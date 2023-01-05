Read full article on original website
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support PaymentsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
DCPS’ first ever “school showcase Saturday” offers early enrollment opportunities for parents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Today, parents got the opportunity to enroll their child or children into this upcoming school year. It was a chance for parents and students to learn what their classroom would look like up close and personal. “Welcome to Duval County Public Schools,” says DeVonne Lampkin.
Clay County District Schools prepares for 2023-24 accelerated programs, open-enrollment
Deadlines are coming up for rising 7th and 9th-graders within the Clay County school district to apply for accelerated programs for the 2023-24 school year, Superintendent David Broskie said at Thursday night’s school board meeting.
Time to decide: School choice deadlines approaching for Duval students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — School choice deadlines are coming up for Duval County students. This affects more than 120,000 students in the county and that means parents need to make sure you have your decisions in by the deadline of February 28th. Find out more about your options here. All...
Clay County schools reach decisions on more parent-challenged library books
Five library books challenged by parents in the Clay County District School system have been reviewed by school faculty, Superintendent David Broskie and a council of parents to determine their fate in school libraries.
VyStar completes acquisition of another local credit union
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — VyStar Credit Union announced it’s acquiring First Coast Federal Credit Union, a credit union headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. According to their press release, First Coast Federal has approximately 1,700 members and $11.2 million in assets. “As we welcome First Coast Federal members to VyStar, we...
duvalsports.com
VOTE: Who Is The Top Middle School Football Team In Northeast Florida?
It’s Bowl season in college football, and playoff season in both college and pro football. So in keeping with the season, we’re creating three bowl games in which you get to vote for the winners!. We’re the only plaform to cover all middle school football championship games in...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Retired banker Debbie Buckland to chair JTA board
Debbie Buckland will chair the Jacksonville Transportation Authority board of directors in 2023, with Ray Driver Jr. serving as vice chair. Buckland and Driver were approved Jan. 6 during the JTA Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Buckland to the JTA board in 2019. She was...
islandernews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Jacksonville
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Jacksonville, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Serving Jacksonville's senior citizens, one meal at a time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars and their fans hope they're celebrating a win Saturday night, but there is guaranteed to be a celebration at halftime of the game. A local program called Meals on Wings will take center stage during the biggest Jaguars game in five years. It's a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Cenntro building-out Jacksonville factory and showroom
Cenntro Automotive is building-out its separate factory and showroom in Jacksonville. The city issued two permits Jan. 4 for the electric utility vehicle manufacturer in West and South Jacksonville. New Jersey-based Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. makes light and medium-duty commercial electric vehicles designed for delivery, maintenance and warehouse uses by...
Jacksonville Daily Record
2022 ranks as third-best year of single-family permits since 2000
The number of new single-family building permits closed strongly in December, helping to make 2022 the third-best year since 2000, according to the Northeast Florida Builders Association. A total of 1,052 permits were issued in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties in December, bringing the year’s total to 13,802....
floridapolitics.com
Firefighters back Lindsey Brock for Jax City Council
A key public safety endorsement is going the way of Republican Lindsey Brock in his race for the Jacksonville City Council. The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters (JAFF) went with Brock in the currently four-person race in the heavily GOP district, the latest sign that the reliable Republican will be the establishment choice headed into next week’s qualifying period for local elections.
Spaceport project in limbo but spending continues
Camden County’s proposed spaceport project was grounded before it ever saw a commercial rocket lift off, with voters rejecting the idea in a March 2022 referendum. But while the project has consumed $12 million in tax dollars, the money keeps flowing, mainly for attorneys to represent the county in four spaceport-related lawsuits. Now a new commissioner is leading the charge to cut off spaceport spending.
Funeral held for Sofia Cardona, 5th grader killed in Nocatee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: First Coast News is choosing not to stream the funeral out of respect for the family. Family and community members gathered Friday to remember Sofia Cardona, the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation was held from 3 to 4...
Tickets now on sale for the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation Wine Tasting Gala
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tickets are now on sale for one of the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation’s biggest and tastiest fundraisers of the year. Join Coach Tom Coughlin for the Jay Fund’s Wine Tasting Gala on Thursday, March 2. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
Clay County residents invited to third Clay Community Transportation Meeting
Clay County residents are invited to a third public meeting to provide input on the Clay Community Transportation (CCT) and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) 2022 Transportation Study and potential improvements that could be made in the county.
New Florida bill granting protections to officers facing credibility concerns, raising questions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New legislation filed by a Jacksonville State Representative seeks to create more protections for Florida law enforcement officers facing credibility questions. The bill was filed by State Representative Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) and deals with what is known commonly as ‘Brady Giglio’ lists. “And what...
Recycling Batteries: How and why it is important to do so
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Statistics show that eight out of 10 households purchased tools and tech gadgets the likes of laptops, gaming devices, cell phones cordless power tools, etc., during the 2022 Christmas and Holiday Season. Because the items require batteries to operate, how many of us, myself included, know...
