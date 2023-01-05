Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Bucks County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
glensidelocal.com
The Ways mentioned among 15 best family brewpubs in Philly suburbs
The Ways Restaurant & Brewery, 11 S Easton Road, Glenside, was given a nod by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s “15 places to drink with kids in tow in Philly and the suburbs” article. Here is The Inquirer’s description:. A two-minute walk from Glenside’s regional rail station, this...
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Philadelphia, Pa. - The Philadelphia area is home to the seventh-largest metropolitan economic region in the United States, in addition to being classified as an Alpha world city.
13 Montco Newcomers Made Philadelphia Restaurant Scene Buzz Last Year
Thirteen local newcomers are among the restaurants that made the Philadelphia scene buzz in 2022, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fiore Rosso in Bryn Mawr is among the high-end additions that made waves last year. The high-style Italian steakhouse features high-end art and a stylish bar. The Pullman is a chic but expansive rail-themed bar-restaurant at Bryn Mawr train station with a traditional menu and stunning bar.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
weaa.org
Bring The Beat In: Soul Diva Phyllis Hyman
Philadelphia native Phyllis Hyman is an American singer-songwriter. Click the audio to hear Lena J., host of the Morgan News Hour explore the life of the silky-voiced soul diva.
This Quakertown Hotel is Known for Its Ambiance, History, and Amazing Restaurant
The hotel's bar and restaurant has become known throughout Bucks County. A Bucks County hotel has become known for its amazing service and its incredible food and drink in their own restaurant. Michael Drabenstott discussed the location for The Inside Dish. The Spinnerstown Hotel, located at 2195 Spinnerstown Road in...
buckscountyherald.com
Doylestown candlelight “Vigil for Democracy” marks Jan. 6
They pledged allegiance to the flag and listened as the Star Spangled Banner was sung from the steps of the former Bucks County Courthouse. They held candles under a moonlit night and they remembered the day two years ago when a violent mob stormed the Capitol in Washington, hoping to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.
Making the city what it is: the ‘mayor of Seventh Street’
Every morning, Jeanette Buchanon pulls out a chair, fixes a cup of coffee, and sits to survey the frontiers of her neighborhood. Jeanette has lived more than 60 years, her entire life, in Reading. In her neighborhood, where she has earned the title of “the mayor of Seventh Street” from her neighbors, this matriarch holds the power of convening people.
buckscountyherald.com
2022 in Review: A new leader at BCCC, borough office in Doylestown, amphitheater in Perkasie
In the second quarter of 2022, Solebury police officers Aaron Soldavin, Brendan Murphy and James Boone were honored for rescuing a flood victim during Tropical Storm Ida in 2021, Felicia L. Ganther became the president of Bucks County Community College, Doylestown Borough unveiled its new administrative offices, and Perkasie got an amphitheater.
New Glenside Wawa Opens; Check Out How Many Wawas Are Now in Montco
The new Glenside Wawa had its grand opening on December 15, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Wawa mascot Wally Goose and plenty of confetti. A staff report in The Reporter wrapped up the details. Wawa surprised the first 100 customers with limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts.
WGAL
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits
PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp Reviews
Pennsylvania is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
billypenn.com
The highs and lows of Michael Nutter’s 8 years as Philly mayor
Michael Nutter is reportedly considering jumping into the race to succeed Jim Kenney, after supporters asked the former mayor to enter a field already crowded with Democratic contenders. If he does run, expect to hear both fond memories and bitter complaints. Nutter, who left City Hall in 2016 after two...
Philly high school sophomore has his own sweatshirt line
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Instead of me going to buy Gucci and all that stuff, I'd rather just wear my own stuff," Anthony Caple says.Rocking his own sweatshirt collection called 5 Star, Caple, a high school sophomore, has always had a passion for business. "I always wanted to start my own clothing line," Caple said, showing off a black sweatshirt with five stars on the back. "This was one of my first," he said.What started as just a thought on paper is now a full-blown business. It all started here inside Whitley Kels' business class at Mercy Career and Technical High School.Kels...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA
- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
Delaware County Hosts Jan. 14 Public Meeting on New County Park
This rare 213-acre open space in Marple is Delaware County's newest park. An open house is taking place Saturday, Jan. 14, so the entire Delaware County community can offer ideas and feedback about the Master Plan for the new county park in Marple Township at the former Don Guanella School site near Reed and Sproul roads.
Domb contribution sets ‘millionaire’s amendment’ fundraising rule in motion for Philly mayor race
A campaign contribution by Allan Domb, one of 10 people who have declared their candidacy for Philadelphia mayor, has set in motion the so-called “millionaire’s amendment” for campaign fundraising in the race.
buckscountyherald.com
Matt Ross resigns from Yardley Borough Council
Matt Ross became the latest Yardley Borough Council member to resign from the position after fellow members voted 6-0 to accept his resignation, effective Dec. 31, at the Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting. Ross, a Democrat, did not attend the meeting. He had served on council for five years after first...
Comments / 0