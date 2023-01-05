Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Alameda, Contra Costa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 08:56:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 12:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Alameda; Contra Costa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 854 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated additional rain moving over an already saturated area. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon and Pleasanton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Merced - Madera - Mendota, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1000 AM PST. Target Area: Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in California Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced -Madera -Mendota and Planada -Le Grand -Snelling zones. .A strong storm system will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the central portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Sierra foothills on Monday and Tuesday. This will result in rapid runoff into the Merced River basin. For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road. * WHEN...From Monday evening to Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, South bike path along Bear Creek floods downstream of the G Street bridge. At 17.0 feet, Storm drains begin to back up. Street flooding occurs primarily north of Bear Creek Drive and east of M Street. At 23.0 feet, The beechwood subdivision and the trailer park along the southern end of Bear Creek Drive floods in addition to Applegate Park on the south side of Bear Creek Drive. At 24.7 feet, Flood of record - 4/4/2006. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 AM PST Sunday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Monday evening. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area/Northern Shasta County, Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northeast Foothills of the Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, and Mountains of Western Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Coalinga - Avenal, Los Banos - Dos Palos by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 11:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coalinga - Avenal; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Most of Central California * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
