Prince Harry thinks the late Princess Diana would be "sad" about his rift with brother Prince William. The 38-year-old royal - who was 12 years old when his mother died in a car crash in 1997 - has laid bare the divisions in his relationship with his older sibling in both his new memoir 'Spare' and Netflix docuseries 'Harry and Meghan', and while he believes Diana would be unhappy about the situation, he also feels she would know what steps would need to be taken to repair their relationship.

1 DAY AGO