ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthEast Times

Bring Bailey into your home

Bailey is a 4-year-old beautiful chocolate brown mixed-breed dog who came into the shelter as a stray after being found on someone’s porch on Nov. 20. Bailey was understandably scared when first brought into the shelter, but warmed up quickly to staff. Bailey is the cutest dog, and attracts...
HOME, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA

- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
COATESVILLE, PA
phspenndulum.org

Fulfilling the Commands of Jesus

People find themselves in difficult positions while venturing through life. Being a teen mom, not being very wealthy, not being able to care for your children, unhealthy living situations, becoming an orphan, etc. All of these are incredibly heartbreaking to hear about and many want to help but don’t know how. Many charities are spread throughout Bucks County Pennsylvania, but not many serve all ages. Christ’s Home is an organization that serves both children and adults with life-enhancing services. They provide an array of programs. They continue to seek out ways to have quality service and are improving the services they already have. They have served more than 2,530 senior adults in 10 years and 1,033 children in 8 years.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Outdoor Tai Chi Class

Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

2022 in Review: A mayor mourned, a sewer sale flushed away

Doylestown mourned the passing of former mayor Libby White while the Stockton Inn got a new lease on life. Public outcry prompted the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority to dump its plan to sell the county’s public sewer system. Projects to build a recreation center in Doylestown Township,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
glensidelocal.com

The Ways mentioned among 15 best family brewpubs in Philly suburbs

The Ways Restaurant & Brewery, 11 S Easton Road, Glenside, was given a nod by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s “15 places to drink with kids in tow in Philly and the suburbs” article. Here is The Inquirer’s description:. A two-minute walk from Glenside’s regional rail station, this...
GLENSIDE, PA
chescotimes.com

Kennett Winterfest 2023 will feature old favorites, new breweries, and winter-warming spirit

The eleventh annual Kennett Winterfest will return to 600 S. Broad Street, Kennett Square, on Saturday, Feb. 25, and ticket holders will have the opportunity to sample a wide range of beers from over 60 of the region’s finest breweries. Winterfest, one of the area’s premier craft brew events, will also feature live music with Dylan Zangwill, food trucks, and plenty of warm community spirit.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy