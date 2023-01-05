ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WTKR

College basketball roundup - Saturday, January 7

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Conference play is now in full swing for local college basketball teams. Old Dominion saw both its men's and women's team pick up wins in the Sun Belt, while Norfolk State opened up Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference action with a win over Maryland Eastern Shore in both men's and women's hoops.
NORFOLK, VA
nsuspartans.com

Norfolk State Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced its 2023 Hall of Fame induction class on Saturday. The first class since 2019 features seven outstanding individuals and – for the first time ever – three teams. Terry Bradshaw (baseball), Ron Dillard (baseball), Ray Jarvis...
NORFOLK, VA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Red-hot Hampton boys basketball surges out of the gate

The Hampton boys basketball team is hoping a season that began with a memorable win ends with a whole bunch more. The Talbots headed into their Section 1-4A showdown with No. 3 Highlands on Jan. 3 with a 7-2 record, the program’s best start to a season since going 12-0 in 2014-15.
HAMPTON, VA
insideradio.com

WGH Newport News Flips To ‘Fox Sports Radio 1310.’

Max Broadcast Group flips WGH Newport News, VA from business news to “Fox Sports Radio 1310.”. “WGH-AM, named for the ‘World’s Greatest Harbor’ nearly 100 years ago, has changed its uniform to ‘Fox Sports Radio 1310,’” the company said in a news release. The station is simulcast on the Newport News-licensed translator W265EF at 100.9 and on the HD2 channel of sports sister “94.1 ESPN” WVSP.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR

Promoting literacy with "All District Reads" on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools has the inaugural program for "All District Reads" in Hampton Roads. The program's goal is to get children excited about reading and promote literacy in the community. Trey Campbell and Superintendent Dr. John B. Gordon, III join Coast Live to discuss this important mission and how you can help to support their cause.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 6-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon that sent a female teacher to the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed. School Superintendent Dr. George Parker, III said the elementary school will be closed...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

