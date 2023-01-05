The Bucks County government has acknowledged a local man who has retired after four decades of service to his community. Mike Duncan, who served as the Building Supervisor with General Services, recently retired after 40 years of employment with the county. Beginning his career in the Neshaminy Manor’s kitchen, he worked his way up to being one of the higher-ups of the Bucks County government.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO