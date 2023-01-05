Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Drivers react to Pennsylvania turnpike toll increase
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— If you drive on the Pennsylvania turnpike get ready to pay even more. This weekend tolls will increase once again, for the 15th straight year the Pennsylvania turnpike commission approved a five percent toll increase beginning Sunday. That increase will boost the average toll for a passenger vehicle by about ten cents. […]
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG
A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
Lots to do, see, and eat at the Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show starts this weekend in Harrisburg. Rahn Troutman is from Dornsife and is with the Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers. The food court was open as a preview day, and his stand was already off to a busy start. "We do baked potatoes,...
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
Aspiring State Trooper, 25, Killed By Backyard Bonfire Explosion In Mullica Township
An aspiring Florida state trooper died four days after catching fire at a backyard bonfire in Atlantic County. James Nelson Davis III, 25, was airlifted to Temple Hospital's Burn Center in Philadelphia on Christmas night with burns over 90 percent of his body, DailyVoice.com previously reported. He died the night of Dec. 29.
Pa. taxpayers to pick up tab for transporting Idaho slaying suspect on state police plane
The man who has captured worldwide attention as the accused killer of four University of Idaho students was transported to Idaho late Wednesday on a plane belonging to the Pennsylvania State Police. The fixed wing single-engine airplane is one of eight aircraft in the state police fleet that assist in...
Trucking company involved in Pa. monkey crash shuts down
Pennsylvania State Police and the PA Game Commission searched for and found the monkeys who were later euthanized humanely.
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas station
Someone who purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania gas station this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you find yourself in possession of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
buckscountyherald.com
Shapiro: Men raided area gas station gaming machines to fund gun buys
Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster for their involvement in the robbery of 25 Pennsylvania Skill gaming machines in gas stations and 7-Elevens in the Philadelphia area, including Bucks and Montgomery counties. While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 5: Cases, hospitalizations rise
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2023, there were 15,177 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Tuesday, Jan. 3. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total […]
What we learned about Pennsylvania man arraigned for four Idaho murders
The murders of four University of Idaho students in November was a mystery that transfixed the nation. The question many asked was who would stab to death four young people in their rental apartment located in a quiet college town?. Investigators believe the mystery may have been solved when 28-year-old...
Women accused of stealing $15,000 of merchandise in Chester County
Three Delaware women are facing felony shoplifting charges in Chester County, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing and fragrances.
Popular Delaware yard waste dump site closed after three ‘suspicious fires’ this week
Three “suspicious fires” since New Year’s Day at a popular yard waste dump site near Newark have led Delaware authorities to shut it down immediately. The other ground fires of unknown origin occurred Thursday and Friday mornings and drew firefighting crews to the site on Polly Drummond Road. The dump where residents can drop off leaves, bushes, twigs, and even Christmas trees is part of White Clay Creek State Park and bordered by residential and commercial areas.
About 16K mail-in ballots thrown out in Pa. election, data shows
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
Pennsylvania ‘predator catcher’ video results in teacher placed on leave | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Lehigh Valley Dad Dies In Workplace Accident: Coroner
A worker in Northampton County is dead following an on-the-job accident, authorities say. Nicholas A. Varec, 36, of Emmaus, was on the clock at a worksite on the 4100 block of West Mountainview Drive in Lehigh Township on Wednesday, Jan. 4, said Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. At around 12:20 p.m.,...
YAHOO!
Delaware woman identified as body found at Rumpke recycling facility in Columbus
Columbus homicide detectives are investigating after a Delaware woman's body was found Thursday morning at a Rumpke recycling facility on Columbus' North Side. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said medic crews were sent at 10:29 a.m. Thursday to the Rumpke district offices, located at 1191 Fields Ave., on a report of a possibly deceased person.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
WB Township standoff over, one in custody
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say one person is in custody following a several-hour standoff with Pennsylvania State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT). Officials tell Eyewitness News the standoff on Marcy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township has come to a close with the arrest of one person. Law enforcement officials say police issued […]
Comments / 0