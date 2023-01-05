ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Retired banker Debbie Buckland to chair JTA board

Debbie Buckland will chair the Jacksonville Transportation Authority board of directors in 2023, with Ray Driver Jr. serving as vice chair. Buckland and Driver were approved Jan. 6 during the JTA Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Buckland to the JTA board in 2019. She was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Cenntro building-out Jacksonville factory and showroom

Cenntro Automotive is building-out its separate factory and showroom in Jacksonville. The city issued two permits Jan. 4 for the electric utility vehicle manufacturer in West and South Jacksonville. New Jersey-based Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. makes light and medium-duty commercial electric vehicles designed for delivery, maintenance and warehouse uses by...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

2022 ranks as third-best year of single-family permits since 2000

The number of new single-family building permits closed strongly in December, helping to make 2022 the third-best year since 2000, according to the Northeast Florida Builders Association. A total of 1,052 permits were issued in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties in December, bringing the year’s total to 13,802....
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Firefighters back Lindsey Brock for Jax City Council

A key public safety endorsement is going the way of Republican Lindsey Brock in his race for the Jacksonville City Council. The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters (JAFF) went with Brock in the currently four-person race in the heavily GOP district, the latest sign that the reliable Republican will be the establishment choice headed into next week’s qualifying period for local elections.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Spaceport project in limbo but spending continues

Camden County’s proposed spaceport project was grounded before it ever saw a commercial rocket lift off, with voters rejecting the idea in a March 2022 referendum. But while the project has consumed $12 million in tax dollars, the money keeps flowing, mainly for attorneys to represent the county in four spaceport-related lawsuits. Now a new commissioner is leading the charge to cut off spaceport spending.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
ESPN 690

Recycling Batteries: How and why it is important to do so

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Statistics show that eight out of 10 households purchased tools and tech gadgets the likes of laptops, gaming devices, cell phones cordless power tools, etc., during the 2022 Christmas and Holiday Season. Because the items require batteries to operate, how many of us, myself included, know...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

