Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
'Catsnip Clinic' to help with feral cat problem in the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's always a busy day inside Pocono Peak Veterinary Center near Stroudsburg. But this weekend, employees say all of their examination rooms will be full. The vet center is hosting a low-cost spay and neuter day for cats on Saturday. "This is something we're offering...
Bring Bailey into your home
Bailey is a 4-year-old beautiful chocolate brown mixed-breed dog who came into the shelter as a stray after being found on someone’s porch on Nov. 20. Bailey was understandably scared when first brought into the shelter, but warmed up quickly to staff. Bailey is the cutest dog, and attracts...
All aboard, as area mansions keep the holidays on track
Holiday happenings are chugging along at some area mansions, with toy train displays and decorated rooms at the Brandywine Railroad and Winterthur Museum.
Looking for Fun Activities in Bucks County This Winter Season? Here are a Few Places to Visit This Weekend
Bucks County is known for its fun activities year round, and locals and visitors can now enjoy a variety of events during the winter season. Rachel Macauley wrote about the upcoming winter events for Visit Bucks County.
This Quakertown Hotel is Known for Its Ambiance, History, and Amazing Restaurant
The hotel's bar and restaurant has become known throughout Bucks County. A Bucks County hotel has become known for its amazing service and its incredible food and drink in their own restaurant. Michael Drabenstott discussed the location for The Inside Dish. The Spinnerstown Hotel, located at 2195 Spinnerstown Road in...
Newtown-Based Soup Company is Cooking Up Creative and Easy Dishes for Everyone
A Bucks County food producer is creating a variety of unique and easy-to-make dishes that is sure to be a hit at your next family gathering. Diana Cercone wrote about the local company for Bucks County Magazine. Founded and operated by Newtown resident Hamish Christall, Bowlface offers a wide variety...
Ambler’s Three Stooges Museum Featured in Canadian Newspaper
As Montgomery County slides forward into the January-February doldrums, it’s prime season for exploring some of its lesser-known sites of interest. One in Ambler is definitely a hidden gem, especially for fans of a particular brand of film comedy. The Stoogeum, a Three Stooges Museum, is a shrine to...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA
- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
phspenndulum.org
Fulfilling the Commands of Jesus
People find themselves in difficult positions while venturing through life. Being a teen mom, not being very wealthy, not being able to care for your children, unhealthy living situations, becoming an orphan, etc. All of these are incredibly heartbreaking to hear about and many want to help but don’t know how. Many charities are spread throughout Bucks County Pennsylvania, but not many serve all ages. Christ’s Home is an organization that serves both children and adults with life-enhancing services. They provide an array of programs. They continue to seek out ways to have quality service and are improving the services they already have. They have served more than 2,530 senior adults in 10 years and 1,033 children in 8 years.
buckscountyherald.com
Outdoor Tai Chi Class
Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
buckscountyherald.com
2022 in Review: A mayor mourned, a sewer sale flushed away
Doylestown mourned the passing of former mayor Libby White while the Stockton Inn got a new lease on life. Public outcry prompted the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority to dump its plan to sell the county’s public sewer system. Projects to build a recreation center in Doylestown Township,...
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp Reviews
Pennsylvania is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this month
A popular family-owned restaurant is opening a new location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the popular family-owned Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant will celebrate the grand opening of its brand-new location in Emmaus.
Backed by Overwhelming Demand, Doylestown Native Pink Adds Second Homecoming Show This Summer
After seeing a huge surge in ticket sales, one of Bucks County’s most well-known music artists is adding a second date to her homecoming show. Staff writers for Fox 29 wrote about the summer shows.
glensidelocal.com
The Ways mentioned among 15 best family brewpubs in Philly suburbs
The Ways Restaurant & Brewery, 11 S Easton Road, Glenside, was given a nod by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s “15 places to drink with kids in tow in Philly and the suburbs” article. Here is The Inquirer’s description:. A two-minute walk from Glenside’s regional rail station, this...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Scenic Converted Barn in Riegelsville
A covered barn in a natural area of Bucks County has recently gone up for sale, and it is a very unique dwelling. Originally built in 2000, the home sits on beautiful farmland in a very scenic part of Bucks County. . . The den can be closed off from...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
Abandoned Honeymoon Resort in the Poconos Is Fascinating Yet Sad
It was probably quite the place in its heyday.
chescotimes.com
Kennett Winterfest 2023 will feature old favorites, new breweries, and winter-warming spirit
The eleventh annual Kennett Winterfest will return to 600 S. Broad Street, Kennett Square, on Saturday, Feb. 25, and ticket holders will have the opportunity to sample a wide range of beers from over 60 of the region’s finest breweries. Winterfest, one of the area’s premier craft brew events, will also feature live music with Dylan Zangwill, food trucks, and plenty of warm community spirit.
