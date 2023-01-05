ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown candlelight “Vigil for Democracy” marks Jan. 6

They pledged allegiance to the flag and listened as the Star Spangled Banner was sung from the steps of the former Bucks County Courthouse. They held candles under a moonlit night and they remembered the day two years ago when a violent mob stormed the Capitol in Washington, hoping to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Matt Ross resigns from Yardley Borough Council

Matt Ross became the latest Yardley Borough Council member to resign from the position after fellow members voted 6-0 to accept his resignation, effective Dec. 31, at the Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting. Ross, a Democrat, did not attend the meeting. He had served on council for five years after first...
YARDLEY, PA
NJ Spotlight

Fresh incentives for new first responder volunteers in NJ

Volunteer recruitment is seeing increasing difficulty with the cost of living rising. Volunteer first responders can truly be a lifeline in the community. But local leaders say it’s gotten harder to recruit members over the years—especially with the cost of living rising to unprecedented levels. A new proposal moving through Trenton would offer a pretty sweet incentive for new volunteers — lower– or no–property tax bills.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – Three women have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of payroll funds from Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains. According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Jessica Addison, age 39, Kaleigh Kalb, age 21, of Chester, New Jersey, as well as Isabella Valentine, age 21, of Mendham Township, were arrested after an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, The investigation revealed that Jessica Addison, now a former employee of Atlantic Health System, engaged in a scheme with both Kaleigh Kalb and Isabella Valentine to create false employee profiles. “This allowed for The post Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health appeared first on Shore News Network.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Richland supervisors side with preservation board on plan update

Cutting back significantly on a proposed expansion of new development area that was recommended by the planning commission, the Richland Township Board of Supervisors has advised its staff to go forward with only one of four sub-areas that were recommended. The action was taken at the Jan. 3 board of...
RICHLAND, PA
buckscountyherald.com

2022 in Review: A mayor mourned, a sewer sale flushed away

Doylestown mourned the passing of former mayor Libby White while the Stockton Inn got a new lease on life. Public outcry prompted the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority to dump its plan to sell the county’s public sewer system. Projects to build a recreation center in Doylestown Township,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
newsfromthestates.com

New N.J. gun law boosts state’s ranking by gun control group

JERSEY CITY - MARCH 25: Only a few pistols remain on the shelf at Caso's Gun-A-Rama store on March 25, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Caso's Gun-A-Rama has had a significant increase in business with lines often out the door as more people buy guns for security and for fear that there will be increased bans on them. In the wake of recent mass shootings, the Biden administration is pushing for the Senate to pass gun legislation already passed by the House. Area gun businesses have seen a rise in sales recently that has even led to a shortage of bullets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?

His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Core borings planned next week on U.S. 1

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that core boring operations will take place next week on U.S. 1 as part of advance engineering activities for upcoming improvements to U.S. 1 in Middletown Township and Langhorne and Langhorne Manor boroughs, Bucks County. Motorists are advised of the following travel...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Shapiro: Men raided area gas station gaming machines to fund gun buys

Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster for their involvement in the robbery of 25 Pennsylvania Skill gaming machines in gas stations and 7-Elevens in the Philadelphia area, including Bucks and Montgomery counties. While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Globe

Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home

Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

