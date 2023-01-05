ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambertville, NJ

buckscountyherald.com

Outdoor Tai Chi Class

Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
jerseydigs.com

125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey

A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
trentondaily.com

This Week in History: Raise a Toast to the Eagle Tavern

Although many things have changed since the founding of Trenton, the desire to hit the town and grab a drink with friends has transcended generations. The Eagle Tavern, built in 1756, was a beloved 18th-century tavern with a rich and expansive history. The structure is one of Trenton’s oldest and most historically significant locations. It is suggested that Philadelphia merchant, Robert Waln, erected the iconic building. In 1765, Waln purchased Trenton Mills as well as a variety of holdings from the Kingsbury estate. These holdings helped to establish Waln in the community as a significant force in the Trenton business community. At the time of its construction, the Eagle Tavern was likely built initially as a private residence. In fact, after its establishment in 1756, it is suspected that the Waln family occupied the home. Nestled on the corners of South Broad St. and Perry St., the tavern has remained a consistent presence for some of Trenton’s most historic moments.
TRENTON, NJ
aroundambler.com

For Sale | 973 Tennis Ave, Ambler | Kingsley Aliu | Coldwell Banker Realty

Kingsley Aliu of Coldwell Banker Realty added a new listing for sale at 973 Tennis Ave in Ambler. There is an open house on Sunday January 8th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Charming house with original hardwood floors, sunny bay window, and brick fireplace seeks...
AMBLER, PA
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill School Start Time committee cites new challenges to changes

Cherry Hill High School students have worked with district Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kwame Morton since 2021 to create later start times for students. The idea evolved into changing start times for all students, as they run on a staggered bus schedule, and the School Start Time Steering Committee of students, parents, administrators, staff and residents was formed in October. Nearly one year since its initial recommendation in February, the committee – through Morton – asked for more time during a Jan. 3 Curriculum and Instruction Committee session.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World

Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Mustard Pies at Delorenzo’s The BURG

He may not be in Trenton, but Bob found Trenton Tomato Pie in Bucks County! He dropped by Delorenzo’s The Burg in Levitttown to learn about the style of pizza and got to try some of their creative toppings like mustard and clams.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
trentonjournal.com

Shake up at City Hall

We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
TRENTON, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

2022 in Review: A mayor mourned, a sewer sale flushed away

Doylestown mourned the passing of former mayor Libby White while the Stockton Inn got a new lease on life. Public outcry prompted the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority to dump its plan to sell the county’s public sewer system. Projects to build a recreation center in Doylestown Township,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA

