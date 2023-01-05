Effective: 2023-01-08 01:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet expected. Highest surf will be on west-facing beaches in southern San Diego County. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and longshore currents hazardous to swimmers. Elevated surf plus morning high tides near 6 feet could produce minor tidal overflow of low lying areas along beaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will remain elevated through at least this afternoon. Additional westerly swells could bring continued elevated surf for much of this week.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO