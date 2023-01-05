Read full article on original website
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 01:17:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents with elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Highest surf on west facing beaches. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands and Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
High Wind Watch issued for Antelope Valley, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 60 mph possible, except up to 70 mph in the Antelope Valley foothills and western Santa Ynez mountains. * WHERE...Antelope Valley, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The threat of thunderstorms with this storm system combined with very wet soils will bring an increased risk for downed trees and powerlines.
High Wind Watch issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 35 to 50 mph with damaging gusts of 70 to 80 mph possible. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The threat of thunderstorms with this storm system combined with very wet soils will bring an increased risk for downed trees and powerlines.
