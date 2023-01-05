The Providence College men’s basketball team defeated the St. John’s Red Storm (11-6, 1-5 BIG EAST), 83-80, on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 14-3 on the season and 6-0 in BIG EAST play for the first time in program history. The Friars hold sole possession of first place in the BIG EAST. Providence has now won nine consecutive games, marking their largest win streak since 1989.

