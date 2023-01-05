ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BREAKING: Building fully engulfed in north Abilene

BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJjze_0k40PqTc00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A building has caught on fire near North 12th and Grape Street.

Around 10:00 p.m. on January 4, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street. Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the top of a building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iU9es_0k40PqTc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41g8bz_0k40PqTc00

This building was vacant and no one was injured. The cause remains unknown at this time.

BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Friday Night Lights runningback arrested in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A famed Friday Night Lights runningback was arrested in Abilene on charges including failing to register as a sex offender. James “Boobie” Miles was booked into the Taylor County Jail Thursday for Failing to Comply with Sex Offenders Duty to Register and Violation of Bond/Protective Order. He was released from jail […]
ABILENE, TX
nomadlawyer.org

13 Best Restaurants in Abilene, TX to Relish a Delectable Meal

Best Restaurants in Abilene: Abilene is a bustling city with a rich western heritage, authentic cultural experiences, and a vibrant food scene. If you’re especially interested in the food scene, you’ll find a plethora of options here to satiate your taste buds. From Texas classics such as BBQ,...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

What the ‘unsustainable market’ that closed down two breweries means for Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilene breweries, Sockdolager Brewing Company and Pappy Slokum Brewing Company, announced the closing of both businesses less than a week apart, both attributing it to an “unsustainable market,” but what does an unsustainable market mean for other local businesses?  According to Tim Smith, Abilene Developer, this only applies to these breweries.  […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene’s animal control services partners with APD

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene’s animal services will experience some changes this year, with new management of the shelter and new partnerships. The Abilene Police Department (APD) will now work with animal control officers, according to John Ramirez, APD’s Administrative Sergeant. “The animal outreach team is made up of six animal control […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics, cologne stolen from multiple Abilene stores

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor VehicleA victim reported […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Report: Victim shot in abdomen in Abilene New Year’s Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day. The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Wanted man apprehended after driving through yards while trying to evade police in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who crashed into another vehicle while trying to evade the police has been apprehended. Around 5:00 p.m. on January 4, agents with the Abilene Police Department (APD) Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team and Patrol approached a wanted man in south Abilene. 21-year-old Damien Joiner stopped in the 2000 block […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘We’re going to continue to let people be loved in that home’: Abilene couple rebuys historic home, plans to restore ACU staple to its 1930s heyday

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home near Abilene Christian University (ACU) has long been an asset to staff and students since its construction in 1929. But the story behind the man who built that house, John E. McKinzie, tells one of love for ACU that’s been passed down generation-to-generation. “I have like 80 family members […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Two victims report harassment in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery – To Defraud or HarmA 68-year-old […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy