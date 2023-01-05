ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

ABC6.com

Providence Rallies Past St. John’s to Win Ninth Straight Game

The Providence College men’s basketball team defeated the St. John’s Red Storm (11-6, 1-5 BIG EAST), 83-80, on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 14-3 on the season and 6-0 in BIG EAST play for the first time in program history. The Friars hold sole possession of first place in the BIG EAST. Providence has now won nine consecutive games, marking their largest win streak since 1989.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

URI’s Josaphat Bilau Out for Season After Knee Surgery

Rhode Island redshirt sophomore Josaphat Bilau underwent successful knee surgery Tuesday, effectively ending his 2022-23 season. Bilau injured his knee during URI’s victory over UMass Lowell on Dec. 13. “This is obviously a tough situation for Josaphat, who has worked extremely hard since he arrived to put himself in...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Bus carrying Prout School basketball players crashes in Charlestown

(WJAR) — A bus carrying members of the Prout School girl's basketball team went off the road Friday and crashed into a tree in Charlestown. Charlestown police said the accident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Kings Factory Road. According to police, the bus carried 10 to 11 people...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Salve Regina University names Sean Sullivan as its next Director of Athletics

Salve Regina University has announced that Sean Sullivan, Ed.D., will be its new director of athletics, effective January 30. Sullivan has been the associate vice president of student affairs and director of athletics at The Catholic University of America since 2013. He will replace Jody Mooradian, who retired after serving in the position since 2016.
NEWPORT, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston's Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School wins $10,000 prize

The faculty at Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School has been celebrating a $10,000 prize for computer coding. According to teachers Alysa Atkin and Kerri Ruggieri, the prize money was awarded “as part of the 10th Hour of Code.”. “Code.org partnered with DonorsChoose to award $1 million to U.S. schools...
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

The Sun Returns This Weekend

Temperatures are dropping tonight and patches of ice will form in areas that don’t dry out before we dip to 32 and below. Overnight, look for icy spots starting to form north of Providence. While we will hold onto lots of clouds Saturday, we will be dry with sunny...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

17 popular movies filmed in and around Newport

With the filming of Hocus Pocus 2 and HBO’s The Gilded Age in Newport recently, we’re taking a look back at some of the other films that also used Newport as a filming location. According to IMDB, there are more than 100 films, documentaries and tv show that...
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions

Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 6, 2023

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the Rhode Island Showmen, it's a man's world, and McCarthyism. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk

(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

Three injured in Providence crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three people were injured in a car crash at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. in Providence Saturday night. Police responded to that intersection just after 8 p.m. Officers on scene tell us two adults and one infant child were taken to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Five fun facts about each of Newport’s oldest and most historic churches

If you thought the City of Newport had a long history, you should spend some time reading up on each and every church, congregation, parish and religious meeting place. The triumphs and tribulations of each organization over hundreds of years is beautiful, remarkable and something that we should all spend more time learning about.
NEWPORT, RI

