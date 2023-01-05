Read full article on original website
City record
-4:53 a.m.: warrant. Robert Joe Winemiller, 42, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant. -11:06 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue. -7:22 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of East North Street. -5:51 p.m.: threats. Police...
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Joel Thomas Gratton, 29, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. Christopher L. Wiggins, 65, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving,...
County record
-12:19 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Dawson Road and Houston Road. -8:58 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 16000 block of County Road 25A in Anna. Village log. THURSDAY. -12:50 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to...
Plans for new Sidney fire houses
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council recently authorized City Manager Andrew Bowsher to enter into a contract with Freytag & Associates, Inc. for a new project to build two new firehouses in Sidney. Freytag & Associates is a local architecture firm that has done multiple projects for the city,...
West Ohio Agronomy Day set for Jan. 23
FORT LORAMIE — The 2023 West Ohio Agronomy Day will be held on Monday, Jan. 23, at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. West Ohio Agronomy Day is a day filled with information from many specialists around the state. This is not only a recertification for pesticide and fertilizer applicators but a day of new and updated information in many aspects of the agriculture world.
White awarded 2022 Physician Memorial Scholarship
SIDNEY — Wilson Health recently announced the recipient of their Annual Physician Memorial Scholarship. The 2022 scholarship recipient is Zachary White, of Anna. Established following the death of Bruce C. Urbanc, D.O., in 2008, the scholarship is a joint effort of the Wilson Health medical staff and the hospital. The scholarship is awarded to a student who is enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a fully accredited school of medicine or osteopathic medicine in the continental United States.
Ravikumar returns to Upper Valley Family Medicine in Piqua
PIQUA – Leelmohan Ravikumar, MD, is returning to Upper Valley Family Medicine – Piqua. Ravikumar graduated from Ross University School of Medicine, North Brunswick, New Jersey. He completed his residency in family medicine at Clinton Memorial Hospital/University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 2013. Ravikumar will join Matthew...
Edison State’s STNA Class begins Jan. 26
GREENVILLE — Edison State Community College will host State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training beginning Jan. 26. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: They gave up the first basket and then…
Between the holidays, the Fort Loramie girls ventured to Columbus to take on Walnut Ridge. The Shelby Countians quickly fell behind 2-0 before dominating both ends of the court en route to a 69-9 win to remain unbeaten. CWR managed only a single field goal in each quarter, including a three pointer.
Mercy Health becomes accredited obesity medicine center
SPRINGFIELD – Patients seeking non-surgical treatment for obesity now have a high-quality option for receiving care at a nationally accredited program that meets the highest standards for patient safety. The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) designated Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center an accredited comprehensive...
Honoring donors for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
DAYTON — Thanks to blood donors, more people lived to see the coming of the New Year. Community Blood Center says it needs more donors to reverse the critical shortage of type O and B negative blood and strengthen the winter supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month.
Honda celebrates milestone
MARYSVILLE – Honda’s Marysville Auto Plant (MAP) held an event on Jan. 5 marking 40 years of U.S. auto production for the company and the start of production of the 2023 Honda Accord and Accord hybrid. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine attended the event to provide remarks and chat with Honda employees.
Healthy Living at the Senior Center
SIDNEY — Ring in the New Year with Healthy Living at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. Start the new year by learning to live your healthiest life with your chronic condition(s) through a free six-week Healthy Living workshop open to adults of any age living with a chronic health condition and/or their caregivers.
Russia, Jackson Center tangle for SCAL lead Friday
The top spot in the Shelby County Athletic League is on the line Friday night as the Jackson Center boys aim to upend Russia, a one-point winner over the Tigers back on Nov. 25 at the Raiders’ gym. Jackson Center is currently 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the SCAL....
Girl Scout cookie sales begin Friday
LIMA — Friday is one of the most anticipated days of the year. It’s the start of the annual Girl Scout cookie season. Girl Scouts who are members of the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio council, which includes Shelby and Auglaize counties, begin taking orders Friday. There are...
