Deschamps extends contract as France coach to next World Cup
PARIS (AP) — After leading France to another World Cup final, coach Didier Deschamps is signing up for another shot at the title, prolonging his contract to July 2026. The French Football Federation announced the contract extension on Saturday. Deschamps, a World Cup winner as a player, took over...
Shiffrin vs Vonn: Different strengths but similar approach
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is the perfect technical skier. Lindsey Vonn was the ultimate speed demon. Shiffrin is rarely slowed by physical ailments. Vonn was constantly hurtling herself into the safety nets and breaking bones. Shiffrin is introverted and sometimes doesn’t even display a fist pump when she wins. Vonn is outgoing and relished celebrating her many victories. In many ways, the Americans who now share the record of 82 World Cup wins couldn’t be more different.
Monaco and Nice knocked out of French Cup, Marseille through
PARIS (AP) — Defending French Cup champion Nantes and 10-time winner Marseille won their matches in the round of 64 on Saturday, but top-flight teams Monaco, Nice and Clermont all went out. Last season’s runner-up Nice lost at third-tier Le Puy 1-0 and Monaco blew a 2-0 lead against...
Lindsey Vonn: Shiffrin’s record-breaking is sign of progress
EDITOR’S NOTE: Lindsey Vonn was keeping track from afar when Mikaela Shiffrin matched her women’s World Cup record of 82 wins. Shiffrin won a giant slalom on Sunday in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, to draw even with Vonn. While Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short, the 27-year-old Shiffrin is still going strong. Shiffrin can now break Vonn’s mark in a night slalom scheduled for Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday.
Eitberger, Latvia win luge golds; US gets silver in doubles
SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Dajana Eitberger of Germany won the women’s luge World Cup race Saturday, and host Latvia swept the gold medals in the men’s and women’s doubles races. Eitberger got her second win of the season, in 1 minute, 22.999 seconds, about a hundredth...
