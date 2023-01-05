A Macungie woman was awarded one of the most prestigious scholarships available to college students in December, one that’ll take her across the pond after her graduation. Marley Wait, a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and 2019 Emmaus High School alumna, was one of 40 recipients of the Marshall Scholarship, which will afford her continued study after her 2023 graduation and commissioning. The Marshall program is an annual scholarship opportunity funded by the British government for American college students to continue their postgraduate education in the United Kingdom.

MACUNGIE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO