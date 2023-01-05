PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Instead of me going to buy Gucci and all that stuff, I'd rather just wear my own stuff," Anthony Caple says.Rocking his own sweatshirt collection called 5 Star, Caple, a high school sophomore, has always had a passion for business. "I always wanted to start my own clothing line," Caple said, showing off a black sweatshirt with five stars on the back. "This was one of my first," he said.What started as just a thought on paper is now a full-blown business. It all started here inside Whitley Kels' business class at Mercy Career and Technical High School.Kels...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO