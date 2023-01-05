ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Gold trades near 8-month high and analysts expect its rise to continue

Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
CNBC

Powell says Fed might have to make unpopular decisions to stabilize prices

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that stabilizing prices requires making tough decisions that can be unpopular politically. In other remarks, the central bank leader said the Fed is "not, and will not be, a 'climate policymaker.'" Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank...
CNBC

Gold off 8-month highs as markets brace for inflation data

Gold prices held steady after touching an eight-month peak on Wednesday as investors positioned themselves ahead of U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy path. Spot gold was steady at $1,877.51 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.1% at $1,878.9. Prices were trending lower on some...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
CNBC

Jim Cramer warns investors not to ‘gamble’ on tech stocks despite recent gains

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors to continue staying away from tech stocks, even after their gains on Monday. "Just remember, if you were buying tech here off some weaker macroeconomic numbers, you're not investing, you're simply gambling," he said. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite marked its second day of gains on...
CNBC

Crypto analyst Dan Ashmore breaks down the decline of bitcoin millionaires in 2022

Binance plans 2023 hiring spree, and FTX recovers $5 billion in assets: CNBC Crypto World DEK: CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Dan Ashmore of CoinJournal breaks down bitcoin's 2022 market trends and what it means for 2023.
CNBC

America's Top 10 "Most Just" Companies — JUST Capital

CNBC partner JUST Capital announced its 2023 list of 100 "Most Just" companies. After looking at 20 'just' business behaviors identified by the American public as top priorities, here are this years top 10 performers.
CNBC

Binance plans 2023 hiring spree, and FTX recovers $5 billion in assets: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC

Oil gains 3% on global economic optimism, despite surprise U.S. crude build

Oil prices rose 3% to a one-week high on Wednesday as hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a massive surprise build in U.S. crude stocks. Brent futures rose $2.46, or 3.1%, to $82.56 a barrel. U.S. West...
CNBC

Treasury yields fall as investors assess inflation data, outlook

U.S. Treasury yields fell Monday as investors made further attempts to predict what 2023 would hold for markets. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. Both advanced earlier in the day before a survey from the New York Federal Reserve released...

