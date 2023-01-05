ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckscountyherald.com

Outdoor Tai Chi Class

Join me for ongoing outdoor Tai Chi classes in Lambertville, N.J. Beginners welcome. Attend as often as you like.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
fox5ny.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
CBS Philly

Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different.""It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA

- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
COATESVILLE, PA
Shore News Network

African American doll maker’s van torched by arsonist on Christmas morning

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A vehicle owned by My Kutie Poo, an African American doll maker was set on fire by an arsonist on Christmas morning. My Kutie Poo makes dolls for children, modeled after African Americans, giving children a chance to have dolls that represent them and their community. At around 12:37 am, the suspect approached the vehicle in the 1600 block of Francis Street and put a combustible accelerant on the windshield of the vehicle. He then set it on fire and fled. The vehicle was severely damaged as a result of the incident. At this time, police did The post African American doll maker’s van torched by arsonist on Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in New Castle, DE

DELAWARE - If you are planning to visit New Castle, Delaware, there are several restaurants you can consider. Whether you want to dine in a fine dining restaurant or one with a more casual vibe, you will find what you're looking for at some of the area's best eateries. Jessop's...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Rebuilt Workingman’s Rowhouse in East Passyunk

A builder with an eye for design steps out from his brother's shadow and shows off his distinctive sense of style with his first solo project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Stop me if you’ve seen this before....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Blackface at the Mummers Parade? Not this year, despite controversial skit

The Mummers, for the umpteenth time, are facing allegations of using blackface in their New Year’s Day parade. Similar to the dustup in 2019, the controversy revolves around a skit by the Finnegan New Year’s Brigade, which says the accusation is inaccurate, because the characters in question were played by Black Mummers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Loved ones say young girl is traumatized after Kensington triple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-year-old is recovering after she was hit by a stray bullet while sleeping inside her great-grandmother's home in Philadelphia's Kensington section. We are only five days into the new year, and this is the first child that has become a victim of the city's gun violence.The 7-year-old girl is still in the hospital on Thursday night with her mother by her side. She was simply visiting her great-grandmother when more than a dozen shots were fired outside. "Right now my insides are shaking," Ginny Frizzle said. Nerves are still rattled after a gunfight in the 2900 block of Rutledge...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mega Millions: What would you do with an over $1 billion jackpot?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Over $1 billion could be yours if you guess the right numbers next Tuesday. After no one bought a winning ticket Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot is rising into the billions.CBS Philadelphia spoke with some players ahead of Friday's game asking them what they would do if they won one of the largest Mega Millions prizes in history.   At Porter Beverage in South Philly, they're familiar with selling winning lottery tickets.  A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold just last week.  "Might be a lucky store, hopefully it is," Fredo, a South Philly resident, said.And some...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy