Princeton, NJ

NJ.com

What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Jan. 6-12)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. CLINTON 2022 Members Exhibit, closing Jan. 8. “Duck/Rabbit,” abstract paintings by Fran Shalom, closingJan. 8. “Thread Hijack,” works by six artists using thread with other media, closing Jan. 8. “Moving Lines,” textile works by Amie Adelman, closing Jan. 8. Hunterdon Art Museum, 7 Lower Center St. hunterdonartmuseum.org, 908-735-8415.
PRINCETON, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Outdoor Tai Chi Class

Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Elizabeth, NJ

The first capital city of New Jersey, Elizabeth is a quaint cityscape that acts as a regional hub for the East Coast. It's also a city of many firsts within Union County, including becoming the first home of Princeton University. A walk around the city's district can take you several...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
PARAMUS, NJ
jerseydigs.com

125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey

A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

New Lounge Breathes Life Into Old Bordentown Diner

There's a new, luxurious restaurant open in South Jersey. Ristorante Lucca & Piano Lounge totally removed the former Mastons Diner at 144 Route 130 in Bordentown. "Anything is possible when everything is first class," the eatery says at the top of its web page. The menu includes seafood, steaks, and...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown candlelight “Vigil for Democracy” marks Jan. 6

They pledged allegiance to the flag and listened as the Star Spangled Banner was sung from the steps of the former Bucks County Courthouse. They held candles under a moonlit night and they remembered the day two years ago when a violent mob stormed the Capitol in Washington, hoping to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Mustard Pies at Delorenzo’s The BURG

He may not be in Trenton, but Bob found Trenton Tomato Pie in Bucks County! He dropped by Delorenzo’s The Burg in Levitttown to learn about the style of pizza and got to try some of their creative toppings like mustard and clams.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Aviation International News

FlightServ Opens Permanent FBO in Trenton

FlightServ, which began operations at New Jersey’s Trenton Mercer Airport (KTTN) in 2017 as one of two FBOs, has opened its permanent facility there. The $30 million, 22-acre complex features a two-story 30,000-sq-ft terminal with passenger and pilot lounges, shower facilities, tenant office space, snooze rooms, a catering kitchen, two 12-seat conference rooms, concierge, cafeteria, and dining area. It represents a major upgrade from the company’s previous 2,000-sq-ft, 1950s-era terminal that was returned to the airport authority for use by the New Jersey State Police.
TRENTON, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Popular Burger Chain To Open Another N.J. Restaurant

A popular burger chain has decided to create another New Jersey restaurant. The fast-casual burger joint named The Habit Burger Grill is set to open in East Brunswick at 751 Route 18 on Friday, Jan. 14. “We have a long history with the state of New Jersey, and we’re so...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ

