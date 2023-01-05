"You Don't Owe Them Loyalty": This Gen X CEO Shared Her 3 Big Career Lessons, And As A Millennial, I Approve

Denise's third lesson is one that managers everywhere can use. She says, "People don't leave jobs. They leave bosses — specifically, they leave two types of bosses. First type of boss is a toxic boss, a bad boss, somebody who harasses you, micromanages you, maybe ignores you, gives you the silent treatment.

"The second type of boss, though, that people leave more often than not is a boss that fails to see you. That's a boss who doesn't give you credit, doesn't think about your growth, doesn't think about your development, doesn't come through with the raise or promotion that they promise over and over again. Those bosses get left all the time. Don't be one of those types of bosses."