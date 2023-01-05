Dodgers: New Poll Shows Fans Are Ready To Welcome Back Trevor Bauer

What will the Dodgers do with Trevor Bauer?

It's hard to determine the true state of how the Dodgers organization feels about Trevor Bauer . However, a new poll shows if the Dodgers decide to bring him back a majority of fans will welcome the idea of having their pitcher back.

The Los Angeles Times ran what editor Houston Mitchell described as a "scientific poll" where he asked readers if they want the Dodgers to keep Bauer or release him . The poll received 19,193 votes and 51.2% of those polled said to keep Bauer. A slight advantage but not quite enough to blow the doors open to bring Bauer back.

Mitchell added some thoughts to the exercise.

So now the ball is in the Dodgers’ court. They have until Friday to activate him or release him. For those of you hoping for a trade, that seems extremely unlikely. Putting all the off the field issues aside and speaking from just a baseball sense, why give up anything for a guy who hasn’t pitched in 22 months? Especially when most reports say the Dodgers are going to release him? And he can’t be sent to the minors because he has enough service time to refuse the assignment.

We recommend giving Houston's newsletter a read as he shares some more thoughts from Times readers. Beyond what fans think, the LA front office will be the group who face the music no later than Friday.

Whatever the Dodgers choose to do, Bauer's value remains at an all-time low giving the team limited options moving forward. Bauer last pitched in a big league game on June 28, 2021. The Dodgers beat the Giants 8-5 in San Francisco.