HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO