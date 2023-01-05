Read full article on original website
pontevedrarecorder.com
St. Johns County Teacher of the Year finalists named
On Dec. 20, Investing in Kids (INK!) board members, staff and volunteers along with St. Johns County School District Superintendent Tim Forson and former Teacher of the Year finalists visited five local schools and recognized the following teachers as finalists for outstanding demonstration of instructional skills, student interaction, professional excellence and importance in the lives of hundreds of students.
First newborn surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
Two years after being installed, a Safe Haven Baby Box in Florida was used for the first time.
pontevedrarecorder.com
'Home Diagnosis' hosts visit St. Augustine
An episode for season three of the PBS TV series “Home Diagnosis” was filmed in St. Augustine in December in conjunction with the St. Johns Housing Partnership. The upcoming season is all about disasters, natural and human-made, and building resilience, making Florida a perfect setting. “Home Diagnosis,” created...
Construction underway for Elevation Pointe in St. Johns County, Publix to anchor site
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — More growth is on the way for one of the fastest-growing counties in the U.S. and in Florida. A development in St. Johns County called Elevation Pointe will feature 320 apartments, 420 townhomes, two hotels -- as well as retail and office spaces. It’s...
Grill master from Longhorn Steakhouse in St. Augustine is honored for grilling one million steaks
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Leo Rollins III, has become part of the elite class of 18 grill masters to be celebrated for grilling one million steaks. Each Longhorn restaurant has their own expert grill master who is trained to grill to their customer’s liking. They are also in charge of selecting the right meat and seasoning the steak.
WALA-TV FOX10
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
thrillgeek.com
Disney World Announces Florida Resident Ticket Deal
Disney World recently announced a new Florida resident ticket deal. For a limited time, Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for just $20 more. A specially priced 4-day ticket is also available.
floridapolitics.com
Beds are empty, but waiting list persists for state veteran nursing home care
Staffing levels haven't fully recovered from COVID-19, a Senate Committee was told. Adult daycare for veterans and more community services — as well as admitting more nursing home patients — are on the to-do list for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA), according to a report a Senate committee heard Wednesday.
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
floridapolitics.com
Travis Hutson family real estate development among fastest growing in country
Silverleaf continues to grow with the blessing of local leaders. One of the leading Republicans in the Senate is also a leading force in development in Northeast Florida, and industry experts are taking notice. The Hutson Companies’ SilverLeaf’s 1,034 sales in 2022 were good for third place among all master-planned...
SeaWorld and Aquatica offering year-round admission for some Florida kids
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld and Aquatica offer year-round free admission for kids ages five and younger with the 2023 Preschool Card. Parents can now register their preschoolers at SeaWorld.com. You only have until Feb. 2 to take advantage of this offer, and you must redeem by Feb. 28. Some...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April
If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
Florida suspects 'terrorized' elderly woman with clown masks, sledgehammer: authorities
Florida deputies say that four people were arrested after they allegedly terrorized a woman by wearing clown masks during a home break-in.
Florida Is Home To Some Of The Best College Towns In America
WalletHub has the scoop on the best college towns and cities in the country.
Why did the SR-206 bridge cause delays for people this week?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — When the State Road 206 Bridge in St. Johns County was shut down to traffic Tuesday afternoon, viewers said they wanted to know more about it. So First Coast News checked into the history of the bridge. Darrell Meade fished from under the State...
duvalsports.com
VOTE: Who Is The Top Middle School Football Team In Northeast Florida?
It’s Bowl season in college football, and playoff season in both college and pro football. So in keeping with the season, we’re creating three bowl games in which you get to vote for the winners!. We’re the only plaform to cover all middle school football championship games in...
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida
An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
New Florida bill granting protections to officers facing credibility concerns, raising questions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New legislation filed by a Jacksonville State Representative seeks to create more protections for Florida law enforcement officers facing credibility questions. The bill was filed by State Representative Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) and deals with what is known commonly as ‘Brady Giglio’ lists. “And what...
Commuters were stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the SR 206 Crescent Beach Bascule Drawbridge were locked Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark is one of the drivers stuck on the bridge. "Nobody's going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
The freakiest foods at this year's Florida State Fair
The Florida State Fair has unveiled the gastronomic peculiarities that a brave or ignorant number of us will shove down our gullets when the midway clanks to life next month. Marvel at the madness. Tampa Cuban Funnel Cake Sandwich: The insides of a Cuban sando — pork, ham, salami, pickles,...
