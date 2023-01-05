Read full article on original website
Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023Morristown MinutePeapack And Gladstone, NJ
Somerville Road Bridge over I-78 closed and detoured beginning Monday morning in Bernards TownshipMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Habit Burger Grill Set to Open A New Restaurant In East BrunswickMadocEast Brunswick, NJ
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Jan. 6-12)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. CLINTON 2022 Members Exhibit, closing Jan. 8. “Duck/Rabbit,” abstract paintings by Fran Shalom, closingJan. 8. “Thread Hijack,” works by six artists using thread with other media, closing Jan. 8. “Moving Lines,” textile works by Amie Adelman, closing Jan. 8. Hunterdon Art Museum, 7 Lower Center St. hunterdonartmuseum.org, 908-735-8415.
buckscountyherald.com
Outdoor Tai Chi Class
Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elizabeth, NJ
The first capital city of New Jersey, Elizabeth is a quaint cityscape that acts as a regional hub for the East Coast. It's also a city of many firsts within Union County, including becoming the first home of Princeton University. A walk around the city's district can take you several...
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
jerseydigs.com
125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey
A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
New Lounge Breathes Life Into Old Bordentown Diner
There's a new, luxurious restaurant open in South Jersey. Ristorante Lucca & Piano Lounge totally removed the former Mastons Diner at 144 Route 130 in Bordentown. "Anything is possible when everything is first class," the eatery says at the top of its web page. The menu includes seafood, steaks, and...
The Biggest Taco You’ll Ever Eat Is Right Here In New Jersey
When it comes to delicious food, New Jersey pretty much has that on lock. Good luck finding a meal here in South Jersey that's completely awful. Sure, some places are better than others. However, overall, it's hard to find cuisine that not edible. Since it is the Garden State, it's...
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in New Jersey
Newtonis an incorporated municipality in Sussex County, New Jersey. It is located around 60 miles northwest of New York City. Newton is the county seat of Sussex County because it houses the county's administrative offices and court system.
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
buckscountyherald.com
Doylestown candlelight “Vigil for Democracy” marks Jan. 6
They pledged allegiance to the flag and listened as the Star Spangled Banner was sung from the steps of the former Bucks County Courthouse. They held candles under a moonlit night and they remembered the day two years ago when a violent mob stormed the Capitol in Washington, hoping to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
fox29.com
Mustard Pies at Delorenzo’s The BURG
He may not be in Trenton, but Bob found Trenton Tomato Pie in Bucks County! He dropped by Delorenzo’s The Burg in Levitttown to learn about the style of pizza and got to try some of their creative toppings like mustard and clams.
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
Aviation International News
FlightServ Opens Permanent FBO in Trenton
FlightServ, which began operations at New Jersey’s Trenton Mercer Airport (KTTN) in 2017 as one of two FBOs, has opened its permanent facility there. The $30 million, 22-acre complex features a two-story 30,000-sq-ft terminal with passenger and pilot lounges, shower facilities, tenant office space, snooze rooms, a catering kitchen, two 12-seat conference rooms, concierge, cafeteria, and dining area. It represents a major upgrade from the company’s previous 2,000-sq-ft, 1950s-era terminal that was returned to the airport authority for use by the New Jersey State Police.
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
I-80 EB Exit 34 Ramp to Route 15 Closed and Detoured Tonight
I-80 eastbound right and center lanes are to be closed overnight, January 6-7. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-80 eastbound Exit 34 ramp to Route 15 will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Wharton, Morris County.
Scouting the top prospects from the Iverson Signature Series Blackout Showcase in New Jersey
UNION, New Jersey - - The Allen Iverson Roundball Classic Signature Series came to New Jersey this week, culminating with a match-up of two of the state’s top teams, Camden High School and Don Bosco Prep, both of which are led by national five-star prospects. It was very much...
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
New Jersey is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling history and eerie tales. From abandoned insane asylums to haunted bridges and graveyards, these spooky highways are sure to give you the shivers. Here are the top five most haunted roads in New Jersey:
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular Burger Chain To Open Another N.J. Restaurant
A popular burger chain has decided to create another New Jersey restaurant. The fast-casual burger joint named The Habit Burger Grill is set to open in East Brunswick at 751 Route 18 on Friday, Jan. 14. “We have a long history with the state of New Jersey, and we’re so...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Toll Rates For Hudson River Crossings Take Effect Sunday Morning
Effective at 12:01 am on Sunday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s bridge and tunnel cash and toll by mail rate for cars during all hours will increase from $16 to $17. E-ZPass users during off-peak hours would now pay $12.75, up from the current $11.75...
hudsoncountyview.com
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22), and U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) joined the county Democrats in backing seven June primary candidates. “When I looked at the lineup led by two dear friends, Brian Stack,...
