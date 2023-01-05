Read full article on original website
Ambler’s Three Stooges Museum Featured in Canadian Newspaper
As Montgomery County slides forward into the January-February doldrums, it’s prime season for exploring some of its lesser-known sites of interest. One in Ambler is definitely a hidden gem, especially for fans of a particular brand of film comedy. The Stoogeum, a Three Stooges Museum, is a shrine to...
This Quakertown Hotel is Known for Its Ambiance, History, and Amazing Restaurant
The hotel's bar and restaurant has become known throughout Bucks County. A Bucks County hotel has become known for its amazing service and its incredible food and drink in their own restaurant. Michael Drabenstott discussed the location for The Inside Dish. The Spinnerstown Hotel, located at 2195 Spinnerstown Road in...
Backed by Overwhelming Demand, Doylestown Native Pink Adds Second Homecoming Show This Summer
After seeing a huge surge in ticket sales, one of Bucks County’s most well-known music artists is adding a second date to her homecoming show. Staff writers for Fox 29 wrote about the summer shows.
Newtown-Based Soup Company is Cooking Up Creative and Easy Dishes for Everyone
A Bucks County food producer is creating a variety of unique and easy-to-make dishes that is sure to be a hit at your next family gathering. Diana Cercone wrote about the local company for Bucks County Magazine. Founded and operated by Newtown resident Hamish Christall, Bowlface offers a wide variety...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town. New Hope has been ranked in the top 12 charming small towns in America....
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
This Bucks County School Will Be Recognizing Students Who Are Thriving in the Tech Field
The school is acknowledging several students for their prowess in the tech field. A Bucks County technical school will be acknowledging student who stand out in the field of technology and other subjects. In celebration of Career and Technical Education Month, the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology will be hosting...
Bucks County Government Celebrates Retiring Supervisor After 40 Years of Dedication to His Community
The Bucks County government has acknowledged a local man who has retired after four decades of service to his community. Mike Duncan, who served as the Building Supervisor with General Services, recently retired after 40 years of employment with the county. Beginning his career in the Neshaminy Manor’s kitchen, he worked his way up to being one of the higher-ups of the Bucks County government.
Outdoor Tai Chi Class
Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows
The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Scenic Converted Barn in Riegelsville
A covered barn in a natural area of Bucks County has recently gone up for sale, and it is a very unique dwelling. Originally built in 2000, the home sits on beautiful farmland in a very scenic part of Bucks County. . . The den can be closed off from...
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
Northampton County resident and attorney launches bid for county judge
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lifelong Northampton County resident, Nancy Aaroe, launches bid for Judge of the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas. Nancy Aaroe, an attorney from Aaroe Law Offices, PC, gained notoriety for her nearly three decades of legal experience. During this time she has served as an Assistant Public...
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
Watch: Suspect accused of placing nails behind tires of parked car in Bucks County
WARRINGTON TWP, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are trying to find a person captured on video placing nails near tires of parked cars under the cover of night. The Warrington Police Department shared video of the suspect allegedly placing nails under the front and rear tires of a truck in the High Grove development last Tuesday.
'Career Burglar' Who Targeted Bucks Homes Learns His Fate
A convicted thief who authorities describe as a "career burglar" will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison cell, officials say. Billy M. Woodard, a 57-year-old from Trenton, New Jersey, was previously convicted of a string of home invasions across Bucks County between May 2018 and May 2019, said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
For Sale | 973 Tennis Ave, Ambler | Kingsley Aliu | Coldwell Banker Realty
Kingsley Aliu of Coldwell Banker Realty added a new listing for sale at 973 Tennis Ave in Ambler. There is an open house on Sunday January 8th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Charming house with original hardwood floors, sunny bay window, and brick fireplace seeks...
Lancaster County dog celebrates birthday as ‘oldest dog in the United States’
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero is celebrating a remarkable birthday. And no, it isn’t a person. Mary Ho Hughes of Marietta adopted Ladybug, also known as “Buggy,” from a groomer after she was abandoned there. Records from Ladybug’s original owner show that Ladybug...
2022 in Review: A mayor mourned, a sewer sale flushed away
Doylestown mourned the passing of former mayor Libby White while the Stockton Inn got a new lease on life. Public outcry prompted the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority to dump its plan to sell the county’s public sewer system. Projects to build a recreation center in Doylestown Township,...
Suspect in attempted Prospect Park child luring arrested
Police in Delaware County have arrested a man who they say was trying to lure young girls into his car outside a Prospect Park school this week.
