Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Kylie Jenner 'splits from Travis Scott'
Kylie Jenner has reportedly split from Travis Scott. The 25-year-old make-up mogul and Travis, 31, have decided to call time on their relationship after they recently spent Christmas apart. A source told Us Weekly: "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she...
Nicole Kidman is great in a crisis, says Baz Luhrmann
Baz Luhrmann thinks Nicole Kidman is "great" at dealing with criticism. The Oscar-winning actress remains one of the biggest names in the movie industry, and Baz claims that she's also "great in a crisis". The acclaimed filmmaker - who directed Nicole in the 2008 movie 'Australia' - explained: "She's at...
Prince Harry thinks Princess Diana would be 'sad' about Prince William rift
Prince Harry thinks the late Princess Diana would be "sad" about his rift with brother Prince William. The 38-year-old royal - who was 12 years old when his mother died in a car crash in 1997 - has laid bare the divisions in his relationship with his older sibling in both his new memoir 'Spare' and Netflix docuseries 'Harry and Meghan', and while he believes Diana would be unhappy about the situation, he also feels she would know what steps would need to be taken to repair their relationship.
Prince Harry thought Princess Diana had faked her death
Prince Harry believed Princess Diana had faked her death to escape scrutiny. The Duke of Sussex was just 12 years old when his mother died in a car crash in Paris and when the tragic news was broken to him, he was convinced the princess had played a "trick" on the world and the accident was a "diversion" for her to run away and go into hiding.
Anne Heche’s son announces launch of her posthumous book
Anne Heche’s son has announced the launch of her posthumous book. Homer Laffoon also thanked fans for their “overwhelming” support as he shared details of the ‘Call Me Anne’ tome, five months after his actress mum was taken off life support following her fireball car crash.
Keke Palmer 'can't wait' to meet her baby
Keke Palmer is "very excited" to meet her baby. The 29-year-old actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and Keke is already experiencing a range of different emotions. She shared: "I’m very excited, nervous, and curious more than anything because it’s one of those things that no...
