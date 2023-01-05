3 dead in Sacramento County flooding after storm were from Orland, San Leandro, Oklahoma

The bodies of two more people were found Wednesday after flooding in a rural part of south Sacramento County, authorities said, bringing the county's death toll from the atmospheric river storm on New Year's Eve to three.

The third body was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near New Hope and Orr roads in the Galt area, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

The victim was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as Katherine Martinez, 61, of Orland on Thursday.

California Highway Patrol officers found the body of another woman on Wednesday morning while recovering vehicles that got stuck due to flooding in the Elk Grove area near Dillard Road east of Highway 99, about 17 miles north of Galt.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office later identified the woman as Mei Keng Lam, 57, of San Leandro, who had been missing since Dec. 31.

On Sunday, authorities discovered the body of a man inside of a submerged vehicle, also near Highway 99.

The man was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as Steven Sampson, 45, of McAlester, Oklahoma on Thursday.

Gandhi said recovery efforts in Sacramento County were ongoing.

The deaths came as Northern California braces for more powerful storms that are expected to bring flooding and possible widespread power outages.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency.

According to the Governor's Office, the emergency proclamation supports emergency relief efforts including authorizing the mobilization of the California National Guard to support disaster response, directing Caltrans to request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Program to support highway repairs, and other support for local response and recovery efforts.

The San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys are under a flood watch until 10 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service is expecting another system to bring moderate to heavy rain to Northern California on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, this will bring renewed flooding concerns, as well as risk of mud and rock slides.

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at hworkman@recordnet.com or on Twitter @byhannahworkman. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow .

This article originally appeared on The Record: 3 dead in Sacramento County flooding after storm were from Orland, San Leandro, Oklahoma