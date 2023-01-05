A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO