long. NBC2 has reached out to...
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Jan. 4
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Woman arrested for killing man with pipe in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested for allegedly killing a man with a pipe at an old gas station on Summerlin Drive and San Carlos Park Boulevard in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff Office (LCSO), Jennifer Richards said she was living in a campsite at the abandoned gas station. She was drinking a beer in bed when she noticed a man staring at her with his pants down on Dec. 30, LCSO said.
Tampa claims adjuster used job to help plan armed robberies, attorney’s office says
A 28-year-old former claims adjuster from Tampa plead guilty Friday after authorities connected her to a string of armed robberies in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, and Lee counties.
Comments / 0