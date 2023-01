GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Admirals were not able to make a three-goal first period lead hold up and fell to the Adirondack Thunder 5-4 Saturday in a shootout. The loss was Norfolk’s ninth straight. The Admirals (5-24-1-2) got a flurry of goals in the opening 20 minutes, one from Ryan Foss at […]

NORFOLK, VA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO