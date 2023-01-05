ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilltown Township, PA

WBRE

Drivers react to Pennsylvania turnpike toll increase

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— If you drive on the Pennsylvania turnpike get ready to pay even more. This weekend tolls will increase once again, for the 15th straight year the Pennsylvania turnpike commission approved a five percent toll increase beginning Sunday. That increase will boost the average toll for a passenger vehicle by about ten cents. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG

A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Shapiro: Men raided area gas station gaming machines to fund gun buys

Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster for their involvement in the robbery of 25 Pennsylvania Skill gaming machines in gas stations and 7-Elevens in the Philadelphia area, including Bucks and Montgomery counties. While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 5: Cases, hospitalizations rise

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2023, there were 15,177 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Tuesday, Jan. 3. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Popular Delaware yard waste dump site closed after three ‘suspicious fires’ this week

Three “suspicious fires” since New Year’s Day at a popular yard waste dump site near Newark have led Delaware authorities to shut it down immediately. The other ground fires of unknown origin occurred Thursday and Friday mornings and drew firefighting crews to the site on Polly Drummond Road. The dump where residents can drop off leaves, bushes, twigs, and even Christmas trees is part of White Clay Creek State Park and bordered by residential and commercial areas.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

About 16K mail-in ballots thrown out in Pa. election, data shows

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YAHOO!

Delaware woman identified as body found at Rumpke recycling facility in Columbus

Columbus homicide detectives are investigating after a Delaware woman's body was found Thursday morning at a Rumpke recycling facility on Columbus' North Side. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said medic crews were sent at 10:29 a.m. Thursday to the Rumpke district offices, located at 1191 Fields Ave., on a report of a possibly deceased person.
COLUMBUS, OH
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WB Township standoff over, one in custody

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say one person is in custody following a several-hour standoff with Pennsylvania State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT). Officials tell Eyewitness News the standoff on Marcy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township has come to a close with the arrest of one person. Law enforcement officials say police issued […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA

