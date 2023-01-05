Madison Doyle, a senior at Pennridge High School, is officially committed to her dream D1 high school to play rugby. Madison started playing rugby at the ripe age of 11. After watching the intriguing sport on TV during the Olympics, she was determined to wear a Jersey. Open tryouts for the Doylestown Rugby Club were happening down the street, and Madison was one of the first to show up eager and ready to be thrown into the mix. Madison was half the size of the other girls on the field but the first to tackle. Since the first day, Madison made a name for herself, and everyone knew to watch out for “Little Red” because her impact on and off the field was anything but.

