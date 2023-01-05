SIDNEY — Wilson Health recently announced the recipient of their Annual Physician Memorial Scholarship. The 2022 scholarship recipient is Zachary White, of Anna. Established following the death of Bruce C. Urbanc, D.O., in 2008, the scholarship is a joint effort of the Wilson Health medical staff and the hospital. The scholarship is awarded to a student who is enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a fully accredited school of medicine or osteopathic medicine in the continental United States.

ANNA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO