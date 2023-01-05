ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

K's drop first match of 2023

Despite a fight back, the Fort Wayne Komets fell 4-2 in their first match of 2023 against the Wheeling Nailers. Despite a fight back, the Fort Wayne Komets fell 4-2 in their first match of 2023 against the Wheeling Nailers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Komets start the year 0-2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - With 11 divisional games in January, the Fort Wayne Komets start the year 0-2. Despite taking an early 1-0 lead, the K's gave defense could not hold off the Toledo Walleye, as they fell 8-2. The Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday at 7:30...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Cougars bounce back and earn first win of 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Lady Cougars bounced back after their loss against MVNU to take down the Marian Knights Saturday afternoon with a 65-54 final. This is the Cougars fifth Crossroads League win of the season thus far. Transitional play along with stellar 3-point percentage range propelled...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Saint Francis falls to 2-5 in Crossroads League play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (9-8; 2-5 Crossroads) fell to Taylor University with a final of 73-82. The Cougars are now 2-2 in their last four match-ups with the Trojans. Saint Francis started slow in the first half trailing 10-17 with plenty of basketball remaining. Zane Burke stepped up with some clutch shooting at the end of the half to propel the Cougars to a 4-point lead at the half.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Godfrey moves to 2nd on All-Time PFW scoring list as ‘Dons top Green Bay

Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball earned a 79-69 victory over visiting Green Bay on Thursday (Jan. 5) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Jarred Godfrey moved up to second all-time on the Purdue Fort Wayne scoring list in the victory, surpassing Frank Gaines. Godfrey tallied 14 of his team-high 23 points in the opening stanza to lead the Mastodons. Godfrey's career point total now sits at 1,855. The only name above Godfrey is his former teammate John Konchar. The current Memphis Grizzlies member finished with 2,065 points as a Mastodon.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Indiana Tech takes down Concordia for fifth-straight victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Indiana Tech men's basketball team hosted the Cardinals of Concordia University in the Schaefer Center on Saturday afternoon. Tech came out on top, winning with a 77-71 final score. Tech moves to 15-2 on the season while holding an 8-1 record in conference play.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announces new chief operating officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The YMCA has announced that Tabitha Ervin will serve as the new chief operating officer. Ervin has served the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne since 2007 and has since served the organization in many different roles. She has also been involved with the Y-USA DIG Leadership Council, Vincent Village, and Healthier Moms and Babies, among other organizations.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Carroll's Valdes, Oduma sign to play college football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Carroll standout senior football players Jorge Valdes and Solomon Oduma signed their letters of intent to continue their football careers in college on Thursday afternoon. Jorge Valdes and Solomon Oduma Signing Day Gallery. Valdes signed with Indiana State, while Oduma inked with Illinois State. Over...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Savor Fort Wayne returns in January

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s a reason for people to try new restaurants or return to an old favorite; Savor Fort Wayne and the 12 days of dining deals will be back later this month. Over 70 restaurants will be offering special three-course meals at value prices from January...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Warriors cruise past Cardinals 60-34

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Indiana Tech women's basketball team played host to the Concordia University Cardinals on Saturday afternoon in the Schaefer Center, where the Warriors took the win with a 60-34 final score. Tech improves their record to 14-3 for the season and 8-1 in WHAC contests.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Philharmonic provides musicians ‘best and final’ offer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Philharmonic management has put a deadline on its latest offer to musicians. Negotiations continue as the Players’ Association marks one month of being on strike. Upcoming concerts could be canceled if the “best and final offer” proposed Saturday doesn’t result in an agreement between musicians and management by the next negotiations meeting.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

RE/MAX corporate headquarters planned for Illinois Road site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new 10,500 square foot office building on 2.2 acres of land that will serve as headquarters for RE/MAX Results, a real estate company, is planned for Illinois Road at Goldspur Drive on the city’s southwest side. Todd Stock, the company’s owner and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

$40,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 in Fort Wayne for the Tuesday, January 3 drawing. Another $40,000 ticket was sold in Anderson, Indiana. The winning Fort Wayne ticket was bought at the Circle K located on Sherman and State. The winning Mega Millions numbers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
BLUFFTON, IN
wfft.com

Purdue clinical professor: How to avoid injury when trying a new sport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Ellipticals and treadmills are filling up as people work toward their New Year's resolutions, but new athletes can get new injuries. Research shows exercise is beneficial both physically and psychologically. It won’t be beneficial if you injure yourself, though. Clinical professor Scott Lawrance with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
warricknews.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Fort Wayne

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Fort Wayne, IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FORT WAYNE, IN

