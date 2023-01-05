Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Miniature horse turns heads during walk at Lake Sumter Landing
Villagers are used to seeing dog walkers at the corner of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, near Johnny Rockets. But this week some were startled by a young lady walking her horse. Make that a miniature horse. Regardless, as the old song says: “A horse is a horse/Of course,...
Breakfast in Lake County, Florida
Where is your favorite place to go for breakfast in Lake County, Florida? I have a few, but I’m always looking for suggestions for good places to go. Please share your favorites and tell our readers why you enjoy them in the comments so I can hopefully include them in a future article.
WCJB
Marion County Animal Services holds the Betty White Challenge for the month of January
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Animal Services is paying tribute to America’s golden girl. The Betty White Challenge honors the actress, who was a long-time animal advocate. In January, residents can adopt a pet from Marion County Animal Services and donate whatever they wish for an adoption fee.
villages-news.com
Suspect tracked down in holiday brawl that sent man to The Villages hospital
An alleged attacker has been tracked down in a holiday brawl that sent an injured man to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Robert Anthony Della Flora Jr., 46, of Summerfield, was arrested Thursday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with a felony county of aggravated battery.
Cross retrieved at 117th annual Epiphany Celebration in Tarpon Springs
Teenage boys from the community dive into the bayou to retrieve it. The diver who finds it is blessed for the entire year.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tasting contest says Citrus has best water in Florida
The next time you take a refreshing drink from the kitchen tap, keep in mind you’re tasting what has been chosen as the best water in Florida. Citrus County’s drinking water has officially been named “best of the best” in a statewide tasting competition.
hernandosun.com
Meet Hernando County’s First Baby of 2023
It is a joyous start to the new year for the parents of baby girl Ife Leigh and the Bravera Health Spring Hill Women’s Team as mother, Emily, gave birth to the first baby born in 2023 in Hernando County!. Ife was born to her parents, Emily and Joshua,...
ocala-news.com
Resident asks for increased police presence on SW 60th Avenue to catch speeders
I have contacted law enforcement concerning the speeding on SW 60th Avenue. The speed limit is 45 mph, and most people in big trucks and semis feel like this is the racetrack between Highway 27 and Highway 200. Homes rattle and pictures move on walls. I’ve clocked people doing 70...
villages-news.com
Medical technician arrested after spotted tailgating another vehicle
A medical technician was arrested after she was spotted tailgating another vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Shelby Elizabeth Forbes, 21, of Leesburg, was driving a black Toyota sedan at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when she was tailgating another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
naturecoaster.com
Visit the 26th Annual Kumquat Festival January 28: the Family-Friendly Alternative to Gasparilla
Have you ever tasted kumquat pie? Kumquat beer? Kumquat wine? Kumquat jelly? How about the little orange fruit that is both sweet and sour at the same time?. Whether your answer is yes or no, you will want to get out to the 26th Annual Kumquat Festival for all the best in kumquat fun, food, and finery. It’s time to bite down and feel that delightful burst of deliciousness that is nearly as joyful as saying the word, “kumqat” is to the silly side of our lives!
Newborn becomes first to be surrendered at ‘Safe Haven Baby Box’ in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — A newborn has been surrendered to the state’s first and only “Safe Haven Baby Box” in Ocala. The box is located at Ocala Fire Rescue’s headquarters on Northwest Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Usually when one hears about baby abandonment or surrenders...
villages-news.com
The Villages retains title as No. 1 master-planned community in nation
The Villages has retained its title as the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States. Florida’s Friendliest Hometown had 3,923 sales in 2022, a 2 percent decline from the record pace set in 2021. The numbers come from real estate consulting firm RCLCO, which has released the results...
villages-news.com
Serial shoplifter arrested at Publix in The Villages
A resident of The Villages with previous shoplifting convictions was arrested after allegedly stealing items from a Publix grocery store. Laura Gillette, 53, who lives at 609 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, entered the store at La Plaza Grande at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and removed several prepaid bags from a customer’s cart, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The New York native walked down the aisles and loaded $171 worth of merchandise into the bags.
10NEWS
First baby surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
OCALA, Fla. — Florida's first Safe Have Baby Box received its first surrendered newborn on Thursday, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. The department in a Facebook post said the box, which is a device that legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously surrender a newborn who cannot be cared for, was used after two years of being in service.
Teen hospitalized as a ‘trauma alert’ after ATV collision in Pasco County; child injured
A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were hospitalized after the ATVs they were riding in collided in Crystal Springs, officials said.
villages-news.com
The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine
The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Florida man fed tuna with antifreeze to pets, killing at least 3 cats and 1 dog, deputies say
A Florida man was accused of poisoning several neighborhood pets with antifreeze and flavored rat poison, killing them.
villages-news.com
Parents and students startled by man at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake
Parents and students were startled by a man hiding in the bushes at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake. Officers responded to the school at about 8 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a suspicious person. They found 41-year-old Ian Uriah Rickman walking near the school. An officer asked...
cw34.com
Deputies: Double shooting in Hernando County, one person dead
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a double shooting in Hernando County. On Jan. 6, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville regarding a shooting. According to deputies, an investigation found that two adult males, who are related,...
