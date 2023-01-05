Read full article on original website
duvalsports.com
VOTE: Who Is The Top Middle School Football Team In Northeast Florida?
It’s Bowl season in college football, and playoff season in both college and pro football. So in keeping with the season, we’re creating three bowl games in which you get to vote for the winners!. We’re the only plaform to cover all middle school football championship games in...
floridapolitics.com
Travis Hutson family real estate development among fastest growing in country
Silverleaf continues to grow with the blessing of local leaders. One of the leading Republicans in the Senate is also a leading force in development in Northeast Florida, and industry experts are taking notice. The Hutson Companies’ SilverLeaf’s 1,034 sales in 2022 were good for third place among all master-planned...
DeSantis Sparks Outrage by Hindering Florida Education. What Does it Mean for Students?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools and higher education institutions. He has requested Florida colleges and universities to submit data on courses and programs that include “diversity, equity and inclusion” and “critical race theory. The state refused to disclose how it would utilize this information.
Ron DeSantis shakes up liberal university, appoints six members to the New College of Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday shook up leadership at the New College of Florida by appointing six new members to the academic institution's Board of Trustees.
pontevedrarecorder.com
'Home Diagnosis' hosts visit St. Augustine
An episode for season three of the PBS TV series “Home Diagnosis” was filmed in St. Augustine in December in conjunction with the St. Johns Housing Partnership. The upcoming season is all about disasters, natural and human-made, and building resilience, making Florida a perfect setting. “Home Diagnosis,” created...
Construction underway for Elevation Pointe in St. Johns County, Publix to anchor site
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — More growth is on the way for one of the fastest-growing counties in the U.S. and in Florida. A development in St. Johns County called Elevation Pointe will feature 320 apartments, 420 townhomes, two hotels -- as well as retail and office spaces. It’s...
Ron DeSantis Names Former House Speaker to State University System’s Board of Governors
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of former state House Speaker Jose Oliva to the Board of Governors of the State University System. Oliva is the CEO of Oliva International Foods. He served as a state representative from 2011–2020, including being the speaker in his last two years in Tallahassee.
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
wlrn.org
Following resignation, DeSantis slated to get another appointee on Miami-Dade School Board
Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to get another appointment on the Miami-Dade County School Board, after a member resigned her seat due to a new constitutional amendment that restricts elected officials from also working as lobbyists. Politicians across the state are having to pick between their day job and their...
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
Commuters were stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the SR 206 Crescent Beach Bascule Drawbridge were locked Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark is one of the drivers stuck on the bridge. "Nobody's going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
News4Jax.com
2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
New Florida bill granting protections to officers facing credibility concerns, raising questions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New legislation filed by a Jacksonville State Representative seeks to create more protections for Florida law enforcement officers facing credibility questions. The bill was filed by State Representative Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) and deals with what is known commonly as ‘Brady Giglio’ lists. “And what...
Tornadoes confirmed after strong storms reach Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touchdown in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Wednesday’s storms were part of a large storm system that moved from the Rockies to the east coast beginning on Sunday, Jan. 1. On the warm side of the storm, there...
iheart.com
Glenn: DeSantis speech is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for Republicans
Why is it that so many D.C. Republicans seem entirely unwilling to LEARN? During the 2022 elections, a ‘Red Wave’ never occurred like we thought it would. But there was one, significant exception: Ron DeSantis won the race to become Florida’s governor (again) by 19 POINTS! His win represents Florida’s largest margin of victory in 40 years. In this clip, Glenn reads from DeSantis’ recent inauguration speech, which Glenn says is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for other Republicans. So, why then isn’t the GOP studying, learning, and following in the Florida Governor’s footsteps?
WCJB
Democratic Florida lawmakers ask DeSantis to order flags at half-staff in honor of Rosewood Victims
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic state lawmakers are asking the Governor Ron DeSantis to order flags at half-staff to honor the victims of the Rosewood Massacre. It’s been one hundred years since the Rosewood Massacre in Levy County. The lawmakers want flags in Florida to be lowered until sunset...
