FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC 15 News
Sources: Man who allegedly shot Scottsdale officer Friday shot, killed by police in Tempe Saturday
TEMPE — The man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer Friday night was shot and killed by Phoenix police Saturday afternoon, sources tell ABC15. Video in the player above contains coverage on Friday night's shooting. 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne was located in the area of Rural and Baseline roads.
AZFamily
Man dead after allegedly threatening son of a Mesa homeowner who reportedly shot him
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot by a Mesa homeowner who told police the man threatened his son with a gun. Mesa police responded to a shooting at a home near 88th St. and E. University Drive, just west of Ellsworth Road, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found Omar Valdez, 26, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a semiautomatic handgun next to him. Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
ABC 15 News
PD: Child hospitalized after apparent accidental shooting
PHOENIX — A child has been hospitalized in critical condition after an apparent accidental shooting Saturday afternoon. Officials responded to a shots fired call near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road. The child was conscious when taken to the hospital. Phoenix Police Department says the shooting was possibly "accidental...
‘Just Like George Floyd’: Ben Crump Sues After Black Man Dies In Arizona Police Custody
Ben Crump is suing over the in-custody death of Akeem Terrell, who died in Maricopa County jail after being physically restrained similar to George Floyd. The post ‘Just Like George Floyd’: Ben Crump Sues After Black Man Dies In Arizona Police Custody appeared first on NewsOne.
californiaexaminer.net
Man Who Shot Scottsdale Sergeant While Serving Warrant At Phoenix Apartment Identified
Man Who Shot Scottsdale Sergeant While Serving Warrant At Phoenix Apartment Identified: The guy suspected of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant in downtown Phoenix on Friday night has been named by Phoenix police. In relation to the incident, police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying 37-year-old Kenneth...
AZFamily
Man accused of leading troopers in high-speed chase through Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Court documents are revealing more details about how state troopers and the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force were led to a high-speed pursuit throughout Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Court paperwork says that officers first spotted a man, now identified as Daniel Cisco, driving a stolen 2022...
12 News
Valley woman gets 10 years for stealing $2.5M through insurance scam
PHOENIX — An insurance claims processor has been sentenced to prison for carrying out a years-long scheme that netted her millions of dollars in stolen funds from an Arizona-based company. Jamie L. Baltazar, 47, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading...
gilaherald.com
Bylas man sentenced to more than 24 years for second-degree murder
PHOENIX – Marvin Tona, 48, of Bylas, was sentenced on Dec. 19, 2022, to 293 months (24.4 years) in prison by United States District Judge Steven P. Logan. Tona previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder stemming from an incident that occurred on Sept. 5, 2021, while on the San Carlos Apache Reservation in Bylas, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Arizona.
AZFamily
New video shows car of interest in connection to murder in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department released a video of a car in connection to a murder in March, and investigators hope somebody recognizes it. In a Facebook post, the seven-second clip shows a blue, four-door hatchback going through a parking lot on March 24 around 11:30 p.m. Detectives said haven’t said how it’s connected but that the car is a vehicle of interest.
ABC15 Arizona
Woman speaks out after being shot five times, once in head
A miraculous recovery. A woman shot five times in broad daylight is alive to tell it. This happened on November 16, 2022, near 1-17, and Anthem Way just after 8 a.m.
AZFamily
Chandler man accused of driving 107 mph in 45 zone before crash that killed man, grandson
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of going over 100 miles per hour in a 45 zone before crashing into another car with a family inside, killing a grandfather and his 4-year-old grandson and injuring two others last month in Chandler. Police arrested 27-year-old Gage Kauffman on Thursday afternoon.
AZFamily
Police: Man claimed girlfriend attacked him with sword before deadly stabbing in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after reportedly claiming he stabbed his girlfriend during a fight after she came at him with a sword in their Phoenix home, but police say the evidence at the scene does not match his story. On Dec. 30, officers responded to...
KTAR.com
Ex-boyfriend suspected in shooting at Phoenix fast-food restaurant
PHOENIX — A woman was wounded Tuesday morning in a shooting at a west Phoenix fast-food restaurant, authorities said. A suspect, described as an ex-boyfriend of the victim, left the area before officers arrived, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Officers responded to the Whataburger on...
ABC 15 News
Human remains found in remote area of Buckeye by person off roading
BUCKEYE, AZ — Human remains were found in a remote area of the desert in Buckeye Saturday afternoon by someone off-roading. Buckeye police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. The remains will be turned over to the Maricopa...
AZFamily
Mother accused of driving drunk with 2 children in the backseat in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother is accused of driving drunk with her two kids in the backseat in Peoria over the holiday weekend. On Sunday, just before 2:30 a.m., police say 34-year-old Ashley Ana Reyes pulled into a gas station near 91st and Northern avenues. She reportedly had her 11-year-old and 14-year-old in the backseat. Court documents say police found a half-empty bottle of Hennesey in the center console. Reyes’ breath reportedly smelled like alcohol, and she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
KTAR.com
Man arrested by Mesa police after 200 pounds of methamphetamine found during traffic stop
PHOENIX — A man was arrested by Mesa police after 200 pounds of methamphetamine were found in his car during a recent traffic stop. Eric Leon, 36, was pulled over for speeding on the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway near 40th Street in Phoenix at about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, according to police.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Continues Sweeps in Homeless Camp But Ignores Dinosaurs It Wants Evicted
The giant metal dinosaurs that a California company set up in a homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix are still in place — well past the deadline the city set for them to be removed. The dinosaurs and other metal sculptures appeared behind fencing on a city sidewalk on Ninth...
ABC 15 News
Former State Senator Russell Pearce dead at 75, family announces
MESA, AZ — Former Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce has died at age 75, according to his family. Pearce, a Republican from Mesa, reportedly died after falling ill at his Mesa home earlier this week. The family released the following statement on social media to announce his death;. Our...
kjzz.org
AZ nonprofit receives $10 million to address homelessness
An Arizona nonprofit recently received $10 million to tackle homelessness in Maricopa County. The funds come from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, an economic stimulus bill. Human Services Campus is receiving the money after proposing ways the organization would help the county’s unsheltered population back. Amy Schwabenlender is...
