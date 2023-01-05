Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Washington Crossing Sites RestoredGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Related
Becahi wrestlers turn back feisty challenge from Easton
Scores don’t always tell the story. Take Thursday night’s EPC Division B wrestling dual between visiting Bethlehem Catholic and Easton, wrestled in front of a raucous, 80-percent full 25th St. Gym. The Golden Hawks, ranked No. 1 in the region by lehighvalleylive, defeated the Red Rovers, ranked No....
‘What’s next?’: Bishop McDevitt’s Stone Saunders wins Pa. Gatorade Player of the Year, but sophomore isn’t satisfied
Stone Saunders was out in San Antonio Friday throwing for the folks at the Adidas All-American Bowl when he glanced at his phone during a break. His family group text was going crazy, and the last message, from his dad, Baltimore Ravens strength coach Steve Saunders said, “Don’t tell Stone. He doesn’t know yet.”
This Bucks County High School Football Player was Named One of the Mini Max Award Winners of the 2022 Season
A Bucks County football player has recently been awarded for his skills on the field, and he plans on taking his career even further. Nicholas Buchys, a senior and Neshaminy High School and a member of the school’s football team, was recently named one of the 55 Mini Max Award Winners in Pennsylvania for the 2022 football season.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: New grocery store to fill void on Bethlehem's South Side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The new year is bringing a new grocery store to Bethlehem's South Side. Ideal Food Basket, offering a wide assortment of fresh produce, meats, baked goods and more, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023 at 410 Montclair Ave. The renovated building previously housed...
Dedicated Lehigh Valley Charter School Teacher 'Battled Cancer With Elegant Tenacity,' 36
Tributes are pouring in across state lines for Lehigh Valley charter school teacher and former standout college athlete Amy L. (Zdrojesky) Rivera, who died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Thursday, Dec. 29 after a valiant cancer battle. She was 36. Born in Allentown, Amy always had a passion...
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
phspenndulum.org
What does it take to go D1?
Madison Doyle, a senior at Pennridge High School, is officially committed to her dream D1 high school to play rugby. Madison started playing rugby at the ripe age of 11. After watching the intriguing sport on TV during the Olympics, she was determined to wear a Jersey. Open tryouts for the Doylestown Rugby Club were happening down the street, and Madison was one of the first to show up eager and ready to be thrown into the mix. Madison was half the size of the other girls on the field but the first to tackle. Since the first day, Madison made a name for herself, and everyone knew to watch out for “Little Red” because her impact on and off the field was anything but.
WFMZ-TV Online
Grandview Speedway announces opening day for 2023
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Race fans in Berks County have something to cheer about in the new year. Grandview Speedway announced on its Facebook page that opening day for the 2023 racing season will be April 1, with a rain date of April 8. The future of the beloved Berks...
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas station
Someone who purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania gas station this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you find yourself in possession of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
Backed by Overwhelming Demand, Doylestown Native Pink Adds Second Homecoming Show This Summer
After seeing a huge surge in ticket sales, one of Bucks County’s most well-known music artists is adding a second date to her homecoming show. Staff writers for Fox 29 wrote about the summer shows.
Looking for Fun Activities in Bucks County This Winter Season? Here are a Few Places to Visit This Weekend
Bucks County is known for its fun activities year round, and locals and visitors can now enjoy a variety of events during the winter season. Rachel Macauley wrote about the upcoming winter events for Visit Bucks County.
Bucks County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
Bethlehem churches delay vote on merging congregations, selling property
A leadership council representing three Lutheran congregations in Bethlehem has delayed a vote scheduled for Sunday on selling their properties. United Proclamation of the Gospel posted a statement to its website announcing the cancellation of votes Sunday on merging the three congregations into the new Blessed Trinity Lutheran Church and selling the existing churches.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.
By ‘the grace of God’ Palmer Township shooting wasn’t deadly, DA says
New Year’s Eve for one Lehigh Valley family was shattered by gunfire, and the victims and court records are detailing how close those bullets came to the 11 adults and children home at the time. “When you fire a gun like that you are depending on the grace of...
This Quakertown Hotel is Known for Its Ambiance, History, and Amazing Restaurant
The hotel's bar and restaurant has become known throughout Bucks County. A Bucks County hotel has become known for its amazing service and its incredible food and drink in their own restaurant. Michael Drabenstott discussed the location for The Inside Dish. The Spinnerstown Hotel, located at 2195 Spinnerstown Road in...
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
WGAL
Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
Comments / 0