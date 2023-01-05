BREAKING: Building fully engulfed in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A building has caught on fire near North 12th and Grape Street.

Around 10:00 p.m. on January 4, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the top of a building.

This building was vacant and no one was injured. The cause remains unknown at this time.

BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.

