Coopersburg, PA

buckscountyherald.com

2022 in Review: A mayor mourned, a sewer sale flushed away

Doylestown mourned the passing of former mayor Libby White while the Stockton Inn got a new lease on life. Public outcry prompted the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority to dump its plan to sell the county’s public sewer system. Projects to build a recreation center in Doylestown Township,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown candlelight “Vigil for Democracy” marks Jan. 6

They pledged allegiance to the flag and listened as the Star Spangled Banner was sung from the steps of the former Bucks County Courthouse. They held candles under a moonlit night and they remembered the day two years ago when a violent mob stormed the Capitol in Washington, hoping to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Shapiro: Men raided area gas station gaming machines to fund gun buys

Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster for their involvement in the robbery of 25 Pennsylvania Skill gaming machines in gas stations and 7-Elevens in the Philadelphia area, including Bucks and Montgomery counties. While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Core borings planned next week on U.S. 1

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that core boring operations will take place next week on U.S. 1 as part of advance engineering activities for upcoming improvements to U.S. 1 in Middletown Township and Langhorne and Langhorne Manor boroughs, Bucks County. Motorists are advised of the following travel...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Outdoor Tai Chi Class

Outdoor Tai Chi Class

Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Matt Ross resigns from Yardley Borough Council

Matt Ross became the latest Yardley Borough Council member to resign from the position after fellow members voted 6-0 to accept his resignation, effective Dec. 31, at the Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting. Ross, a Democrat, did not attend the meeting. He had served on council for five years after first...
YARDLEY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Richland supervisors side with preservation board on plan update

Cutting back significantly on a proposed expansion of new development area that was recommended by the planning commission, the Richland Township Board of Supervisors has advised its staff to go forward with only one of four sub-areas that were recommended. The action was taken at the Jan. 3 board of...
RICHLAND, PA

