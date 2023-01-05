Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023Morristown MinutePeapack And Gladstone, NJ
Somerville Road Bridge over I-78 closed and detoured beginning Monday morning in Bernards TownshipMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Related
Backed by Overwhelming Demand, Doylestown Native Pink Adds Second Homecoming Show This Summer
After seeing a huge surge in ticket sales, one of Bucks County’s most well-known music artists is adding a second date to her homecoming show. Staff writers for Fox 29 wrote about the summer shows.
Looking for Fun Activities in Bucks County This Winter Season? Here are a Few Places to Visit This Weekend
Bucks County is known for its fun activities year round, and locals and visitors can now enjoy a variety of events during the winter season. Rachel Macauley wrote about the upcoming winter events for Visit Bucks County.
buckscountyherald.com
Outdoor Tai Chi Class
Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
Newtown-Based Soup Company is Cooking Up Creative and Easy Dishes for Everyone
A Bucks County food producer is creating a variety of unique and easy-to-make dishes that is sure to be a hit at your next family gathering. Diana Cercone wrote about the local company for Bucks County Magazine. Founded and operated by Newtown resident Hamish Christall, Bowlface offers a wide variety...
Ambler’s Three Stooges Museum Featured in Canadian Newspaper
As Montgomery County slides forward into the January-February doldrums, it’s prime season for exploring some of its lesser-known sites of interest. One in Ambler is definitely a hidden gem, especially for fans of a particular brand of film comedy. The Stoogeum, a Three Stooges Museum, is a shrine to...
jerseydigs.com
125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey
A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
This Quakertown Hotel is Known for Its Ambiance, History, and Amazing Restaurant
The hotel's bar and restaurant has become known throughout Bucks County. A Bucks County hotel has become known for its amazing service and its incredible food and drink in their own restaurant. Michael Drabenstott discussed the location for The Inside Dish. The Spinnerstown Hotel, located at 2195 Spinnerstown Road in...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.
fox5ny.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
trentondaily.com
This Week in History: Raise a Toast to the Eagle Tavern
Although many things have changed since the founding of Trenton, the desire to hit the town and grab a drink with friends has transcended generations. The Eagle Tavern, built in 1756, was a beloved 18th-century tavern with a rich and expansive history. The structure is one of Trenton’s oldest and most historically significant locations. It is suggested that Philadelphia merchant, Robert Waln, erected the iconic building. In 1765, Waln purchased Trenton Mills as well as a variety of holdings from the Kingsbury estate. These holdings helped to establish Waln in the community as a significant force in the Trenton business community. At the time of its construction, the Eagle Tavern was likely built initially as a private residence. In fact, after its establishment in 1756, it is suspected that the Waln family occupied the home. Nestled on the corners of South Broad St. and Perry St., the tavern has remained a consistent presence for some of Trenton’s most historic moments.
aroundambler.com
For Sale | 973 Tennis Ave, Ambler | Kingsley Aliu | Coldwell Banker Realty
Kingsley Aliu of Coldwell Banker Realty added a new listing for sale at 973 Tennis Ave in Ambler. There is an open house on Sunday January 8th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Charming house with original hardwood floors, sunny bay window, and brick fireplace seeks...
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Scenic Converted Barn in Riegelsville
A covered barn in a natural area of Bucks County has recently gone up for sale, and it is a very unique dwelling. Originally built in 2000, the home sits on beautiful farmland in a very scenic part of Bucks County. . . The den can be closed off from...
The Biggest Taco You’ll Ever Eat Is Right Here In New Jersey
When it comes to delicious food, New Jersey pretty much has that on lock. Good luck finding a meal here in South Jersey that's completely awful. Sure, some places are better than others. However, overall, it's hard to find cuisine that not edible. Since it is the Garden State, it's...
Cherry Hill School Start Time committee cites new challenges to changes
Cherry Hill High School students have worked with district Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kwame Morton since 2021 to create later start times for students. The idea evolved into changing start times for all students, as they run on a staggered bus schedule, and the School Start Time Steering Committee of students, parents, administrators, staff and residents was formed in October. Nearly one year since its initial recommendation in February, the committee – through Morton – asked for more time during a Jan. 3 Curriculum and Instruction Committee session.
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
fox29.com
Mustard Pies at Delorenzo’s The BURG
He may not be in Trenton, but Bob found Trenton Tomato Pie in Bucks County! He dropped by Delorenzo’s The Burg in Levitttown to learn about the style of pizza and got to try some of their creative toppings like mustard and clams.
Lahaska Restaurant Kicks Off the New Year with BBQ Brunch Every Sunday
A Bucks County barbecue restaurant is kicking off the new year with special brunch options beginning this weekend. Holy ‘Que Smokehouse, located at 5788 Lower York Road in Lahaska, is welcoming the new year with the official launch of brand-new BBQ Brunch, held every Sunday from 12 – 4 PM (or until sold out), kicking off on Jan. 8.
trentonjournal.com
Shake up at City Hall
We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
buckscountyherald.com
2022 in Review: A mayor mourned, a sewer sale flushed away
Doylestown mourned the passing of former mayor Libby White while the Stockton Inn got a new lease on life. Public outcry prompted the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority to dump its plan to sell the county’s public sewer system. Projects to build a recreation center in Doylestown Township,...
Comments / 0