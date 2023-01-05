Florida 4-star building strong bond with Goodwin

A four-star athlete from the Sunshine State, who traveled to Tiger Town multiple times during the season, has been in consistent contact with Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach.

Navarre (Fla.) linebacker Zavier Hamilton told The Clemson Insider that he communicates frequently with Wes Goodwin, who has served as the class of 2024 prospect’s primary recruiter throughout the process.

“I have. Me and Coach Goodwin talk very regularly!” Hamilton said.

What has the 6-foot-1, 212-pound junior been hearing from Goodwin?

“That they want me to come up to see their spring practices,” he said.

Hamilton – who visited Clemson for the Louisiana Tech and Louisville games in September and November, respectively – said he “most definitely” plans to get back on campus to take in a spring practice.

The top-250 national prospect has been building a strong bond with Goodwin and is fond of him, not only as a coach but as a person as well.

“Coach Goodwin is a great person, he shows that he cares about his players and their success,” Hamilton said. “I would say our relationship is very good and that we can talk about stuff outside of just football.”

While Hamilton doesn’t have an offer from Clemson yet, he’s discussed a potential offer with Goodwin and is optimistic about his chances of receiving one in the foreseeable future.

“I feel like it’s coming soon. We have talked about it and he has told me be patient,” Hamilton said. “But I’m glad that have the relationship we do, though, because when it does happen it will mean a lot more.”

Hamilton, who holds more than 15 total offers, named Clemson among the schools he’s feeling the most love from at this point in the process along with LSU, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Auburn, Kansas, Stanford, Arkansas, USC and UCF.

He has a timeline in mind for when he’d like to make his college decision.

“I would like to commit in the spring between April and May,” he said.

Hamilton is ranked as the No. 214 prospect in the country for the 2024 class, regardless of position, by Rivals.

