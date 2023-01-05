Read full article on original website
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Shock as six-year-old shoots and critically injures teacherPete LakemanNewport News, VA
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
WTKR
College basketball roundup - Saturday, January 7
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Conference play is now in full swing for local college basketball teams. Old Dominion saw both its men's and women's team pick up wins in the Sun Belt, while Norfolk State opened up Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference action with a win over Maryland Eastern Shore in both men's and women's hoops.
WTKR
Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week: Josiah Irizarry
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Once Josiah Irizarry hit the wrestling mat, he was hooked, beginning a journey that could see him claim a state title before his high school career comes to an end. "In middle school I kind of figured out all my friend were doing it and I...
WTKR
Lake Taylor students pen good wishes to Hamlin and those surrounding him
NORFOLK, Va.— Monday's scary scene involving Damar Hamlin's collapse sent shockwaves across the country. Some students at Lake Taylor High School sent good vibes to Hamlin and those surrounding him using a pen, paper and positive thoughts. "I felt a lot of unease, kind of confusion," said Titans' head...
nsuspartans.com
Norfolk State Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced its 2023 Hall of Fame induction class on Saturday. The first class since 2019 features seven outstanding individuals and – for the first time ever – three teams. Terry Bradshaw (baseball), Ron Dillard (baseball), Ray Jarvis...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Red-hot Hampton boys basketball surges out of the gate
The Hampton boys basketball team is hoping a season that began with a memorable win ends with a whole bunch more. The Talbots headed into their Section 1-4A showdown with No. 3 Highlands on Jan. 3 with a 7-2 record, the program’s best start to a season since going 12-0 in 2014-15.
Candidates for vacant Virginia Senate seat rally in Virginia Beach
Aaron Rouse (D) and Kevin Adams (R) held early-voting rallies at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Saturday.
Jesse Jackson Jr, others suing Hampton University for breach of contract
The lawsuits were filed by Jesse Jackson Jr., Dr. Wilmer Leon III, and Kelly Harvey-Viney, the daughter of HU's former president Dr. William Harvey.
insideradio.com
WGH Newport News Flips To ‘Fox Sports Radio 1310.’
Max Broadcast Group flips WGH Newport News, VA from business news to “Fox Sports Radio 1310.”. “WGH-AM, named for the ‘World’s Greatest Harbor’ nearly 100 years ago, has changed its uniform to ‘Fox Sports Radio 1310,’” the company said in a news release. The station is simulcast on the Newport News-licensed translator W265EF at 100.9 and on the HD2 channel of sports sister “94.1 ESPN” WVSP.
WTKR
Promoting literacy with "All District Reads" on Coast Live
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools has the inaugural program for "All District Reads" in Hampton Roads. The program's goal is to get children excited about reading and promote literacy in the community. Trey Campbell and Superintendent Dr. John B. Gordon, III join Coast Live to discuss this important mission and how you can help to support their cause.
Richneck Elem. School teacher identified after allegedly being shot by student
The identity of a female teacher in her 30s who was shot by a 6-year-old student has been confirmed by sources
WAVY News 10
6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon that sent a female teacher to the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed. School Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III said the elementary school will be closed...
Items stolen from Virginia stores resold through Hampton Roads business
Re-selling goods online stolen from Hampton Roads stores for nearly three years. It's what federal court documents detail with three people behind an operation based in Portsmouth.
Military Circle Mall shop owners counting down the days until they move
Business owners at Military Circle Mall are gearing up for change. Property management company Divaris has given shops until the end of January to close.
3-vehicle crash on Route 17 in York results in fatality
Virginia State Police say a multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 and Fort Eustis Boulevard Friday morning resulted in a fatality.
Newport News police investigate intersection where bus ran off road, tractor-trailer overturned
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating what happened in the Washington area of the city Thursday morning, where a Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) bus reportedly ran off the road, and a tractor-trailer overturned. The police department said the two vehicles were in a crash. The commotion...
Report: 4 Hampton Roads cities among best cities for jobs in 2023
Four cities in Hampton Roads have made the list of the best areas for jobs in 2023.
13newsnow.com
Man accused of shooting five people, including baby, acquitted in Norfolk court
Kimahni Lankford was charged with five counts of malicious wounding and five counts of use of a firearm for a 2020 shooting. He was found not guilty on all counts.
Boiling water notice in effect until at least Jan. 9 following utility construction damage in VB
According to a press release, contractor work in the area of Princess Anne Road and S Independence Blvd. resulted in damage to a water valve.
WAVY News 10
Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Atlanta Ave. shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police have arrested a man and charged him with first-degree murder in connection to a recent shooting death on Atlanta Avenue. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old William A. Jones, Portsmouth Police said.
3 taken to hospital after crash involving HRT bus, semi-truck in Newport News
There's a big rig on its side, and what appears to be an HRT bus off the road along with heavy emergency response activity.
