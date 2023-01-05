ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

The Ways mentioned among 15 best family brewpubs in Philly suburbs

The Ways Restaurant & Brewery, 11 S Easton Road, Glenside, was given a nod by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s “15 places to drink with kids in tow in Philly and the suburbs” article. Here is The Inquirer’s description:. A two-minute walk from Glenside’s regional rail station, this...
GLENSIDE, PA
MONTCO.Today

13 Montco Newcomers Made Philadelphia Restaurant Scene Buzz Last Year

Thirteen local newcomers are among the restaurants that made the Philadelphia scene buzz in 2022, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fiore Rosso in Bryn Mawr is among the high-end additions that made waves last year. The high-style Italian steakhouse features high-end art and a stylish bar. The Pullman is a chic but expansive rail-themed bar-restaurant at Bryn Mawr train station with a traditional menu and stunning bar.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown candlelight “Vigil for Democracy” marks Jan. 6

They pledged allegiance to the flag and listened as the Star Spangled Banner was sung from the steps of the former Bucks County Courthouse. They held candles under a moonlit night and they remembered the day two years ago when a violent mob stormed the Capitol in Washington, hoping to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Berks Weekly

Making the city what it is: the ‘mayor of Seventh Street’

Every morning, Jeanette Buchanon pulls out a chair, fixes a cup of coffee, and sits to survey the frontiers of her neighborhood. Jeanette has lived more than 60 years, her entire life, in Reading. In her neighborhood, where she has earned the title of “the mayor of Seventh Street” from her neighbors, this matriarch holds the power of convening people.
READING, PA
buckscountyherald.com

2022 in Review: A new leader at BCCC, borough office in Doylestown, amphitheater in Perkasie

In the second quarter of 2022, Solebury police officers Aaron Soldavin, Brendan Murphy and James Boone were honored for rescuing a flood victim during Tropical Storm Ida in 2021, Felicia L. Ganther became the president of Bucks County Community College, Doylestown Borough unveiled its new administrative offices, and Perkasie got an amphitheater.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

The highs and lows of Michael Nutter’s 8 years as Philly mayor

Michael Nutter is reportedly considering jumping into the race to succeed Jim Kenney, after supporters asked the former mayor to enter a field already crowded with Democratic contenders. If he does run, expect to hear both fond memories and bitter complaints. Nutter, who left City Hall in 2016 after two...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly high school sophomore has his own sweatshirt line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Instead of me going to buy Gucci and all that stuff, I'd rather just wear my own stuff," Anthony Caple says.Rocking his own sweatshirt collection called 5 Star, Caple, a high school sophomore, has always had a passion for business. "I always wanted to start my own clothing line," Caple said, showing off a black sweatshirt with five stars on the back. "This was one of my first," he said.What started as just a thought on paper is now a full-blown business. It all started here inside Whitley Kels' business class at Mercy Career and Technical High School.Kels...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA

- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
COATESVILLE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Matt Ross resigns from Yardley Borough Council

Matt Ross became the latest Yardley Borough Council member to resign from the position after fellow members voted 6-0 to accept his resignation, effective Dec. 31, at the Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting. Ross, a Democrat, did not attend the meeting. He had served on council for five years after first...
YARDLEY, PA

