I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
Ram unveils electric pickup truck concept with three rows of seats
CNN — Stellantis's Ram truck brand is behind its competitors on launching an electric pickup, with trucks from major rivals already on the market or coming soon. But Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has said the company is using its time to come up with features and capabilities competitors won't have. That may include an extra row of removable fold-away seats.
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
LAS VEGAS — Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla. The German luxury automaker said at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas Thursday that it will start building the North American network this year at a total cost of just over 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion). When completed in six or seven years, the network will have 400 charging stations with more than 2,500 high-power plugs, the company said.
GM and Andretti are taking a shot at Formula 1
CNN — General Motors, with its Cadillac luxury brand, has joined racing team managers Andretti Global in a bid to race in the prestigious Formula One Championship series. Together, they plan to submit a formal "Expression of Interest" to the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, or FIA, the sport's governing body. If approved, GM and Andretti would field the Andretti Cadillac racing team in Formula One, widely considered to be the pinnacle of motorsports around the world.
