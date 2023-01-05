ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man dead after allegedly threatening son of a Mesa homeowner who reportedly shot him

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot by a Mesa homeowner who told police the man threatened his son with a gun. Mesa police responded to a shooting at a home near 88th St. and E. University Drive, just west of Ellsworth Road, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found Omar Valdez, 26, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a semiautomatic handgun next to him. Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
ABC 15 News

PD: Child hospitalized after apparent accidental shooting

PHOENIX — A child has been hospitalized in critical condition after an apparent accidental shooting Saturday afternoon. Officials responded to a shots fired call near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road. The child was conscious when taken to the hospital. Phoenix Police Department says the shooting was possibly "accidental...
AZFamily

Man accused of leading troopers in high-speed chase through Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Court documents are revealing more details about how state troopers and the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force were led to a high-speed pursuit throughout Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Court paperwork says that officers first spotted a man, now identified as Daniel Cisco, driving a stolen 2022...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Valley woman gets 10 years for stealing $2.5M through insurance scam

PHOENIX — An insurance claims processor has been sentenced to prison for carrying out a years-long scheme that netted her millions of dollars in stolen funds from an Arizona-based company. Jamie L. Baltazar, 47, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading...
gilaherald.com

Bylas man sentenced to more than 24 years for second-degree murder

PHOENIX – Marvin Tona, 48, of Bylas, was sentenced on Dec. 19, 2022, to 293 months (24.4 years) in prison by United States District Judge Steven P. Logan. Tona previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder stemming from an incident that occurred on Sept. 5, 2021, while on the San Carlos Apache Reservation in Bylas, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Arizona.
AZFamily

New video shows car of interest in connection to murder in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department released a video of a car in connection to a murder in March, and investigators hope somebody recognizes it. In a Facebook post, the seven-second clip shows a blue, four-door hatchback going through a parking lot on March 24 around 11:30 p.m. Detectives said haven’t said how it’s connected but that the car is a vehicle of interest.
KTAR.com

Ex-boyfriend suspected in shooting at Phoenix fast-food restaurant

PHOENIX — A woman was wounded Tuesday morning in a shooting at a west Phoenix fast-food restaurant, authorities said. A suspect, described as an ex-boyfriend of the victim, left the area before officers arrived, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Officers responded to the Whataburger on...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Human remains found in remote area of Buckeye by person off roading

BUCKEYE, AZ — Human remains were found in a remote area of the desert in Buckeye Saturday afternoon by someone off-roading. Buckeye police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. The remains will be turned over to the Maricopa...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Mother accused of driving drunk with 2 children in the backseat in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother is accused of driving drunk with her two kids in the backseat in Peoria over the holiday weekend. On Sunday, just before 2:30 a.m., police say 34-year-old Ashley Ana Reyes pulled into a gas station near 91st and Northern avenues. She reportedly had her 11-year-old and 14-year-old in the backseat. Court documents say police found a half-empty bottle of Hennesey in the center console. Reyes’ breath reportedly smelled like alcohol, and she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Former State Senator Russell Pearce dead at 75, family announces

MESA, AZ — Former Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce has died at age 75, according to his family. Pearce, a Republican from Mesa, reportedly died after falling ill at his Mesa home earlier this week. The family released the following statement on social media to announce his death;. Our...
kjzz.org

AZ nonprofit receives $10 million to address homelessness

An Arizona nonprofit recently received $10 million to tackle homelessness in Maricopa County. The funds come from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, an economic stimulus bill. Human Services Campus is receiving the money after proposing ways the organization would help the county’s unsheltered population back. Amy Schwabenlender is...

