FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wdiy.org
Chester County Hospital Closures Create Health Care ‘Desert,’ Longer Ambulance Rides
Hospital closures in Chester County have created a health care desert, which has led to dangerously long ambulance rides to overcrowded emergency rooms. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper rode with first responders and their patients inside their ambulances during lengthy trips to one of the last few hospitals standing. Read the...
Port Richmond Strong: Community campaign helps residents affected by explosion
While investigators continue to examine the cause of an explosion that destroyed three homes and injured five people in Port Richmond on New Year’s Day, a community effort is underway to collect gift cards to help out dozens affected by the blast.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks eyes $10M “stabilization unit” on Doylestown Health campus
Among the notable new programs proposed is a stabilization unit that will offer short-term care and treatment for those suffering from substance abuse disorder, as well as “thorough assessments” to determine mental health needs. Additionally, the behavioral health center will offer 24/7 needs assessments for patients and provide...
fox29.com
'Don't let me die': Philadelphia teen awarded highest JROTC honor for bravery after saving friend's life
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - It was a special day at the Philadelphia Military Academy on Friday. Cadet Second Lieutenant Kaheem Bailey-Taylor was recognized for his brave actions with the highest honor an Army ROTC or JROTC cadet can receive. In front of his family, fellow cadets and school leaders the 17-year-old...
Latest COVID-19 variant causing infections, hospitalizations to spike
Heading into its third year, the COVID-19 pandemic presses on with yet another variant to watch out for. Doctors say XBB1.5 is in the omicron family, and highly transmissible.
fox29.com
Philadelphia investing $7.5 million in opioid settlement money directly to Kensington
KENSINGTON - This week, Philadelphia city leaders shared how they plan to use the first round of opioid settlement dollars from distributors they say contributed to the addiction crisis in the city. "We help with affordable housing, we do corner management, work with small businesses along the area," Executive Director...
This Bucks County School Will Be Recognizing Students Who Are Thriving in the Tech Field
The school is acknowledging several students for their prowess in the tech field. A Bucks County technical school will be acknowledging student who stand out in the field of technology and other subjects. In celebration of Career and Technical Education Month, the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology will be hosting...
fox29.com
Kensington brewery adopts afternoon curfew for kids; most adults happy with new rule
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A local brewery is changing the rules for parents and has adopted a no kids after 2 p.m. policy. "First of all, I have two young children. I’m gonna put that out there," co-owner of Human Robot, Jake Atkinson, stated. Atkinson says they are putting their...
SEPTA’s first-ever equity officer aims to foster an inclusive environment for both workers and riders
SEPTA’s new chief equity and inclusion officer — a brand-new position — plans to foster an inclusive environment among SEPTA employees as well as riders and vendors.
Philly announces plan to invest $200M in opioid settlement funds
The initial investments will go to 'an array of crisis response strategies' both citywide and in targeted neighborhoods, officials said. The post Philly announces plan to invest $200M in opioid settlement funds appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Newtown-Based Soup Company is Cooking Up Creative and Easy Dishes for Everyone
A Bucks County food producer is creating a variety of unique and easy-to-make dishes that is sure to be a hit at your next family gathering. Diana Cercone wrote about the local company for Bucks County Magazine. Founded and operated by Newtown resident Hamish Christall, Bowlface offers a wide variety...
buckscountyherald.com
Doylestown candlelight “Vigil for Democracy” marks Jan. 6
They pledged allegiance to the flag and listened as the Star Spangled Banner was sung from the steps of the former Bucks County Courthouse. They held candles under a moonlit night and they remembered the day two years ago when a violent mob stormed the Capitol in Washington, hoping to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in Philadelphia
The James Beard Foundation’s® nationwide culinary series, Taste America, stops in Philadelphia for one night only on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, for a 400-person tasting reception at The Philadelphia Museum of Art.
This Quakertown Hotel is Known for Its Ambiance, History, and Amazing Restaurant
The hotel's bar and restaurant has become known throughout Bucks County. A Bucks County hotel has become known for its amazing service and its incredible food and drink in their own restaurant. Michael Drabenstott discussed the location for The Inside Dish. The Spinnerstown Hotel, located at 2195 Spinnerstown Road in...
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Saturday evening into the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
governing.com
City Workers Look More Like Philly, Except at Higher Pay
(TNS) — The racial makeup of Philadelphia's exempt city government employees looks more like the racial demographics of the city at large than it has in previous years, but disparities persist — especially among the highest-paid exempt workers. That's according to two workforce diversity reviews from the offices of the city controller and the mayor.
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
buckscountyherald.com
Outdoor Tai Chi Class
Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
