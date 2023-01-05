Read full article on original website
Housing in Venice: Tracking Mayor Bass's push on homelessness
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass isn’t expected to formally announce exactly how she’ll house 17,000 homeless people until late March. Despite that her Inside Safe initiation had an apparent unofficial launch this week in Venice.
Former Long Beach Mayor Sworn Into House
Former Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Saturday is officially the first openly LGBTQ+ immigrant to serve in Congress.
LA mayor’s program focusing on encampments launches in Venice
A program announced by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in an effort to provide housing for people living in encampments is being implemented in Venice, officials announced Wednesday. The program, called the Inside Safe Initiative, will work to identify the “highest need encampments” that have a chronic and high demand...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica’s Black Apology: What does it mean for 2023?
Kicking off the New Year on a positive note, the Jan. 8 workshop of the Committee for Racial Justice will return to in person meetings at Virginia Ave. Park and will have the Black Apology by the City of Santa Monica as its topic. If you haven’t seen it, it can be viewed on the Santa Monica City Council website under their meeting agendas – Nov. 29, item 4A. Refreshments provided (potlucks will be postponed until the covid/flu season is over) at 6 p.m. and program start at 6:30 p.m. Listen to a reading of this city council resolution, hear brief comments on the concept of apology and then, after Q & A, have time in small groups to brainstorm and prioritize ideas for how Santa Monica city council can (in the words of the resolution) “rectify the lingering consequences of discriminatory city policies”. These small group discussions will focus on three arenas: Housing, Economic opportunities, and Education.
foxla.com
LA residents fear of eviction wave as tenant protections are set to expire
LOS ANGELES - Dionicia Cipres owes nearly $6,000 in rent on her one-bedroom Koreatown apartment, where she lives with her husband. Come Feb. 1, when Los Angeles' rent protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire, the clock will begin ticking for Cipres to pay back all of it.
Former LA City Controller Galperin Joins Councilman Blumenfield's Office
Former City Controller Ron Galperin is joining Councilman Bob Blumenfield's office as a special adviser, Blumenfield announced today.
Headlines: Two Bakersfield Men Set Themselves On Fire Trying to Burn Down an Immigration Center
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bakersfield: Two men set themselves on fire while seemingly trying to burn down an immigration center in Bakersfield. A...
citypridemagazine.com
How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open
Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice McKenzie Jackson| California Black Media. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State. In Stop the Hate, a 2021 report focused on hate crimes in Los Angeles County researchers reached several revealing conclusions that line up with trends reported across the state.
2urbangirls.com
LA’s homeless problem lands in Inglewood ahead of college football championship game
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to press forward with sheltering the homeless and part of the solution includes neighboring Inglewood. Onlookers are impressed with how Bass has “hit the ground running” in moving people off the streets and into housing despite her being in office for less than a month. The last time Los Angeles declared a housing emergency was in 2015 under former Mayor Eric Garcetti who accessed $100 million to solve the problem.
Santa Monica Mirror
Bruce Family to Sell Bruce’s Beach Back to Los Angeles County for $20 Million
Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants. The descendants and heirs of Willa and Charles Bruce, the Black landowners in Manhattan Beach whose land stolen was by the city through fraudulent use of the eminent domain and used for city purposes have decided to sell the property back to Los Angeles County.
spectrumnews1.com
Turning General Hospital into affordable housing
Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
californiaglobe.com
New CA Law Decriminalizing Jaywalking Because of ‘Racism’ is Cover for Real Motive
Yet another new law to turn all of California into San Francisco was passed by the California Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last fall. This one legalizes jaywalking, effective January 1, 2023. While this might not sound earth shattering, proponents of AB 2147 claim this change is necessary...
Eater
LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo
At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County charts uncertain course to manage growing senior population
PLACENTIA, Calif. — In the coming decades, California expects its senior population to skyrocket, with Orange County anticipating a population of nearly 1 million people older than 65 over the next 40 years. The county is already taking steps to prepare, just recently signing an agreement with the city...
The Village Mall in Woodland Hills Gets a Well-Known Billionaire Buyer
The open-air shopping center was recently purchased by Rams owner Stan Kroenke who will continue operating it as a restaurant and retail destination…for now
sfbayview.com
Inglewood calls on its legislators to help return local control to city’s schools
The Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) will soon announce its choice for the next county administrator for the Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD). In the job description applicants were told: “The district has made significant strides toward recovery and is within three-four years of being able to meet the minimum milestone for self-governance, offering the successful candidate a rare leadership opportunity.”
purewow.com
The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now
Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33
Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
Drivers in Pasadena get free catalytic converter etching to stop rise in theft
The Pasadena Police Department along with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department held a free catalytic converter etching event Saturday in an effort to bring down the growing number of thefts.
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023
If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
