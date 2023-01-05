ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Government Celebrates Retiring Supervisor After 40 Years of Dedication to His Community

The Bucks County government has acknowledged a local man who has retired after four decades of service to his community. Mike Duncan, who served as the Building Supervisor with General Services, recently retired after 40 years of employment with the county. Beginning his career in the Neshaminy Manor’s kitchen, he worked his way up to being one of the higher-ups of the Bucks County government.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Outdoor Tai Chi Class

Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World

Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County

The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

'Career Burglar' Who Targeted Bucks Homes Learns His Fate

A convicted thief who authorities describe as a "career burglar" will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison cell, officials say. Billy M. Woodard, a 57-year-old from Trenton, New Jersey, was previously convicted of a string of home invasions across Bucks County between May 2018 and May 2019, said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

For Sale | 973 Tennis Ave, Ambler | Kingsley Aliu | Coldwell Banker Realty

Kingsley Aliu of Coldwell Banker Realty added a new listing for sale at 973 Tennis Ave in Ambler. There is an open house on Sunday January 8th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Charming house with original hardwood floors, sunny bay window, and brick fireplace seeks...
AMBLER, PA
buckscountyherald.com

2022 in Review: A mayor mourned, a sewer sale flushed away

Doylestown mourned the passing of former mayor Libby White while the Stockton Inn got a new lease on life. Public outcry prompted the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority to dump its plan to sell the county’s public sewer system. Projects to build a recreation center in Doylestown Township,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA

