Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Becahi wrestlers turn back feisty challenge from Easton
Scores don’t always tell the story. Take Thursday night’s EPC Division B wrestling dual between visiting Bethlehem Catholic and Easton, wrestled in front of a raucous, 80-percent full 25th St. Gym. The Golden Hawks, ranked No. 1 in the region by lehighvalleylive, defeated the Red Rovers, ranked No....
‘What’s next?’: Bishop McDevitt’s Stone Saunders wins Pa. Gatorade Player of the Year, but sophomore isn’t satisfied
Stone Saunders was out in San Antonio Friday throwing for the folks at the Adidas All-American Bowl when he glanced at his phone during a break. His family group text was going crazy, and the last message, from his dad, Baltimore Ravens strength coach Steve Saunders said, “Don’t tell Stone. He doesn’t know yet.”
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Villanova and Delaware face off in their rivalry match up “THE BATTLE OF THE BLUE”
VILLANOVA, PA – On Saturday, November 19, Villanova University and Delaware University faced off in their last regular season game of 2022. The Villanova Wildcats were able to secure the win against the Delaware Blue Hens, beating them 29-26 for the “Battle of the Blue” trophy. Although Villanova did not make the FCS playoffs, winning the Battle of the Blue was a positive end to their 2022 season.
This Bucks County High School Football Player was Named One of the Mini Max Award Winners of the 2022 Season
A Bucks County football player has recently been awarded for his skills on the field, and he plans on taking his career even further. Nicholas Buchys, a senior and Neshaminy High School and a member of the school’s football team, was recently named one of the 55 Mini Max Award Winners in Pennsylvania for the 2022 football season.
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Returns to Philadelphia to host #1 Purdue in Sold-Out Palestra Sunday
PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State men's basketball team makes its return to Philadelphia Sunday evening to host #1/1 Purdue in a Big Ten battle inside the historic Palestra on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. General public tickets for the highly-anticipated matchup sold out within hours in early November.
Playing with Pele a ‘Dream Come True’ for Ridley Park Man
Back in 1975, Ridley Park native Bob Rigby found himself playing with Pele in Sweden as a last-minute goalkeeper for the New York Cosmos, writes Matt Breen for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Main Line Billionaire Michael Rubin Realizes NFTs Are a Load of Crap
Plus: Josh Shapiro taps Al Schmidt for PA secretary of state. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here.
Bucks County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
delawarevalleynews.com
Still No Leads On Fatal Hit and Run In Northeast Philly
Philadelphia Police are still looking for a white SUV that was involved in a fatal hit and run on October 1,2022. It was just after 2:00 AM when Octavia Aaron 21-of Naples Street was crossing Robbins Ave, at Ditman Street. She was struck by the SUV that kept going. The...
Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different.""It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all...
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
Backed by Overwhelming Demand, Doylestown Native Pink Adds Second Homecoming Show This Summer
After seeing a huge surge in ticket sales, one of Bucks County’s most well-known music artists is adding a second date to her homecoming show. Staff writers for Fox 29 wrote about the summer shows.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
Looking for Fun Activities in Bucks County This Winter Season? Here are a Few Places to Visit This Weekend
Bucks County is known for its fun activities year round, and locals and visitors can now enjoy a variety of events during the winter season. Rachel Macauley wrote about the upcoming winter events for Visit Bucks County.
vista.today
Online Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breweries in Chester County
If you are looking for a nice place to enjoy a great beer with your friends, these are the five best breweries in Chester County you should not miss out on, writes Marilyn Sanders for PhillyBite Magazine. Stable 12 Brewing in Phoenixville recently moved its brewing operation into a former...
glensidelocal.com
The Ways mentioned among 15 best family brewpubs in Philly suburbs
The Ways Restaurant & Brewery, 11 S Easton Road, Glenside, was given a nod by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s “15 places to drink with kids in tow in Philly and the suburbs” article. Here is The Inquirer’s description:. A two-minute walk from Glenside’s regional rail station, this...
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.
Footage Released Of Suspect Vehicle In Crash That Killed 21-Year-Old West Chester U Student
A newly released video shows the car that fatally struck a college student in northeast Philadelphia before fleeing the scene, authorities claim. Octavia Aaron, a 21-year-old attending West Chester University, was crossing Robbins Avenue and Ditman Streets at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 9 when she was hit and killed by an eastbound vehicle, Philly police said.
