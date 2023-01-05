Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
weaa.org
Bring The Beat In: Soul Diva Phyllis Hyman
Philadelphia native Phyllis Hyman is an American singer-songwriter. Click the audio to hear Lena J., host of the Morgan News Hour explore the life of the silky-voiced soul diva.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
Philadelphia comedian held at gunpoint, carjacked following show on Christmas Eve
Carjackings happened more than a thousand times in 2022 in Philadelphia, up 55% from 2021. It is a new record for the city.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.
buckscountyherald.com
Outdoor Tai Chi Class
Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
fox5ny.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different.""It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all...
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this month
A popular family-owned restaurant is opening a new location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the popular family-owned Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant will celebrate the grand opening of its brand-new location in Emmaus.
fox29.com
'Don't let me die': Philadelphia teen awarded highest JROTC honor for bravery after saving friend's life
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - It was a special day at the Philadelphia Military Academy on Friday. Cadet Second Lieutenant Kaheem Bailey-Taylor was recognized for his brave actions with the highest honor an Army ROTC or JROTC cadet can receive. In front of his family, fellow cadets and school leaders the 17-year-old...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA
- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
African American doll maker’s van torched by arsonist on Christmas morning
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A vehicle owned by My Kutie Poo, an African American doll maker was set on fire by an arsonist on Christmas morning. My Kutie Poo makes dolls for children, modeled after African Americans, giving children a chance to have dolls that represent them and their community. At around 12:37 am, the suspect approached the vehicle in the 1600 block of Francis Street and put a combustible accelerant on the windshield of the vehicle. He then set it on fire and fled. The vehicle was severely damaged as a result of the incident. At this time, police did The post African American doll maker’s van torched by arsonist on Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in New Castle, DE
DELAWARE - If you are planning to visit New Castle, Delaware, there are several restaurants you can consider. Whether you want to dine in a fine dining restaurant or one with a more casual vibe, you will find what you're looking for at some of the area's best eateries. Jessop's...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Rebuilt Workingman’s Rowhouse in East Passyunk
A builder with an eye for design steps out from his brother's shadow and shows off his distinctive sense of style with his first solo project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Stop me if you’ve seen this before....
billypenn.com
Blackface at the Mummers Parade? Not this year, despite controversial skit
The Mummers, for the umpteenth time, are facing allegations of using blackface in their New Year’s Day parade. Similar to the dustup in 2019, the controversy revolves around a skit by the Finnegan New Year’s Brigade, which says the accusation is inaccurate, because the characters in question were played by Black Mummers.
Loved ones say young girl is traumatized after Kensington triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-year-old is recovering after she was hit by a stray bullet while sleeping inside her great-grandmother's home in Philadelphia's Kensington section. We are only five days into the new year, and this is the first child that has become a victim of the city's gun violence.The 7-year-old girl is still in the hospital on Thursday night with her mother by her side. She was simply visiting her great-grandmother when more than a dozen shots were fired outside. "Right now my insides are shaking," Ginny Frizzle said. Nerves are still rattled after a gunfight in the 2900 block of Rutledge...
Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
Mega Millions: What would you do with an over $1 billion jackpot?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Over $1 billion could be yours if you guess the right numbers next Tuesday. After no one bought a winning ticket Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot is rising into the billions.CBS Philadelphia spoke with some players ahead of Friday's game asking them what they would do if they won one of the largest Mega Millions prizes in history. At Porter Beverage in South Philly, they're familiar with selling winning lottery tickets. A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold just last week. "Might be a lucky store, hopefully it is," Fredo, a South Philly resident, said.And some...
Docuseries gives gut-wrenching glimpse of Philadelphia's gun violence crisis
The "Weight of Death" goes in-depth on the heartbreaking stories of gun violence victims, including an innocent child who was the victim of gun violence in 2014.
2 Philly elementary schools tagged with anti-mask graffiti as students return to school
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. Anti-mask messages were scrawled on sidewalks outside two Philadelphia elementary schools Wednesday morning,...
fox29.com
Police: Teen group wanted for assaulting Fashion District employee, breaking his jaw
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia employee was attacked on-the-job at the height of the holiday season, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects. Police say a group of teens assaulted the worker at the Guess Store inside the Fashion District on Market Street on December 19.
