Effective: 2023-01-09 20:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1000 AM PST. Target Area: Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in California Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced -Madera -Mendota and Planada -Le Grand -Snelling zones. .A strong storm system will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the central portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Sierra foothills on Monday and Tuesday. This will result in rapid runoff into the Merced River basin. For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road. * WHEN...From Monday evening to Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, South bike path along Bear Creek floods downstream of the G Street bridge. At 17.0 feet, Storm drains begin to back up. Street flooding occurs primarily north of Bear Creek Drive and east of M Street. At 23.0 feet, The beechwood subdivision and the trailer park along the southern end of Bear Creek Drive floods in addition to Applegate Park on the south side of Bear Creek Drive. At 24.7 feet, Flood of record - 4/4/2006. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 AM PST Sunday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Monday evening. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MADERA COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO