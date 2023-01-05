Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque seeks millions for warrant backlog crackdown, new police facilities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city leaders are pitching more than $50 million in funding requests for a slew of new law enforcement related investments, including funding to crackdown on Bernalillo County’s warrant backlog. The announcement came during a Friday news conference, less than ten days away from the start of the next 60-day New Mexico legislative […]
New Bernalillo County Sheriff outlines crime fighting priorities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Days after taking office, Bernalillo County’s new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration’s priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a news conference Friday morning, discussing a myriad of topics including pausing the department’s involvement in a reality TV show to how the sheriff is considering dealing with issues surrounding […]
Bernalillo County authorities investigate ‘suspicious death’ in South Valley
Violent crimes and homicide detectives are investigating the case as a suspicious death.
Suspect charged in Nob Hill homicide
Former official shares insight on recent targeted shootings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department is investigating shootings at homes and offices of local elected officials over the past few weeks. Former Bernalillo County sheriff and New Mexico Department of Public Safety, Darren White, who was also at the center of death threats during his time in office believes Albuquerque's high crime rate and political divide is to blame.
Elected Officials Seemingly Targeted in at Least 4 New Mexico Shootings
Police in New Mexico are probing a number of recent shooting incidents apparently targeting elected officials, it emerged Thursday. Gunfire hit at least three homes and one office belonging to state politicians, including two state senators, in the last month. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a news conference on Thursday that the most recent shooting had occurred that day, at the office of state Senator Moe Maestas, who was elected last year after serving more than a decade in the state House. Eight rounds were also fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa in December, while...
Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating at least five recent shootings at the homes and offices of two Bernalillo County commissioners, two state senators and the state’s new attorney general. APD says the shootings occurred on five separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. APD first announced the […]
Homes and offices of five elected officials shot at in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after the homes of three elected officials were shot at in three separate incidents in December 2022 and January 2023. According to police, the first shooting happened at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa on Dec. 4, 2022. Police said...
Traffic camera tickets would be misdemeanors and affect license, insurance under proposed House bill
It's no secret: speeding is a problem in Albuquerque and around the state.
Albuquerque Police seek info on people riding orange moped
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two moped riders. In a tweet, APD hints that they might provide insight into a 2022 shooting death. On October 21, 2022, police say Isaac Torres was shot and killed in Downtown Albuquerque. They say Torres was killed at the Albuquerque Transport […]
KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event
[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
Proposed bill: Government responsible for sidewalk repairs instead of New Mexico homeowners
Drive anywhere in the state and you are bound to see them - buckled, cracked, or damaged sidewalks.
Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, police say
New Mexico federal lawmakers sworn in. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-federal-lawmakers-sworn-in/ New Mexico lawmakers push for wildfire claims changes. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-lawmakers-push-for-wildfire-claims-changes/.
Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office 'taking a break' from On Patrol: Live TV show
New Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen details …. Days after taking office, Bernalillo County's new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration's priorities. Allen and his new executive staff held a news conference Friday morning, discussing
APD: ‘Substantial’ amount of arrests made over holiday season for shoplifting
"It took off and was moving at an impressive pace. I would say at the end of '21 and beginning of 2022," Commander Aaron Jones with the Albuquerque Police Department said.
Bernalillo family wants change after grandfather waits hours for help following Sam’s Club parking lot shooting
It was just another afternoon errand, but it quickly became an emergency situation.
Pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition after Bernalillo County crash
Area traffic has been shut down.
Los Altos Park project: Phase One nears completion
The city said it hopes the new softball complex will bring more revenue across the metro.
Bernalillo County grant offers relief pay for pandemic essential workers
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new grant offering added pay for essential workers will be available on January 9 starting at 8:00 a.m. The Bernalillo County Premium Pay for Eligible Employees Grant will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The county is using $5 million in relief funds to give employees who worked in areas […]
13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by shooting
13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by shooting
