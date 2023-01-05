ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Sign of annual Eric Musselman rotation tweak? Maybe too soon to say, but Pinion/Council role swap worked vs. Mizzou

LITTLE ROCK — There has been an early-SEC-play pattern shift at Arkansas under head coach Eric Musselman spanning the past three seasons, which is to say we can now include the second league game of the 2022-23 campaign in further establishing, and examining, an obvious theme: The Head Hog will tweak and divert from his top player rotations while adjusting to the challenges of matching up with SEC talent and schemes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Isaac TeSlaa talks Hogs, considering options

FAYETTEVILLE — Hillsdale College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa is seeing his recruiting blow up the second time around. He came out of a high school football team that had 22 players and he was the quarterback. TeSlaa, 6-4, 210, ended up at Hillsdale College in Michigan, but once he hit the portal his recruiting exploded. Among his five visits was arriving at Arkansas on Thursday and then leaving on Friday to see Colorado.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Xavier Weaver impressed with Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — University of South Florida wide receiver Xavier Weaver has seen his recruiting takeoff since entering the transfer portal. Weaver, 6-1, 180, has one season remaining and spent Thursday and Friday visiting Arkansas. Weaver talked about how the official visit went for him. “I experienced the campus yesterday...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

The Hogs Added a 2nd Transfer Cornerback with a Cryptic Nickname. Here’s the Impact.

The Arkansas football team added to its transfer portal haul Friday afternoon when Lorando Johnson from Baylor announced his commitment. Somewhat cryptically nicknamed “Snaxx,” Johnson is a 6-foot, 193-pound cornerback from Lancaster, Texas, who has two years of eligibility remaining. He made his decision not long after taking an official visit to check out the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Arkansas women hit triple digits in win over Florida

FAYETTVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball (15-3, 2-1 SEC) dominated on all cylinders against Florida (12-4, 1-2 SEC) to cruise to a 102-74 victory on Thursday. All five starters reached double digits in scoring with 15+ points each and the team tallied a season-high 23 assists, while outrebounding Florida, 43-33. For the first time since 2020, Arkansas hit the century mark in total points, while starting league play 2-1, which is the best for Arkansas in the SEC since the 2010-11 season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas football: 10 burning questions as the Razorbacks head into the offseason

It ended up being a winning season for Arkansas, after a thrilling 55-53, 3OT victory over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl left the Razorbacks with a 7-6 record. But it certainly wasn’t the kind of season they were hoping for. Not when you consider that head coach Sam Pittman, in his 3rd season, had elevated the program to 9 wins in 2021, up from 3 the previous season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win

LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
LAVACA, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Women’s Democratic Caucus on first female Ark. governor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is just days away from Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn into office. Although they backed democratic candidate Chris Jones throughout the governor’s race, the Washington County Federation of Democratic Women said having a woman in the governor’s seat, makes them excited for the future of women running for office. Gracie […]
ARKANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

ATM burglary in Missouri with stolen truck from Arkansas

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Early Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office release details regarding a white Ford One-Ton stolen in nearby Rogers, Benton, County, Arkansas. Then that same stolen pickup was used by three adult males about 2:15 a.m. to break open the ATM...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash

The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
violetskyadventures.com

Visit the Highest Point in Arkansas at Mount Magazine State Park

At 2,753 feet in elevation, Mount Magazine stands the highest point in all of Arkansas. In fact, there is even a state park surrounding the mountain that has preserved the history and natural beauty of the area. The park offers a beautiful lodge, ATV trails and even a hang-gliding launch area.
PARIS, AR
KHBS

All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied

ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
ROGERS, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
fourstateshomepage.com

Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam

JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
GROVE, OK
KYTV

Ozarks Life: The case of Eureka Springs’ Black Dog

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - It’s always great to see people come together to help find a lost pet. In the shadow of the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs, there are dogs everywhere. But this park is the last place a beloved black dog named Black Dog was seen.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy