Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Related
KTLO
UAPB wins against Texas Southern
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Shaun Doss had 22 points in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 70-66 win over Texas Southern on Saturday night. Doss also contributed 10 rebounds for the Golden Lions (5-11, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic). Kylen Milton scored 20 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 9 from the line. Ismael Plet finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with eight points.
KTLO
Williams scores 16, Troy knocks off Arkansas State
TROY, Ala. (AP) – Zay Williams scored 16 points as Troy beat Arkansas State 66-54 on Saturday night. Williams shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Trojans (11-6, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Christian Turner scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Christyon Eugene shot 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.
KTLO
Southeast Missouri State takes down Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Dylan Branson had 19 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 74-68 win against Little Rock on Saturday night. Branson shot 7 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Redhawks (7-10, 2-2 Ohio Valley). Chris Harris added 16 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds. Phillip Russell recorded 16 points and shot 5 for 14 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.
nwahomepage.com
Sign of annual Eric Musselman rotation tweak? Maybe too soon to say, but Pinion/Council role swap worked vs. Mizzou
LITTLE ROCK — There has been an early-SEC-play pattern shift at Arkansas under head coach Eric Musselman spanning the past three seasons, which is to say we can now include the second league game of the 2022-23 campaign in further establishing, and examining, an obvious theme: The Head Hog will tweak and divert from his top player rotations while adjusting to the challenges of matching up with SEC talent and schemes.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas lands Marlon Crockett, transfer from Memphis
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Searcy and Cabot standout Marlon Crockett visited Arkansas on Friday and is returning home to finish his football career. Crockett, 6-4, 210, helped Searcy win a state championship his junior season and then signed with Memphis out of high school. He played at Gregory-Portland (Texas) prior to moving to Arkansas for his final two years of high school. He announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday and then talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks.
Auburn cornerback transfer, Mobile native A.D. Diamond commits to UAB
Former Auburn cornerback A.D. Diamond will continue his college career with an in-state FBS program. Diamond, a reserve cornerback for the last two seasons on the Plains, announced his commitment to UAB on Friday evening. Diamond left Auburn in late October and entered the transfer portal after failing to see the field during his first two seasons with the Tigers.
Alabama running back becomes third Tide player to transfer to TCU
Trey Sanders will become the third Alabama player since the end of the regular season to transfer to TCU. Sanders announced on Instagram he has committed to play for the Horned Frogs after entering the NCAA transfer portal in late November. Sanders -- a redshirt junior from Port St. Joe,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze, Auburn receive commitment from talented transfer portal OL
Hugh Freeze and Auburn received some massive help for their offensive line on Thursday evening. Gunner Britton, who entered the transfer portal after 5 seasons at Western Kentucky, announced on Twitter that he had committed to the Tigers. He will have 1 year of eligibility remaining. The Conway, S.C. native...
Pine Bluff, January 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Lakeside High School basketball team will have a game with Dollarway High School on January 06, 2023, 18:59:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Montgomery
Montgomery might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Montgomery.
5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime
Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
Columbus: CPD capture escaped Alabama inmate
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, at 3:45 p.m., the Columbus Police Department received a call requesting assistance locating and capturing an inmate who escaped from a work detail in Montgomery, Alabama. According to CPD, the suspect stole a vehicle in the same jurisdiction where they fled the work detail. A CPD Patrol Officer found […]
KTLO
Little Rock based Apptegy to create 300+ jobs
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (January 6, 2023) — Little Rock-based Apptegy announced Friday it is expanding operations, with plans to create more than 300 new positions over the next few years. Currently, Apptegy has nearly 400 full-time employees. “Our Arkansas community provided a strong foothold for us when we first...
wvasfm.org
New homicide report released by MPD
A new homicide report was released by the Montgomery police Thursday. The 2022 document showed a decrease in homicides compared to figures over the past two years. According to the 2022 report, there were 61 homicides with 66 percent of the cases solved. In 2021, 77 homicides were reported with...
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders names Daryl Bassett for Secretary of Department of Labor and Licensing
Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday her intention to reappoint Daryl Bassett as Secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing.
opelikaobserver.com
ALProHealth Funds Pocket Park Dedicated to Civil Rights Activist
TUSKEGEE — Rosa Parks, a civil rights icon, once said, “Memories of our lives, of our works and our deeds will continue in others.”. The memory of Parks and the legacy she left behind now lives on in downtown Tuskegee. Recently, The Rosa Park was officially opened as the newest pocket park in downtown Tuskegee on Westside Street. The park is named in honor of Parks, who was born in Tuskegee. She is best known for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus in 1955. This event led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal event in the American civil rights movement.
Why was there no siren before a tornado struck a Montgomery neighborhood?
An EF-1 tornado that struck a Montgomery neighborhood early Wednesday formed and touched down too quickly for the National Weather Service to issue a warning, an official with the NWS said. That’s contrary to a statement made by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed during a press conference about the storm Wednesday,...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man confirmed dead at Staton Correctional facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional facility. Brandon Taylor, a 39-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive in his bed...
Arkansas Restaurant Named Tops in the State by TV Chef Guy Fieri
When it comes to traveling the great state of Arkansas I always look for some of the best restaurants serving up some one-of-a-kind foods. Recently, the Food Network's celebrity chef Guy Fieri from the popular TV show, Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives did just that. If you are ever in Little...
WSFA
Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled. Montgomery police...
Comments / 1