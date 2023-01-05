ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Thrillist

This DIY Space Is the Heart and Soul of Philadelphia's Art Scene

There’s a building that sits at the south edge of Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood, a small, rapidly gentrifying section of the city placed just east of Broad Street and surrounded by equally buzzy, yet haphazardly developed neighborhoods. Within the building is an unassuming room, linoleum floors bordered by white walls distinguished only by rare and absurd movie posters that line its edge, including homages to Twin Peaks and movies like Repo-Man and Cabin Boy. At the front of the room is a stage that stands four feet off the ground with a large black projector screen backing it. These are the hard facts that describe PhilaMOCA, but they fail to do justice to a room that has become a staple of the arts, music, and film scene in Philadelphia. That’s because, as you’ll learn, a venue like PhilaMOCA is made special not by the room itself, but by what goes on within its walls.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

The Philadelphia NAACP branch attends a screening of ‘Loudmouth’

ABOVE PHOTO: Pictured (l to r): Former Councilmember Jannie Blackwell; Catherine Hicks, president, NAACP Philadelphia Branch; Abu Edwards, chairperson, NAACP Political Action Committee; Rev. Jerome Fordham, state president, National Action Network (NAN – Philadelphia)and First Lady Cindy Fordham. Photo credits: Kim Cole Productions Photo credits: Kim Cole Productions. “Loudmouth”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County

The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

Blackface at the Mummers Parade? Not this year, despite controversial skit

The Mummers, for the umpteenth time, are facing allegations of using blackface in their New Year’s Day parade. Similar to the dustup in 2019, the controversy revolves around a skit by the Finnegan New Year’s Brigade, which says the accusation is inaccurate, because the characters in question were played by Black Mummers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Underway at 741 Spring Garden Street in Poplar, North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is underway at a seven-story, 146-unit mixed-use building at 741 Spring Garden Street in Poplar, Lower North Philadelphia. Designed by JKRP Architects and developed by Arts + Crafts Holdings, the project will span 99,114 square feet, which includes retail, as well as car and bicycle parking. Permits list Camfred Construction as the contractor and a construction cost of $4.95 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Swarthmore Pennsylvania

- If you're looking for the best restaurants in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. In this article, you'll learn about some of the area's top eateries, including Antonia's Family Restaurant, Vicky's Place, and the Village Vine wine bar & bistro. Occasionally Yours. Occasionally Yours is a small...
SWARTHMORE, PA
MONTCO.Today

SJU Dessert Fan Earns Unofficial On-Campus Title: Cheesecake Lady Ambassador

Vanessa Jackson, whose SJU fan may easily be called the Cheesecake Lady Ambassador for her enthusiasm about Jackson's baking skills.Photo byABC Localish at YouTube. Saint Joseph’s University senior Asia Whittenberger is such a fan of the Cheesecake Lady’s Elkins Park bakery that she’s not above shanghaiing novices to go to the shop for an inaugural taste. Based on that endorsement, Gabby Smalls — reporter for the campus newspaper The Hawk — agreed to join a Whittenberger excursion.
ELKINS PARK, PA
CBS Philly

Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different.""It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New headstone honoring Fairmount fire victims unveiled on 1-year anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday marked one year since a devastating fire ripped through a home in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Twelve people died in that blaze, including nine children.It was one of the city's deadliest fires."Not seeing them come out was really, really difficult," Fairmount resident Hannah Kohler said.In Fairmount, the burned building remains with boarded-up windows. Neighbors like Kohler walked by the small memorial of candles and stuffed animals to pay their respects."What made it a lot harder too was knowing they were just out here being kids so often," Kohler said.One year later, a headstone honoring the four adults and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

