Philadelphia, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

buckscountyherald.com

Bucks eyes $10M “stabilization unit” on Doylestown Health campus

Among the notable new programs proposed is a stabilization unit that will offer short-term care and treatment for those suffering from substance abuse disorder, as well as “thorough assessments” to determine mental health needs. Additionally, the behavioral health center will offer 24/7 needs assessments for patients and provide...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown candlelight “Vigil for Democracy” marks Jan. 6

They pledged allegiance to the flag and listened as the Star Spangled Banner was sung from the steps of the former Bucks County Courthouse. They held candles under a moonlit night and they remembered the day two years ago when a violent mob stormed the Capitol in Washington, hoping to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World

Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Saturday evening into the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
governing.com

City Workers Look More Like Philly, Except at Higher Pay

(TNS) — The racial makeup of Philadelphia's exempt city government employees looks more like the racial demographics of the city at large than it has in previous years, but disparities persist — especially among the highest-paid exempt workers. That's according to two workforce diversity reviews from the offices of the city controller and the mayor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County

The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Outdoor Tai Chi Class

Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ

