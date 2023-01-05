ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

Miniature horse turns heads during walk at Lake Sumter Landing

Villagers are used to seeing dog walkers at the corner of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, near Johnny Rockets. But this week some were startled by a young lady walking her horse. Make that a miniature horse. Regardless, as the old song says: “A horse is a horse/Of course,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Tasting contest says Citrus has best water in Florida

The next time you take a refreshing drink from the kitchen tap, keep in mind you’re tasting what has been chosen as the best water in Florida. Citrus County’s drinking water has officially been named “best of the best” in a statewide tasting competition.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Meet Hernando County’s First Baby of 2023

It is a joyous start to the new year for the parents of baby girl Ife Leigh and the Bravera Health Spring Hill Women’s Team as mother, Emily, gave birth to the first baby born in 2023 in Hernando County!. Ife was born to her parents, Emily and Joshua,...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Medical technician arrested after spotted tailgating another vehicle

A medical technician was arrested after she was spotted tailgating another vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Shelby Elizabeth Forbes, 21, of Leesburg, was driving a black Toyota sedan at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when she was tailgating another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
naturecoaster.com

Visit the 26th Annual Kumquat Festival January 28: the Family-Friendly Alternative to Gasparilla

Have you ever tasted kumquat pie? Kumquat beer? Kumquat wine? Kumquat jelly? How about the little orange fruit that is both sweet and sour at the same time?. Whether your answer is yes or no, you will want to get out to the 26th Annual Kumquat Festival for all the best in kumquat fun, food, and finery. It’s time to bite down and feel that delightful burst of deliciousness that is nearly as joyful as saying the word, “kumqat” is to the silly side of our lives!
DADE CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Serial shoplifter arrested at Publix in The Villages

A resident of The Villages with previous shoplifting convictions was arrested after allegedly stealing items from a Publix grocery store. Laura Gillette, 53, who lives at 609 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, entered the store at La Plaza Grande at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and removed several prepaid bags from a customer’s cart, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The New York native walked down the aisles and loaded $171 worth of merchandise into the bags.
THE VILLAGES, FL
10NEWS

First baby surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box

OCALA, Fla. — Florida's first Safe Have Baby Box received its first surrendered newborn on Thursday, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. The department in a Facebook post said the box, which is a device that legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously surrender a newborn who cannot be cared for, was used after two years of being in service.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine

The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Deputies: Double shooting in Hernando County, one person dead

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a double shooting in Hernando County. On Jan. 6, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville regarding a shooting. According to deputies, an investigation found that two adult males, who are related,...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy