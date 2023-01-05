Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
Related
ABC6.com
2022 RI Gatorade Player of the Year Moses Meus Commits To URI Football, Worden Signs With Merrimack Track & Field
St. Raphael standout Moses Meus was named 2022 R.I. Gatorade Football Player of the Year Friday. A few hours later, he announced his commitment to stay home and join the program at the University of Rhode Island this Fall. Saints standout track & field student-athlete Andrew Worden also officially signed...
ABC6.com
Providence Rallies Past St. John’s to Win Ninth Straight Game
The Providence College men’s basketball team defeated the St. John’s Red Storm (11-6, 1-5 BIG EAST), 83-80, on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 14-3 on the season and 6-0 in BIG EAST play for the first time in program history. The Friars hold sole possession of first place in the BIG EAST. Providence has now won nine consecutive games, marking their largest win streak since 1989.
ABC6.com
URI’s Josaphat Bilau Out for Season After Knee Surgery
Rhode Island redshirt sophomore Josaphat Bilau underwent successful knee surgery Tuesday, effectively ending his 2022-23 season. Bilau injured his knee during URI’s victory over UMass Lowell on Dec. 13. “This is obviously a tough situation for Josaphat, who has worked extremely hard since he arrived to put himself in...
Turnto10.com
Bus carrying Prout School basketball players crashes in Charlestown
(WJAR) — A bus carrying members of the Prout School girl's basketball team went off the road Friday and crashed into a tree in Charlestown. Charlestown police said the accident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Kings Factory Road. According to police, the bus carried 10 to 11 people...
whatsupnewp.com
Salve Regina University names Sean Sullivan as its next Director of Athletics
Salve Regina University has announced that Sean Sullivan, Ed.D., will be its new director of athletics, effective January 30. Sullivan has been the associate vice president of student affairs and director of athletics at The Catholic University of America since 2013. He will replace Jody Mooradian, who retired after serving in the position since 2016.
CBS Sports
Providence vs. St. John's live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Get ready for a Big East battle as the Providence Friars and the St. John's Red Storm will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive. The Friars didn't have too much trouble with the Connecticut...
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston's Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School wins $10,000 prize
The faculty at Nicholas A. Ferri Middle School has been celebrating a $10,000 prize for computer coding. According to teachers Alysa Atkin and Kerri Ruggieri, the prize money was awarded “as part of the 10th Hour of Code.”. “Code.org partnered with DonorsChoose to award $1 million to U.S. schools...
ABC6.com
The Sun Returns This Weekend
Temperatures are dropping tonight and patches of ice will form in areas that don’t dry out before we dip to 32 and below. Overnight, look for icy spots starting to form north of Providence. While we will hold onto lots of clouds Saturday, we will be dry with sunny...
whatsupnewp.com
17 popular movies filmed in and around Newport
With the filming of Hocus Pocus 2 and HBO’s The Gilded Age in Newport recently, we’re taking a look back at some of the other films that also used Newport as a filming location. According to IMDB, there are more than 100 films, documentaries and tv show that...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown’s interim superintendent resigns, blames relationship with school committee
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown’s interim superintendent is resigning, saying the school committee hasn’t “created the right conditions for [her] success.”. “Despite several attempts of the interim assistant superintendent and I to steer the chair in the right direction, I don’t see change in...
GoLocalProv
2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions
Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
GoLocalProv
Smiley’s Appointment of “Prep School Dad” to School Board Comes Under Fire
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced his appointments to the Providence School Board this week. Among his appointment is businessman George Matouk — the CEO of John Matouk & Company — a Fall River-based manufacturing company. He took over the helm of the company from his father. Matouk is...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Jan. 7 – 14)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RIDOT Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Project. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation today provided the...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 6, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the Rhode Island Showmen, it's a man's world, and McCarthyism. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are...
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
whdh.com
Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk
(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
Ronzoni discontinues beloved pastina
The company said it recently learned its long-term supplier would "no longer be making Ronzoni Pastina as of January 2023."
ABC6.com
Three injured in Providence crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three people were injured in a car crash at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. in Providence Saturday night. Police responded to that intersection just after 8 p.m. Officers on scene tell us two adults and one infant child were taken to...
whatsupnewp.com
Five fun facts about each of Newport’s oldest and most historic churches
If you thought the City of Newport had a long history, you should spend some time reading up on each and every church, congregation, parish and religious meeting place. The triumphs and tribulations of each organization over hundreds of years is beautiful, remarkable and something that we should all spend more time learning about.
ABC6.com
Department of Education has been granted $7.2M to go towards mental health services through Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Education has been granted $7.2 million in federal funds to expand youth mental health services through the state. The McKee Administration announced Wednesday that the services will be distributed through Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant...
Comments / 0