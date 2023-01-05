Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort WayneTed RiversFort Wayne, IN
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana LakeTravel MavenAndrews, IN
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millionsAsh JurbergFort Wayne, IN
Indiana Classic on 12/19 & 12/20Adrian HolmanFort Wayne, IN
Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersFort Wayne, IN
Related
wfft.com
K's drop first match of 2023
Despite a fight back, the Fort Wayne Komets fell 4-2 in their first match of 2023 against the Wheeling Nailers. Despite a fight back, the Fort Wayne Komets fell 4-2 in their first match of 2023 against the Wheeling Nailers.
wfft.com
Boys High School Basketball: Blackhawk earns comeback win, moves to 12-1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After trailing early, the Blackhawk Braves battled back and earned a 58-46 win over the Concordia Cadets. The Braves advance to 12-1 on the season, while the Cadets fall to 6-4.
wfft.com
Komets start the year 0-2
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - With 11 divisional games in January, the Fort Wayne Komets start the year 0-2. Despite taking an early 1-0 lead, the K's gave defense could not hold off the Toledo Walleye, as they fell 8-2. The Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday at 7:30...
wfft.com
DaMarcus Beasley reflects on being named to National Soccer Hall of Fame
Fort Wayne native DaMarcus Beasley was named to the 2023 Class of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, and earlier this week, Sports Director Justin Prince caught up with Beasley on what it means to earn that honor. Tags. Lockerroom. DaMarcus Beasley reflects on being named to National Soccer Hall...
wfft.com
Cougars bounce back and earn first win of 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Lady Cougars bounced back after their loss against MVNU to take down the Marian Knights Saturday afternoon with a 65-54 final. This is the Cougars fifth Crossroads League win of the season thus far. Transitional play along with stellar 3-point percentage range propelled...
wfft.com
Saint Francis falls to 2-5 in Crossroads League play
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (9-8; 2-5 Crossroads) fell to Taylor University with a final of 73-82. The Cougars are now 2-2 in their last four match-ups with the Trojans. Saint Francis started slow in the first half trailing 10-17 with plenty of basketball remaining. Zane Burke stepped up with some clutch shooting at the end of the half to propel the Cougars to a 4-point lead at the half.
wfft.com
Godfrey moves to 2nd on All-Time PFW scoring list as ‘Dons top Green Bay
Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball earned a 79-69 victory over visiting Green Bay on Thursday (Jan. 5) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Jarred Godfrey moved up to second all-time on the Purdue Fort Wayne scoring list in the victory, surpassing Frank Gaines. Godfrey tallied 14 of his team-high 23 points in the opening stanza to lead the Mastodons. Godfrey's career point total now sits at 1,855. The only name above Godfrey is his former teammate John Konchar. The current Memphis Grizzlies member finished with 2,065 points as a Mastodon.
wfft.com
Indiana Tech takes down Concordia for fifth-straight victory
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Indiana Tech men's basketball team hosted the Cardinals of Concordia University in the Schaefer Center on Saturday afternoon. Tech came out on top, winning with a 77-71 final score. Tech moves to 15-2 on the season while holding an 8-1 record in conference play.
WOWO News
YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announces new chief operating officer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The YMCA has announced that Tabitha Ervin will serve as the new chief operating officer. Ervin has served the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne since 2007 and has since served the organization in many different roles. She has also been involved with the Y-USA DIG Leadership Council, Vincent Village, and Healthier Moms and Babies, among other organizations.
wfft.com
Carroll's Valdes, Oduma sign to play college football
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Carroll standout senior football players Jorge Valdes and Solomon Oduma signed their letters of intent to continue their football careers in college on Thursday afternoon. Jorge Valdes and Solomon Oduma Signing Day Gallery. Valdes signed with Indiana State, while Oduma inked with Illinois State. Over...
WANE-TV
Savor Fort Wayne returns in January
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s a reason for people to try new restaurants or return to an old favorite; Savor Fort Wayne and the 12 days of dining deals will be back later this month. Over 70 restaurants will be offering special three-course meals at value prices from January...
wfft.com
Warriors cruise past Cardinals 60-34
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Indiana Tech women's basketball team played host to the Concordia University Cardinals on Saturday afternoon in the Schaefer Center, where the Warriors took the win with a 60-34 final score. Tech improves their record to 14-3 for the season and 8-1 in WHAC contests.
WANE-TV
Philharmonic provides musicians ‘best and final’ offer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Philharmonic management has put a deadline on its latest offer to musicians. Negotiations continue as the Players’ Association marks one month of being on strike. Upcoming concerts could be canceled if the “best and final offer” proposed Saturday doesn’t result in an agreement between musicians and management by the next negotiations meeting.
WANE-TV
RE/MAX corporate headquarters planned for Illinois Road site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new 10,500 square foot office building on 2.2 acres of land that will serve as headquarters for RE/MAX Results, a real estate company, is planned for Illinois Road at Goldspur Drive on the city’s southwest side. Todd Stock, the company’s owner and...
Narcan box added outside O’Sullivans Italian Pub west of downtown Fort Wayne
When the Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance learned about a grant made available to Overdose Lifeline through Governor Eric Holcomb's office and the Division of Mental Health and Addiction, it gave them an idea on how to help the community.
WANE-TV
$40,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 in Fort Wayne for the Tuesday, January 3 drawing. Another $40,000 ticket was sold in Anderson, Indiana. The winning Fort Wayne ticket was bought at the Circle K located on Sherman and State. The winning Mega Millions numbers...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported three deaths and 429 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 123,082 cases and 1,234 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
WANE-TV
Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
wfft.com
Purdue clinical professor: How to avoid injury when trying a new sport
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Ellipticals and treadmills are filling up as people work toward their New Year's resolutions, but new athletes can get new injuries. Research shows exercise is beneficial both physically and psychologically. It won’t be beneficial if you injure yourself, though. Clinical professor Scott Lawrance with...
warricknews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Fort Wayne
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Fort Wayne, IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0