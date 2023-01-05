Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
Sign of annual Eric Musselman rotation tweak? Maybe too soon to say, but Pinion/Council role swap worked vs. Mizzou
LITTLE ROCK — There has been an early-SEC-play pattern shift at Arkansas under head coach Eric Musselman spanning the past three seasons, which is to say we can now include the second league game of the 2022-23 campaign in further establishing, and examining, an obvious theme: The Head Hog will tweak and divert from his top player rotations while adjusting to the challenges of matching up with SEC talent and schemes.
nwahomepage.com
Isaac TeSlaa talks Hogs, considering options
FAYETTEVILLE — Hillsdale College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa is seeing his recruiting blow up the second time around. He came out of a high school football team that had 22 players and he was the quarterback. TeSlaa, 6-4, 210, ended up at Hillsdale College in Michigan, but once he hit the portal his recruiting exploded. Among his five visits was arriving at Arkansas on Thursday and then leaving on Friday to see Colorado.
Could Mizzou Coach Dennis Gates Be A Candidate At Texas?
Dennis Gates has been one of the brightest young stars at Missouri in 2022-23.
Equipment Debacle at Texas A&M Leads to Discovery of Hogs' Hidden Social Media Gem
Razorbacks have Twitter devoted solely equipment team and it's worth the rabbit hole
nwahomepage.com
Xavier Weaver impressed with Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — University of South Florida wide receiver Xavier Weaver has seen his recruiting takeoff since entering the transfer portal. Weaver, 6-1, 180, has one season remaining and spent Thursday and Friday visiting Arkansas. Weaver talked about how the official visit went for him. “I experienced the campus yesterday...
bestofarkansassports.com
The Hogs Added a 2nd Transfer Cornerback with a Cryptic Nickname. Here’s the Impact.
The Arkansas football team added to its transfer portal haul Friday afternoon when Lorando Johnson from Baylor announced his commitment. Somewhat cryptically nicknamed “Snaxx,” Johnson is a 6-foot, 193-pound cornerback from Lancaster, Texas, who has two years of eligibility remaining. He made his decision not long after taking an official visit to check out the Razorbacks.
KTLO
Arkansas women hit triple digits in win over Florida
FAYETTVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball (15-3, 2-1 SEC) dominated on all cylinders against Florida (12-4, 1-2 SEC) to cruise to a 102-74 victory on Thursday. All five starters reached double digits in scoring with 15+ points each and the team tallied a season-high 23 assists, while outrebounding Florida, 43-33. For the first time since 2020, Arkansas hit the century mark in total points, while starting league play 2-1, which is the best for Arkansas in the SEC since the 2010-11 season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas football: 10 burning questions as the Razorbacks head into the offseason
It ended up being a winning season for Arkansas, after a thrilling 55-53, 3OT victory over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl left the Razorbacks with a 7-6 record. But it certainly wasn’t the kind of season they were hoping for. Not when you consider that head coach Sam Pittman, in his 3rd season, had elevated the program to 9 wins in 2021, up from 3 the previous season.
Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win
LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
Women’s Democratic Caucus on first female Ark. governor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is just days away from Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn into office. Although they backed democratic candidate Chris Jones throughout the governor’s race, the Washington County Federation of Democratic Women said having a woman in the governor’s seat, makes them excited for the future of women running for office. Gracie […]
koamnewsnow.com
ATM burglary in Missouri with stolen truck from Arkansas
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Early Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office release details regarding a white Ford One-Ton stolen in nearby Rogers, Benton, County, Arkansas. Then that same stolen pickup was used by three adult males about 2:15 a.m. to break open the ATM...
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
violetskyadventures.com
Visit the Highest Point in Arkansas at Mount Magazine State Park
At 2,753 feet in elevation, Mount Magazine stands the highest point in all of Arkansas. In fact, there is even a state park surrounding the mountain that has preserved the history and natural beauty of the area. The park offers a beautiful lodge, ATV trails and even a hang-gliding launch area.
KHBS
All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied
ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
fourstateshomepage.com
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
One dies in plane crash in southeast Fayetteville
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a plane crashed in southeast Fayetteville on Jan. 6.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam
JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
KYTV
Ozarks Life: The case of Eureka Springs’ Black Dog
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - It’s always great to see people come together to help find a lost pet. In the shadow of the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs, there are dogs everywhere. But this park is the last place a beloved black dog named Black Dog was seen.
Fort Smith crews respond to Boston Street residential fire
Fort Smith Police are currently assisting with safety as crews battle a residential structure fire in the 1500 block of Boston Street.
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
Comments / 0