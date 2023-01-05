Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Ambler’s Three Stooges Museum Featured in Canadian Newspaper
As Montgomery County slides forward into the January-February doldrums, it’s prime season for exploring some of its lesser-known sites of interest. One in Ambler is definitely a hidden gem, especially for fans of a particular brand of film comedy. The Stoogeum, a Three Stooges Museum, is a shrine to...
weaa.org
Bring The Beat In: Soul Diva Phyllis Hyman
Philadelphia native Phyllis Hyman is an American singer-songwriter. Click the audio to hear Lena J., host of the Morgan News Hour explore the life of the silky-voiced soul diva.
Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows
The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
Thrillist
This DIY Space Is the Heart and Soul of Philadelphia's Art Scene
There’s a building that sits at the south edge of Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood, a small, rapidly gentrifying section of the city placed just east of Broad Street and surrounded by equally buzzy, yet haphazardly developed neighborhoods. Within the building is an unassuming room, linoleum floors bordered by white walls distinguished only by rare and absurd movie posters that line its edge, including homages to Twin Peaks and movies like Repo-Man and Cabin Boy. At the front of the room is a stage that stands four feet off the ground with a large black projector screen backing it. These are the hard facts that describe PhilaMOCA, but they fail to do justice to a room that has become a staple of the arts, music, and film scene in Philadelphia. That’s because, as you’ll learn, a venue like PhilaMOCA is made special not by the room itself, but by what goes on within its walls.
West Chester-Born Painter Known As a Harlem Renaissance Icon
Although Horace Pippin spent most of his time in upstate New York, the West Chester-born painter has had quite a cultural impact in Chester County. One of his most notable admirers was Albert C. Barnes, the Barnes Collection founder, writes Stephan Nartey for Face2Face Africa. Pippin has 140 finished canvases...
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in Philadelphia
The James Beard Foundation’s® nationwide culinary series, Taste America, stops in Philadelphia for one night only on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, for a 400-person tasting reception at The Philadelphia Museum of Art.
philasun.com
The Philadelphia NAACP branch attends a screening of ‘Loudmouth’
ABOVE PHOTO: Pictured (l to r): Former Councilmember Jannie Blackwell; Catherine Hicks, president, NAACP Philadelphia Branch; Abu Edwards, chairperson, NAACP Political Action Committee; Rev. Jerome Fordham, state president, National Action Network (NAN – Philadelphia)and First Lady Cindy Fordham. Photo credits: Kim Cole Productions Photo credits: Kim Cole Productions. “Loudmouth”...
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
billypenn.com
Blackface at the Mummers Parade? Not this year, despite controversial skit
The Mummers, for the umpteenth time, are facing allegations of using blackface in their New Year’s Day parade. Similar to the dustup in 2019, the controversy revolves around a skit by the Finnegan New Year’s Brigade, which says the accusation is inaccurate, because the characters in question were played by Black Mummers.
Philadelphia comedian held at gunpoint, carjacked following show on Christmas Eve
Carjackings happened more than a thousand times in 2022 in Philadelphia, up 55% from 2021. It is a new record for the city.
Philadelphia’s Cultural and Culinary Delight: The Reading Terminal Market
Experience the Rich History and Cultural Charm of the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia. Looking for a foodie adventure that will satisfy your every craving? Look no further than one of Pennsylvania’s most iconic indoor markets, where you can sample the best of what Philadelphia has to offer.
Where Does Rockefeller Christmas Tree Go After Holidays Are Over
What happens to the famous Rockefeller Christmas tree after the holiday season is over?. It's actually turned into affordable housing. For more than a decade the tree has been milled into lumber for use in Habitat for Humanity homes. From Rockefeller Center to NJ Mill. The tree is sent to...
Malvern Bank Home of the Week: Charming Cape Cod in Wayne
A charming Cape Cod home on beautiful 0.81 acres with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Situated in the award-winning Radnor School District, this well-kept home has a flexible floor plan that is ideal for entertaining.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: In Time for Washington’s Birthday, a Wyndmoor Carriage House in a Cherry Orchard
The purchaser of 517 Spring Lane, Wyndmoor, who can time the necessary transactions properly, can be nested in its elegant comfort in time for Washington’s Birthday twin holiday.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Underway at 741 Spring Garden Street in Poplar, North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is underway at a seven-story, 146-unit mixed-use building at 741 Spring Garden Street in Poplar, Lower North Philadelphia. Designed by JKRP Architects and developed by Arts + Crafts Holdings, the project will span 99,114 square feet, which includes retail, as well as car and bicycle parking. Permits list Camfred Construction as the contractor and a construction cost of $4.95 million.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Swarthmore Pennsylvania
- If you're looking for the best restaurants in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. In this article, you'll learn about some of the area's top eateries, including Antonia's Family Restaurant, Vicky's Place, and the Village Vine wine bar & bistro. Occasionally Yours. Occasionally Yours is a small...
SJU Dessert Fan Earns Unofficial On-Campus Title: Cheesecake Lady Ambassador
Vanessa Jackson, whose SJU fan may easily be called the Cheesecake Lady Ambassador for her enthusiasm about Jackson's baking skills.Photo byABC Localish at YouTube. Saint Joseph’s University senior Asia Whittenberger is such a fan of the Cheesecake Lady’s Elkins Park bakery that she’s not above shanghaiing novices to go to the shop for an inaugural taste. Based on that endorsement, Gabby Smalls — reporter for the campus newspaper The Hawk — agreed to join a Whittenberger excursion.
Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different.""It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all...
New headstone honoring Fairmount fire victims unveiled on 1-year anniversary
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday marked one year since a devastating fire ripped through a home in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Twelve people died in that blaze, including nine children.It was one of the city's deadliest fires."Not seeing them come out was really, really difficult," Fairmount resident Hannah Kohler said.In Fairmount, the burned building remains with boarded-up windows. Neighbors like Kohler walked by the small memorial of candles and stuffed animals to pay their respects."What made it a lot harder too was knowing they were just out here being kids so often," Kohler said.One year later, a headstone honoring the four adults and...
Comments / 0